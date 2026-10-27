Manhattan District Attorney Announces First Corporate Crime And Antitrust Task Force

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office (“DANY”) has formed its first Corporate Crime and Antitrust Task Force (the “Task Force”). The Task Force will run complex investigations into fraud and misconduct by corporations and corporate executives, including antitrust violations, health care fraud, and other consumer fraud.

DANY describes the goal as systemic accountability. According to the announcement, the Task Force will look “upstream” at the high-level actors, corporations, and structures that DANY says enable and profit from crime, and not only at the individual wrongdoer.

The team consists of roughly five Assistant D.A.s and two investigative analysts. It is led by a 40-year veteran and can draw on DANY’s career investigators, forensic accountants, and Financial Intelligence Unit.

The announcement does not set out charging criteria, thresholds, or a policy on voluntary self-disclosure or cooperation credit. Companies should plan around that uncertainty instead of waiting for guidance.

THE MANHATTAN D.A.’S NEW CORPORATE CRIME AND ANTITRUST TASK FORCE

On October 14, 2026, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. (“Bragg”) announced that the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has formed its first Corporate Crime and Antitrust Task Force. The Task Force will focus on complex investigations of fraud and misconduct by corporations and corporate executives, including antitrust violations, health care fraud, and other consumer fraud. According to DANY, the stated aims are to “hold organizations fully accountable for corporate criminality, deter industry-wide misconduct, and catalyze systemic reform.”

Bragg presented the Task Force as an extension of DANY’s work protecting individual New Yorkers from wage theft, tenant harassment, and other targeted crimes. He said DANY recognizes “that corporate entities often inflict equal or greater harm than individuals.” He added that DANY will look “upstream,” not stopping “at an individual landlord or employer” with a goal of “systemic accountability.” Bragg continued: “Our Task Force will doggedly pursue the big picture: the high-level actors, corporations, and structures that enable and profit from crime at the expense of New Yorkers.”

The mandate covers both entities and individuals. The announcement names corporations and corporate executives together as targets, and Bragg’s reference to “high-level actors” signals that DANY will look past front-line employees. The named subject areas are antitrust, health care fraud, and other consumer fraud. The word “including” suggests the list is not exhaustive, so the Task Force’s reach may extend to other corporate fraud and misconduct.

LEADERSHIP AND RESOURCES

Matthew Bogdanos leads the Task Force. DANY describes him as “a 40-year veteran and one of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office’s most experienced lawyers.” According to DANY, he has litigated cases involving both violent and complex white-collar crime, and has supervised teams in both areas.

The Task Force will be staffed with about five Assistant D.A.s and two investigative analysts. DANY says the team as a whole has deep white-collar experience, including in prosecuting and defending financial services fraud, securities fraud, and antitrust matters. Companies should therefore expect to face experienced prosecutors and staff who know how corporate investigations are run and defended.

The Task Force will also draw on DANY’s broader resources, such as career investigators, forensic accountants, and its Financial Intelligence Unit, which DANY says conducts Financial Crimes Enforcement Network analysis. Those resources suggest that investigations will involve financial tracing and analysis of transactional records, not just witness interviews and document review.

A RENEWED FOCUS ON CORPORATE CRIME IN NEW YORK CITY

The announcement comes at a time when state and local prosecutors are increasing their footprint in enforcement areas traditionally occupied by federal authorities. Companies operating in Manhattan can expect DANY to step into any gaps left by federal enforcement. Indeed, when announcing the Task Force, Bragg stated: “We think particularly now with faith in both private and public institutions really low, that it’s a really important time to lean into this.”

The announcement of the Task Force signals a renewed focus on corporate crime at DANY and formalizes a shift that Bragg has previously announced. For example, in September 2026, Bragg described DANY as “charged with fighting crime from the streets to the suites.” In September 2025, Bragg said that DANY planned to be the first to use New York state’s criminal antitrust laws against companies that collude to suppress workers’ wages. At the time, Bragg identified the health care and food service industries as specific industries he believed such conduct was occurring in, indicating focus on food service in addition to health care.

WHAT THE ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT ADDRESS

The announcement describes the Task Force’s mission, staffing, and philosophy. It is silent on several points that matter to companies:

It states no criteria for opening an investigation or bringing charges against a company. It also sets no thresholds based on loss, number of victims, duration, or level of management involvement.

Apart from antitrust, health care fraud, and other consumer fraud, it does not identify priority industries or types of conduct.

It does not describe any policy regarding voluntary self-disclosure, cooperation, or remediation.

It does not say how the Task Force will coordinate with federal or other state authorities, how it will handle matters that other agencies are already investigating, or when its first investigations will become public.

Until DANY says more, companies should not assume that a self-report or cooperation will earn any particular result, and should not assume that a matter is too small or too local to draw attention.

IMPLICATIONS FOR COMPANIES

Assess antitrust, consumer fraud, and health care exposure now. Review known or potential issues in the Task Force’s named areas, including matters that other authorities are already examining. Companies should not assume that only federal or other regulators will take an interest in this conduct.

Review known or potential issues in the Task Force’s named areas, including matters that other authorities are already examining. Companies should not assume that only federal or other regulators will take an interest in this conduct. Test compliance and escalation where DANY is looking. Confirm that the compliance program works in practice for competitor contacts, pricing, consumer-facing representations, and health care billing and marketing.

Confirm that the compliance program works in practice for competitor contacts, pricing, consumer-facing representations, and health care billing and marketing. Account for individual executive risk. The mandate expressly covers corporate executives, and Bragg emphasized “high-level actors.” Find out early in any internal investigation what senior management knew and, if appropriate, retain separate counsel for individuals early on.

The mandate expressly covers corporate executives, and Bragg emphasized “high-level actors.” Find out early in any internal investigation what senior management knew and, if appropriate, retain separate counsel for individuals early on. Preserve the record. DANY’s forensic accountants and Financial Intelligence Unit suggest that financial records may feature prominently in its investigations. Make sure that preservation protocols, including for personal devices and messaging applications, can be put in place promptly and that financial and transactional data can be retrieved.

DANY’s forensic accountants and Financial Intelligence Unit suggest that financial records may feature prominently in its investigations. Make sure that preservation protocols, including for personal devices and messaging applications, can be put in place promptly and that financial and transactional data can be retrieved. Evaluate third-party, platform, and supply-chain exposure. Recent examples of DANY’s “upstream” approach involved product manufacturers, technology platforms, and the resale of stolen goods. Companies whose products, platforms, payment channels, or supply chains could be exploited by others should review their safeguards, content and vendor policies, and procedures for handling law enforcement requests.

Recent examples of DANY’s “upstream” approach involved product manufacturers, technology platforms, and the resale of stolen goods. Companies whose products, platforms, payment channels, or supply chains could be exploited by others should review their safeguards, content and vendor policies, and procedures for handling law enforcement requests. Engage counsel early if contacted. A subpoena, document request, or informal inquiry from the Task Force should be escalated right away. Because the announcement describes no cooperation or disclosure framework, early and informed engagement may help shape the company’s position before DANY reaches conclusions.

CONCLUSION

The Task Force adds a dedicated corporate-crime and antitrust unit to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, and it applies a philosophy that reaches past individual wrongdoers to the entities and executives around them. At a time of reduced federal enforcement, the Task Force’s announcement signals increased scrutiny toward companies operating in Manhattan. DANY has not yet said how it will choose cases or credit corporate cooperation. For companies, that makes management oversight, effective internal reporting and investigation, sound compliance in the Task Force’s named areas, and attention to how third parties may use their products and services all the more important.