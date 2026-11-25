Faster federal approvals and new data center cost rules could change schedules, security, and risk in oilfield service agreements.

On the night of November 19, the Senate passed the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, 62 to 33. Two Republicans and two Democrats wrote it, and Democrats split on the final vote. It began as S. 5653, but senators carried it on H.R. 2347, a bill that originated in the House, so the House must now vote on the Senate’s version. It isn’t law, and it may not become law this year.

Most coverage calls it a data center bill or a permitting bill. I read it as a scheduling bill. Oilfield service companies sell time: crews, equipment, and trucks committed to specific dates. Anything that moves a customer’s approval date moves your revenue, and most service agreements say very little about who carries that risk.

What the Senate Passed

The bill sprawls, so I’ll stick to the parts that touch our clients. I’m working from published section-by-section summaries updated for the Senate substitute.

The biggest change for project timing is the lawsuit clock. Challenges under the National Environmental Policy Act would have to start within 150 days. The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions puts the current window at six years. If a court finds a flaw, the agency would generally get up to 180 days to fix it, and the project could generally keep moving while it does.

Gas pipelines get their own fast lane on water. Section 401 reviews for interstate gas pipelines would cover only direct discharges from point sources, and a state would have nine months at most to finish. Permits already in hand would get stronger protection too. Agencies generally couldn’t revoke, suspend, or change a federal authorization held by a nonfederal sponsor, with exceptions for court orders, material violations, fraud, and urgent threats. A sponsor harmed by bad-faith interference could recover a share of its costs.

Drilling gets a lighter touch in one narrow case. Where the federal government owns a minority of the minerals, a well on nonfederal land would no longer need a federal drilling permit, though state and other requirements would still apply.

Then come the data centers. Large computing facilities would pay the full incremental cost of the generation, transmission, and distribution built to serve them. Utilities would collect financial assurances before they build, and a customer that leaves early would still owe the unrecovered costs. Those rules would cover sites that connect after enactment. Earlier arrangements would stay in place, though states could revise them where state law allows.

Environmental groups and tribal governments oppose parts of the package, citing weaker environmental review and weaker consultation with tribes. Proponents say faster construction will add supply and lower costs. Nobody can promise a number on a household electric bill, and I won’t try. The House can change the text, and many provisions would need agency rulemaking before they take effect.

Why a Lawyer Cares About Schedules

When an interstate gas pipeline waits on a water certification, the compression work, the hauling, and the pressure pumping around it wait too. A service company that signed a contract with a mobilization date inherits that wait. Who pays for the crew that sat for six weeks? The answer usually turns on three or four sentences that nobody argued about when the deal closed, and that’s where disputes start.

Now picture the reverse. If approvals speed up, work that sat in the queue arrives all at once. A service company that priced its rates for a slow year may find a customer asking for more crews than it has, at last year’s price.

Both outcomes trace back to the same drafting questions. You don’t need to follow Congress to answer them. You need to read the agreement before the customer’s schedule changes.

Where the Contract Language Matters

Take permit delay first, because it causes the most arguments. Read your force majeure clause and look for the word “governmental.” Many clauses excuse delay caused by government action, and customers sometimes argue that a late permit counts. I’d rather see a clause that says plainly whether a permit delay excuses the customer’s obligations, and who pays standby and demobilization in the meantime. If your agreement has no standby rate at all, you’re left arguing about implied terms, and that’s an expensive way to get paid for idle crews.

Change-in-law language deserves a second look. If something like S. 5653 becomes law, does anything in your pricing or term reopen? Most agreements cover new taxes and regulations that raise costs. Few cover new laws that speed a project up. I wouldn’t set a rate today on the assumption that a bill will pass. Write the contract for the world that exists, and add a reopener if you want one.

Ask each customer when its challenge window closes. Under today’s rules, a major approval can stay open to lawsuit for years, so the date means little. A 150-day rule would turn it into something you can put on a calendar. You could then condition mobilization on that date, or price the risk if the customer wants to go earlier.

Security is where I’d press hardest. The data center provisions land where every vendor lands eventually: the party that triggers the cost posts security before anyone builds. Congress wrote in financial assurances and liability for early exit. A service company that buys equipment or hires crews for one customer’s program should ask for the same protection, whether that’s a deposit, a letter of credit, or a termination payment that covers unrecovered costs. If the customer says no, you’ve learned something about the program.

Faster permits could also bunch up demand, so check your escalators, your crew commitments, and any exclusivity clause that stops you from serving other customers when the work arrives. Exclusivity looks free in a slow market and expensive in a busy one. Capacity commitments work the same way. A promise to hold ten crews for one customer sounds generous until three other customers call.

What I’d Watch Next

The calendar matters as much as the text. The Senate cleared a procedural vote 73 to 25 on November 9 and adopted the substitute text 69 to 27 on November 18, which shows how wide the coalition runs. It says nothing about the House floor. A November 13 forecast counted 17 House session days and 20 Senate days left in the lame-duck session, and it found no House vote scheduled. Outgoing Speaker Johnson has said the House will pass the bill once the Senate issues settle, but that statement predates the Senate vote and promises nothing about the House calendar. A bill that doesn’t clear both chambers by the end of this Congress dies and has to start over in the next one, which will have different majorities.

I wouldn’t bet on either outcome. I would bet that your customers will use the next few weeks to decide how to plan 2027 around it, and they’ll talk to their vendors before they decide.

None of this requires a fight. Customers tend to agree to clear language when you ask in a quiet moment, and they rarely agree once the permit is already late. Raise these points at renewal or at the next amendment, not in the middle of a dispute.

Contracts written for a world where approvals take years may not fit a world where they take months. Read yours before the first call about it.