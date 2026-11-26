Federal gift tax rules allow individuals to transfer significant assets to loved ones without incurring gift taxes, but taking full advantage of these opportunities requires an understanding of the applicable limits and deadlines. With the annual gift tax exclusion set to increase in 2027, now is a good time to review the current rules and determine whether any gifts should be completed before December 31, 2026.

Key Takeaways

2026 annual gift tax exclusion: Individuals can give up to $19,000 per recipient without reducing their federal lifetime estate and gift tax exemption. Married couples can generally combine their exclusions to give up to $38,000 per recipient.

Individuals can give up to $19,000 per recipient without reducing their federal lifetime estate and gift tax exemption. Married couples can generally combine their exclusions to give up to $38,000 per recipient. Federal lifetime exemption: The lifetime estate and gift tax exemption is $15 million per individual in 2026. Gifts exceeding the annual exclusion generally reduce the donor’s available lifetime exemption rather than triggering an immediate tax payment.

The lifetime estate and gift tax exemption is $15 million per individual in 2026. Gifts exceeding the annual exclusion generally reduce the donor’s available lifetime exemption rather than triggering an immediate tax payment. December 31 deadline: Gifts must be completed by December 31, 2026, to qualify for this year’s annual exclusion. Unused exclusion amounts can’t be carried forward.

Gifts must be completed by December 31, 2026, to qualify for this year’s annual exclusion. Unused exclusion amounts can’t be carried forward. Higher limits in 2027: The annual gift tax exclusion will increase to $20,000 per recipient, while the federal lifetime estate and gift tax exemption will rise to $15.48 million per individual.

The annual gift tax exclusion will increase to $20,000 per recipient, while the federal lifetime estate and gift tax exemption will rise to $15.48 million per individual. Additional gifting opportunities: Qualifying tuition and medical expenses paid directly to educational institutions or healthcare providers generally do not count toward the annual exclusion or lifetime exemption.

Understanding the 2026 Annual Gift Tax Exclusion

The federal annual gift tax exclusion allows individuals to give a certain amount to another person each year without triggering federal gift tax or reducing their lifetime estate and gift tax exemption. For 2026, the annual exclusion is $19,000 per recipient.

The exclusion applies separately to each recipient, and there is no limit on the number of people who can receive gifts. For example, an individual with three children and five grandchildren could give each of them $19,000 in 2026, transferring a total of $152,000 without using any portion of their lifetime exemption.

Married couples can take advantage of both spouses’ annual exclusions, allowing them to collectively give up to $38,000 per recipient in 2026. Using the same example, a married couple could transfer $304,000 to their eight children and grandchildren without reducing either spouse’s lifetime exemption.

The annual exclusion is not limited to gifts to family members. It can also apply to gifts to friends or other individuals. However, gifts generally must qualify as present-interest transfers, meaning the recipient has an immediate right to use or enjoy the gifted property. Certain gifts made through trusts may not qualify without additional planning.

What Happens if a Gift Exceeds $19,000?

Gifts exceeding the annual exclusion do not automatically result in a tax liability. Instead, the excess generally counts against the donor’s federal lifetime estate and gift tax exemption.

For 2026, the federal lifetime exemption is $15 million per individual, or potentially $30 million for a married couple when both spouses’ exemptions are available. This exemption applies to taxable gifts made during life and transfers made at death.

For example, if an individual gives a child $50,000 in 2026, the first $19,000 qualifies for the annual exclusion. The remaining $31,000 generally reduces the individual’s available lifetime exemption. Unless the individual has already used most of the exemption, the gift would not result in an immediate federal gift tax payment.

The distinction between the annual exclusion and lifetime exemption is important. Annual exclusion gifts generally do not reduce the amount that can ultimately pass to heirs free of federal estate tax. By contrast, taxable gifts that use the lifetime exemption reduce the exemption remaining for future gifts and transfers at death.

Individuals who make gifts exceeding the annual exclusion generally must file IRS Form 709, United States Gift (and Generation-Skipping Transfer) Tax Return, even when no gift tax is owed. The return is generally due April 15 of the following year, subject to applicable extensions. Married couples should also be aware that certain gifts involving gift splitting require a federal gift tax return, even if the combined gift does not exceed $38,000.

Why Year-End Gift Tax Planning Matters

One of the most important features of the annual gift tax exclusion is that unused amounts do not carry over to the following year. The exclusion resets on January 1, making December 31 an important deadline for individuals considering gifts.

For example, an individual who does not use the $19,000 exclusion in 2026 can’t add that unused amount to the 2027 exclusion. However, someone who gives $19,000 to a child before the end of 2026 can make another qualifying gift using the new annual exclusion in 2027.

To qualify as a 2026 gift, the transfer must be legally completed by December 31. Simply intending to make a gift or promising to transfer funds is not sufficient. Depending on the type of property involved, additional steps may be necessary to ensure the transfer is completed within the calendar year.

Cash gifts are generally straightforward, but transfers involving securities, real estate, or business interests may require additional documentation, valuation, or coordination with financial institutions. Individuals contemplating these transactions should begin the process well before the year-end deadline.

IRS Announces Higher Gift and Estate Tax Exemptions for 2027

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) recently announced inflation adjustments that will increase both the annual gift tax exclusion and the federal lifetime estate and gift tax exemption in 2027. The updated federal limits are:

Federal Gift and Estate Tax Limits 2026 2027 Annual gift tax exclusion per recipient $19,000 $20,000 Combined annual exclusion for married couples $38,000 $40,000 Lifetime estate and gift tax exemption per individual $15 million $15.48 million Combined lifetime exemption for married couples, assuming both exemptions are available $30 million $30.96 million

These increases create additional planning opportunities for individuals and families seeking to transfer wealth to future generations. For example, a married couple with three children could give each child $38,000 before December 31, 2026, for a total of $114,000. Beginning January 1, 2027, the couple could give each child another $40,000, transferring an additional $120,000. Over the two calendar years, the couple could transfer $234,000 without reducing their lifetime exemptions, assuming the gifts otherwise qualify for the annual exclusions.

While the higher 2027 limits provide greater flexibility, individuals should not necessarily postpone gifts until next year. Using the 2026 exclusion preserves the opportunity to make additional exclusion gifts in 2027.

Additional Gifting Opportunities: Tuition and Medical Expenses

In addition to the annual gift tax exclusion, federal law provides special exclusions for certain educational and medical expenses paid on another person’s behalf. These provisions can be particularly valuable for families seeking to assist younger generations with education or healthcare costs while preserving other estate planning opportunities.

Under these rules, individuals can generally pay qualifying tuition or medical expenses without those payments counting toward the annual gift tax exclusion or reducing their lifetime exemption. There is no dollar limit on qualifying payments. However, the payments must meet specific requirements:

Tuition expenses: Payments must be made directly to a qualifying educational institution. The exclusion generally applies to tuition, not expenses such as books, supplies, room, or board.

Payments must be made directly to a qualifying educational institution. The exclusion generally applies to tuition, not expenses such as books, supplies, room, or board. Medical expenses: Payments must be made directly to the medical care provider or institution and must qualify under federal tax rules. Amounts reimbursed by insurance generally do not qualify.

For example, a grandparent could pay a grandchild’s qualifying college tuition directly to the university and separately give the grandchild $19,000 in 2026 without using any portion of the grandparent’s lifetime exemption.

Frequently Asked Questions About Federal Gift Taxes

How much money can I give someone in 2026 without creating a taxable gift?

In 2026, individuals can give up to $19,000 per recipient under the federal annual gift tax exclusion. Married couples can generally give a combined $38,000 per recipient. There is no limit on the number of recipients, provided each gift qualifies for the exclusion.

Do I have to pay taxes if I give someone more than $19,000?

Not necessarily. Gifts exceeding the annual exclusion generally reduce the donor’s available lifetime estate and gift tax exemption, which is $15 million in 2026. Most individuals will not owe federal gift tax unless their cumulative taxable gifts exceed their available lifetime exemption. However, a federal gift tax return may still be required.

Do I need to file a gift tax return in 2026?

Individuals who make gifts exceeding the annual exclusion generally must file IRS Form 709, even if no gift tax is owed. Certain other gifts, including those involving gift splitting between spouses, may also require a return. For gifts made in 2026, the return is generally due April 15, 2027, unless an extension applies.

Can I carry over my unused 2026 gift tax exclusion to 2027?

No. The annual gift tax exclusion resets each calendar year, and unused amounts do not carry forward. Individuals who want to take advantage of the $19,000 exclusion for 2026 must complete their gifts by December 31. A new $20,000 per-recipient exclusion becomes available on January 1, 2027.

Can I pay for my grandchild’s college tuition without using my gift tax exclusion?

Yes. Qualifying tuition payments made directly to an educational institution are generally excluded from federal gift tax, regardless of the amount. The exclusion does not extend to room, board, books, or other non-tuition expenses. Similar rules apply to qualifying medical expenses paid directly to healthcare providers.

Review Your Estate and Gifting Plan Before December 31

Year-end gifting can be an effective way to transfer wealth, provide financial assistance to loved ones, and potentially reduce future estate tax exposure. However, the appropriate strategy depends on several factors, including the value and type of assets being transferred, prior taxable gifts, state tax considerations, and the individual’s broader estate planning objectives.

Before making substantial gifts, individuals should also consider the potential income tax consequences, including whether transferring appreciated assets during life is preferable to leaving those assets to beneficiaries at death when they generally receive a step-up in basis to fair market value. With the 2026 annual gift tax exclusion expiring on December 31 and higher limits taking effect in 2027, now is an appropriate time to evaluate available opportunities.