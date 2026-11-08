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ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026

Lockheed Martin’s $29.5 Million Settlement Reinforces DOJ’s Growing Scrutiny Of Contractor Employment Practices

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The Department of Justice secured a $29.5 million settlement with Lockheed Martin over allegations that the defense contractor engaged in discriminatory employment practices while falsely certifying compliance with federal anti-discrimination requirements. This marks the fourth False Claims Act resolution under DOJ's Civil Rights Fraud Initiative in seven months, with allegations focusing on race-based compensation decisions, hiring practices, and restricted professional development opportunities.

United StatesEmployment and HR
Richard W. Arnholt
Richard W. Arnholt
Tim K. Garrett
Tim K. Garrett

Key Takeaways

  • DOJ continues to pursue DEI-related FCA enforcement. Lockheed Martin’s $29.5 million resolution marks the fourth FCA settlement involving alleged discriminatory employment practices under the DOJ’s Civil Rights Fraud Initiative, following settlements with IBM, Deloitte, and Accenture.
  • Compensation decisions are a significant focus. DOJ alleged that Lockheed Martin used race-based considerations to influence employee pay increases, while also considering race or sex in hiring, promotion, and professional development opportunities.
  • Contractors face overlapping enforcement risks. The coordinated DOJ and EEOC settlement demonstrates that allegedly discriminatory employment practices can create exposure under both the FCA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, particularly when contractors certify compliance with federal anti-discrimination requirements.

On November 3, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that Lockheed Martin Corporation agreed to pay approximately $29.5 million to resolve allegations that the defense contractor engaged in discriminatory employment practices while falsely certifying compliance with federal anti-discrimination requirements. The resolution includes a $22 million False Claims Act (FCA) settlement with DOJ and a separate $7.5 million agreement with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) providing monetary relief to more than 1,000 Lockheed Martin employees.

The settlement marks DOJ’s fourth FCA resolution involving alleged employment discrimination under its Civil Rights Fraud Initiative in less than seven months, following earlier settlements this year with IBM in April, Deloitte in August, and Accenture in September.

Together, the four FCA settlements total more than $85 million, excluding the separate EEOC resolution and state-related settlements.

DOJ’s Allegations Against Lockheed Martin

According to the settlement agreement, DOJ alleged that Lockheed Martin falsely certified compliance with federal anti-discrimination requirements while maintaining employment practices that considered race or sex in compensation, hiring, promotion, and professional development decisions.

A central focus of the allegations was Lockheed Martin’s Compensation Adder (Comp Adder) program, which began in 2021 and provided additional pay increases to the top 20% of employees within each business area, beyond the company’s annual pay increases.

Although managers were initially instructed to nominate employees based on merit and performance, DOJ alleged that Lockheed Martin subsequently analyzed the racial and sex composition of the selections to identify statistical outliers. When selections were flagged, certain human resources personnel allegedly pressured business leaders to change their nominations based on race, including removing non-minority employees and adding minority employees who had not initially been selected.

DOJ cited internal communications illustrating how these demographic considerations allegedly influenced compensation decisions. In one instance, a director of global diversity & inclusion allegedly informed HR personnel that the company would “identify at least 11 additional PoC adds from other functions and the level 2 Race flag will clear (assuming everything else remains static).”

DOJ also identified several other allegedly discriminatory practices:

  • Hiring and promotion goals. Lockheed Martin allegedly maintained internal race- and sex-based workforce composition goals that influenced hiring and promotion decisions. Business units received quarterly reports measuring progress toward demographic targets.
  • Management compensation incentives. DOJ alleged that Lockheed Martin incorporated demographic representation goals into its Management Incentive Compensation Plan, with certain performance metrics tied to achieving specified demographic objectives.
  • Restricted professional development opportunities. Certain training, mentoring, and leadership development programs allegedly provided opportunities to employees based on race or sex, including an Executive Leadership Diversity Mentoring program intended to improve participants’ career prospects.

The $22 million DOJ settlement includes $10 million in restitution. The matter originated under the FCA’s qui tam provisions. These provisions allow private whistleblowers to bring FCA lawsuits on behalf of the federal government and receive a share of any resulting recovery. The whistleblower action was filed by a former Lockheed Martin vice president, who will receive $4.4 million from the federal recovery.

Separately, the EEOC resolved a 2025 Commissioner’s Charge alleging that Lockheed Martin discriminated against white employees in performance assessments and compensation decisions. The EEOC settlement provides more than $7.5 million to over 1,000 employees and requires Lockheed Martin to maintain employment practices that comply with Title VII. The EEOC may also review the company’s compliance during the agreement’s term.

Lockheed Martin denies the allegations, and neither settlement constitutes an admission or determination of liability.

Another Settlement in an Established Enforcement Trend

As we have previously discussed, DOJ’s Civil Rights Fraud Initiative has moved from a stated enforcement priority to a series of substantial FCA settlements against major federal contractors.

In April, IBM agreed to pay approximately $17 million to resolve allegations involving demographic hiring goals, compensation incentives tied to diversity objectives, and restrictions on certain employee development programs.

That settlement was followed by Deloitte’s $21.5 million federal resolution in August. DOJ alleged that Deloitte considered race or sex in hiring, promotion, and staffing decisions; tracked internal demographic goals; and restricted access to certain professional development programs. Deloitte also entered into separate $1.2 million settlements with Indiana and Florida, demonstrating the potential for parallel state false claims liability.

More recently, as we reported in September, Accenture agreed to pay $25 million to resolve allegations that it falsely certified compliance with anti-discrimination requirements while maintaining employment practices that considered race or sex in hiring, promotion, and access to professional development opportunities.

Our prior coverage of Florida’s $1 million Starbucks settlement further highlighted how scrutiny of similar employment practices extends beyond federal contractors and the FCA to direct enforcement of state civil rights laws.

Taken together, these settlements demonstrate DOJ’s increasing reliance on the FCA to scrutinize federal contractors’ employment practices, particularly where demographic goals allegedly influence hiring, compensation, promotion, or professional development decisions. With four major FCA settlements totaling more than $85 million in less than seven months, DOJ has demonstrated that its Civil Rights Fraud Initiative is an active enforcement priority. The parallel state settlements and enforcement actions also highlight the potential for contractors to face overlapping federal and state liability arising from the same employment practices.

Existing Anti-Discrimination Requirements Remain a Basis for FCA Enforcement

The Lockheed Martin settlement also reinforces an important point from our earlier analysis of the Deloitte and Accenture resolutions in that DOJ’s enforcement theory does not depend exclusively on the administration’s newer diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)-related executive orders or contracting provisions.

The settlement agreement identifies Title VII, as incorporated into Lockheed Martin’s federal contracts, and Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) 52.222-26, Equal Opportunity, as the underlying anti-discrimination requirements during the relevant period, beginning in 2019. That clause, which is no longer in effect after the revocation of the Johnson-era Executive Order 11246 by President Trump’s January 21, 2025 Executive Order 14173, “Ending Illegal Discrimination and Restoring Merit-Based Opportunity,” required covered contractors to refrain from discrimination based on protected characteristics and to ensure that applicants are employed and employees are treated equally during employment without regard to those characteristics.

The administration has since introduced additional restrictions through Executive Order 14398 and FAR 52.222-90, Addressing DEI Discrimination by Federal Contractors, which we previously examined. Those newer requirements create another potential basis for scrutiny of contractor employment practices.

What the Lockheed Martin Settlement Means for Federal Contractors

The latest resolution provides another indication that DOJ intends to continue using the FCA to scrutinize federal contractors’ employment practices. It also demonstrates the potential for coordinated enforcement between DOJ and the EEOC, particularly where allegedly discriminatory conduct affects employee compensation or advancement opportunities.

Contractors should consider reviewing how demographic goals and related performance metrics are implemented in practice, particularly whether those goals influence decisions involving compensation, hiring, promotion, or employee development. Internal communications, compensation adjustment procedures, and management incentive structures may warrant particular attention.

Contractors should also evaluate the eligibility criteria for mentoring, training, and leadership development programs and review the representations and certifications made in connection with federal contracts. These reviews should involve coordination among legal, compliance, human resources, and government contracts personnel.

The qui tam action underlying the Lockheed Martin settlement also highlights the growing risk of whistleblower-driven FCA litigation involving contractors’ employment practices. Contractors should ensure that employees have accessible internal reporting channels for raising potential discrimination or compliance concerns and that those complaints are promptly investigated and appropriately documented. Given that current and former employees may bring FCA actions based on alleged false certifications of compliance with anti-discrimination requirements, contractors should also review their whistleblower and anti-retaliation policies, provide appropriate training to management, and address potential violations before they develop into government investigations or qui tam lawsuits.

Not every diversity or inclusion initiative necessarily violates federal anti-discrimination laws. However, the growing number of settlements demonstrates that DOJ is looking beyond how programs are described to examine whether protected characteristics influence employment decisions or access to opportunities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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