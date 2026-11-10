ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
NLRB’s General Counsel Signals Major Shift In Labor Law Priorities
Greenberg Traurig
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A recent memorandum from NLRB General Counsel Crystal Carey signals a possible sweeping reversal of key labor law precedents. The anticipated changes may reshape employer obligations ranging from severance agreements and employee handbooks to union bargaining obligations.
A recent memorandum from NLRB General Counsel Crystal Carey signals a possible sweeping reversal of key labor law precedents. The anticipated changes may reshape employer obligations ranging from severance agreements and employee handbooks to union bargaining obligations. In this Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly article, Terence McCourt explains what union and non-union employers should watch for as these cases progress.
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