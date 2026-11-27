An S election can be terminated in three ways pursuant to Section 1362(d), reverting the corporation back to a C corporation. The first is by voluntary revocation pursuant to Section 1362(d)(1). A revocation statement must be filed with the IRS, signed by shareholders holding more than one-half of the shares of stock of the corporation on the day on which the revocation is made. It may be effective retroactively to the first day of the taxable year, but only if made by the 15th day of the 3rd month of the year or prospectively on the date specified.

The second way is by the S corporation’s ceasing to qualify as a small business corporation under Section 1362(d)(2). That can result from the corporation’s having at any time more than 100 shareholders, having an impermissible shareholder (including another corporation, an entity taxed as a partnership, or an individual who is a nonresident alien), or issuing more than one class of stock. However, Section 1362(f) provides relief for inadvertent terminations that are discovered within a reasonable period and where steps are taken to ensure the corporation remains a small business corporation. Certain inadvertent terminations are eligible for streamlined relief under Rev. Proc. 2022-19. Where the facts do not fit the requirements of the Rev. Proc., a formal PLR filed with the IRS may be necessary to obtain relief.

The third way an S election may be terminated is the S corporation’s passive investment income exceeding 25% of gross receipts for three consecutive years and its having accumulated earnings and profits at the close of each of those years, as provided in Section 1362(d)(3). Passive investment income is gross receipts derived from royalties, rents, dividends, interest and annuities. Where a corporation’s S election is terminated under subsection (d), the corporation and any successor corporation are not eligible to make an S election for the next five years. That means a termination event has long-term consequences for the corporation.

Originally published by North Carolina Bar Association