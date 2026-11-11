Tim Garrett And Hunter Yoches Examine Impact Of D.C. Circuit Decision Overturning NLRB Successor Bar

Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys Tim Garrett and Hunter Yoches recently authored an article for HR.com examining a significant D.C. Circuit decision invalidating the National Labor Relations Board’s (NLRB) “successor bar,” which had prevented successor employers from challenging an incumbent union’s presumed majority support for at least one year following a change in ownership.

In the article, Tim and Hunter explain that the decision does not eliminate the broader successorship doctrine or an employer’s obligations to recognize and bargain with an incumbent union following a transaction. Instead, successor employers may now consider objective evidence that a union has lost majority support rather than treating that evidence as automatically irrelevant during the one-year period.

The authors caution that the ruling does not make withdrawing union recognition risk-free. Employers must have sufficient objective evidence before challenging majority support and should carefully avoid soliciting, encouraging or assisting employees in efforts to remove a union. As Tim and Hunter explained, “a new material factor is now in play – does the employer have sound objective evidence that the incumbent union has lost majority support? If so, the presumptions of the successor doctrine can be challenged.”

Tim and Hunter also emphasize the importance of addressing labor considerations early in the transaction process. HR teams involved in acquisitions should evaluate existing bargaining units, union recognition, collective bargaining agreements, recent elections and petitions, and pending unfair labor practice proceedings before making workforce integration decisions.

Because the D.C. Circuit is the first federal appellate court to address the successor bar since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Loper Bright, the authors caution multistate employers against assuming courts in every jurisdiction will take the same approach. For organizations considering acquisitions involving unionized workforces, they recommend incorporating union status, employee support and available evidence into transaction planning from the outset and in close coordination with legal counsel.

Read the full article, “NLRB Successor Bar Overturned: What HR Must Know After An Acquisition,” that was published November 3 on HR.com and is available online. Tim and Hunter also examined this topic for the firm’s HR Law Talk blog: Federal Appeals Court Strikes Down NLRB’s Successor Bar, Changing Labor Analysis for Business Acquisitions