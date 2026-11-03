DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division Outlines New Investigation And Enforcement Priorities

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Department of Justice (“DOJ”) has set four investigative priorities for corporate fraud. It has also listed ten factors that prosecutors must give “great weight” when deciding whether to charge a company and how to resolve a case.

Management involvement, concealment, and significant or widespread harm will receive particular attention. Several of the factors turn on numeric thresholds.

Voluntary self-disclosure, cooperation, and remediation remain the path to a declination. Whistleblower incentives and data-driven detection, however, are narrowing the window for first disclosure.

The Corporate Enforcement Section (“CES”) will oversee corporate matters from intake through the resolution process.

DOJ’S NEW CORPORATE FRAUD ENFORCEMENT PRIORITIES

On October 1, 2026, Colin McDonald (“McDonald”), the Assistant Attorney General overseeing the National Fraud Enforcement Division (“Fraud Division”), released a memorandum titled Directive 26-12: Corporate Enforcement in the Fight Against Fraud (the “Directive”). The Directive calls for “an aggressive, all-tools approach” to the Fraud Division’s health care, government, tax, and trade fraud priorities. It does not announce new Department policy; it directs prosecutors to follow the Principles of Federal Prosecution of Business Organizations and the department-wide Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (the “CEP”) and explains how to apply them in practice.

When opening and conducting corporate investigations, prosecutors should prioritize fraud schemes involving four areas: (1) the health care industry, including health care fraud, distribution of controlled substances, and violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act; (2) the public trust or financial integrity of Americans and markets related to procurement, government contracts, and other government functions; (3) significant evasion of internal or external revenue; and (4) tariff evasion, importation of goods or services, or forced labor.

When deciding whether to bring charges, and when negotiating plea or other agreements, prosecutors “must place great weight on the following factors”:

Knowledge of or involvement in the fraud scheme by corporate management;

Efforts to conceal fraud from government agencies or auditors, or otherwise to impede or obstruct a government function or oversight;

Conduct furthering a scheme that lasts three or more years;

Actions that threaten the safety or security of Americans, including military readiness;

Conduct that causes substantial financial hardship to a taxpayer-funded program or government function;

Conduct that affects multiple taxpayer-funded programs or government functions;

Conduct that affects three or more federal districts;

Financial harm to 25 or more victims or $25 million or more in loss;

Exfiltration of American dollars to support foreign adversaries; and

Immigration offenses.

Immigration offenses and threats to safety or security, therefore, operate as charging and resolution factors, not as standalone investigative priorities. The list is non-exhaustive. Every listed factor is aggravating; the Directive names no mitigating factors, leaving those to the Justice Manual and the CEP.

These priorities come with a restructuring. The Fraud Division has absorbed the Tax Section, the Health Care Fraud Unit, and parts of the Market, Government, and Consumer Fraud Unit, and added more than 500 attorneys and staff, centralizing prosecutors with expertise across corporate and government fraud.

MANAGEMENT INVOLVEMENT AND INDIVIDUAL ACCOUNTABILITY

Management knowledge or involvement is first on the list. McDonald has publicly called it “sort of the top line that we would look at.” The Directive says the Fraud Division’s corporate enforcement work aims to hold “individuals and corporate criminals accountable.” It moves oversight of resolutions to the CES in part to free prosecuting sections “to pursue additional individual and corporate cases.” Companies should expect prosecutors to pursue culpable executives alongside any corporate resolution. They should determine early in any internal investigation what senior management knew, because that finding may shape both the charging analysis and the value of disclosure. Under the CEP, remediation also includes appropriate discipline of responsible employees, including those with supervisory authority over the area where the misconduct occurred.

INTERACTION WITH THE CORPORATE ENFORCEMENT POLICY

The Directive states that “[i]n all circumstances, Fraud Division prosecutors shall also follow and implement the CEP.” Under the CEP, DOJ “will decline to prosecute” a company that meets three conditions: it voluntarily self-discloses the misconduct to an appropriate DOJ criminal component, it fully cooperates, and it remediates in a timely and appropriate way. A declination also requires the absence of aggravating circumstances, such as a serious offense, egregious or pervasive misconduct, severe harm, or corporate recidivism. Prosecutors still have discretion to recommend a declination when aggravating circumstances exist. A company that receives a declination must still pay all disgorgement or forfeiture and all restitution or victim compensation.

A “near miss” company cooperates and remediates but falls short of a declination, either because its self-report did not qualify as voluntary or because aggravating factors are present. That company will receive a non-prosecution agreement (absent particularly egregious or multiple aggravating circumstances), a term of fewer than three years, no independent compliance monitor, and a reduction of at least 50% but not more than 75% off the low end of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines fine range. The Directive does not say how its “great weight” factors relate to the CEP’s aggravating circumstances, but companies should expect the factors to inform that analysis. The Directive also commits the Fraud Division to “firmly guard against overbroad corporate enforcement” and to avoid interfering with legitimate business operations by “rightly dividing between shades of corporate malfeasance.” That language supports arguments for proportionate outcomes.

WHISTLEBLOWERS AND THE RACE TO REPORT

The Directive states that the Fraud Division’s policies “must encourage and protect the disclosure of information by whistleblowers, including by those who participated in the criminal conduct.” McDonald has directed Division leadership to work with law enforcement partners on programs that reward credible fraud reporting, and to make those programs public where possible. The Division also reports that, through the National Fraud Detection Center (“NFDC”) and partner components, it is “proactively generating leads and opening new individual and corporate fraud investigations at a rapid pace.”

That makes timing critical. Under the CEP, a disclosure counts as voluntary only if DOJ did not already know about the misconduct. The CEP’s Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program exception covers cases in which a whistleblower reports both internally and to DOJ. The company can still earn a declination if it self-reports “as soon as reasonably practicable but no later than 120 days” after receiving the internal report and meets the CEP’s other requirements. Disclosures made only to federal regulators, state and local governments, or civil enforcement agencies generally do not qualify for CEP credit. The window to disclose first is narrower than it has been.

INCREASED COORDINATION WITHIN THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

Fraud Division prosecutors must work closely with CES at every stage of a corporate investigation, from case intake through the end of any resolution or litigation. Within seven days of the Directive (by October 8, 2026), prosecutors must report all ongoing corporate investigations to the CES Chief. They must also promptly notify CES of new investigations and major developments, and CES will participate as necessary and appropriate. These requirements do not apply to cases a U.S. Attorney’s Office has assigned to a District Fraud Counsel unless the Fraud Division also supervises the case. CES also has “primary responsibility for evaluating a company’s compliance with the terms of any corporate criminal resolution.” That includes how compliance programs are implemented and enhanced, whether required reporting is adequate, and other issues that arise during the term. Companies with open Fraud Division matters should expect CES review, which may offer a natural point to re-engage.

The NFDC anchors the Division’s highly data-driven enforcement plan, combining law-enforcement personnel, data scientists, and subject-matter experts who use analytical tools to identify complex schemes, develop leads, and support prosecutions.

IMPLICATIONS FOR COMPANIES

Measure conduct against the thresholds early: Assess known or potential issues, including matters already under investigation, against the Directive’s markers: three or more years, three or more federal districts, 25 or more victims, $25 million or more in loss, and impact on multiple taxpayer-funded programs. Because the list is non-exhaustive, the review should not stop at the numbers.

Assess known or potential issues, including matters already under investigation, against the Directive’s markers: three or more years, three or more federal districts, 25 or more victims, $25 million or more in loss, and impact on multiple taxpayer-funded programs. Because the list is non-exhaustive, the review should not stop at the numbers. Test the compliance program where DOJ is looking: Confirm that the program works in practice across health care and government-funded programs, procurement and government contracting, tax and revenue compliance, and international trade, tariffs, and supply-chain forced labor. It should also be able to detect and escalate management involvement, concealment from regulators or auditors, and long-running or widespread conduct.

Confirm that the program works in practice across health care and government-funded programs, procurement and government contracting, tax and revenue compliance, and international trade, tariffs, and supply-chain forced labor. It should also be able to detect and escalate management involvement, concealment from regulators or auditors, and long-running or widespread conduct. Escalate risks and preserve the record: Significant compliance risks should reach senior leadership through a clear process for reporting, investigation, escalation, documentation, and evidence preservation. CEP remediation includes retaining business records and controlling the use of personal communications and messaging applications, including ephemeral messaging platforms.

Significant compliance risks should reach senior leadership through a clear process for reporting, investigation, escalation, documentation, and evidence preservation. CEP remediation includes retaining business records and controlling the use of personal communications and messaging applications, including ephemeral messaging platforms. Strengthen internal reporting and decide on disclosure quickly: Accessible reporting channels, prompt investigation of credible allegations, and firm anti-retaliation practices help companies catch misconduct early and keep the option to disclose first. Weigh disclosure timing against whistleblower and data-analytics pressure and the 120-day outer limit. A company making a regulatory or civil disclosure should consider whether the conduct also calls for a criminal disclosure to the appropriate DOJ component.

Accessible reporting channels, prompt investigation of credible allegations, and firm anti-retaliation practices help companies catch misconduct early and keep the option to disclose first. Weigh disclosure timing against whistleblower and data-analytics pressure and the 120-day outer limit. A company making a regulatory or civil disclosure should consider whether the conduct also calls for a criminal disclosure to the appropriate DOJ component. Expect continued scrutiny under existing resolutions: Now that CES evaluates compliance with resolutions centrally, companies already under DOJ resolutions should expect their compliance obligations, and DOJ’s attention, to continue throughout the term.

CONCLUSION

The Directive reflects the continued expansion and centralization of federal fraud enforcement. An expanded Fraud Division, closer coordination with CES, data-driven detection, and broader whistleblower incentives give DOJ more tools to identify and pursue corporate fraud. For companies, the Directive underscores the importance of management oversight, effective internal reporting and investigation procedures, robust compliance programs in DOJ’s priority areas, and an early, well-informed approach to self-disclosure.