As Long Island municipalities finalize their 2027 budgets, rising costs are driving property tax increases and renewed scrutiny of municipal spending.

The Town of Babylon adopted a $218.3 million budget with a 5.8% property tax levy increase, adding approximately $113 annually for the average homeowner outside an incorporated village. Officials cited higher pension, healthcare, and labor costs. Proposed salary increases for elected officials were removed following public criticism.

The Town of Southampton adopted a $155.1 million budget, increasing spending by 8.2% and its property tax levy by 10.5%. Officials cited infrastructure improvements, public safety investments, and additional staffing. The estimated increase for a typical homeowner is approximately $159 annually.

In Huntington, a proposed 18.4% property tax levy increase prompted significant public opposition. The Town Board subsequently approved amendments intended to reduce the increase, although further budget deliberations remain pending.

These developments follow Suffolk County town supervisors’ recent call for reform of New York’s property tax cap, citing rising municipal costs and service demands. As discussed in our October 30 Tax Tracker, “Suffolk County Supervisors Call for Property Tax Cap Reform: Balancing Municipal Costs and Taxpayer Affordability,” the debate centers on balancing municipal fiscal pressures with taxpayer affordability.

While municipalities face legitimate financial challenges, these budget increases underscore the importance of fiscal discipline, responsible spending, and economic development that expands the tax base rather than shifting additional costs onto existing property owners.