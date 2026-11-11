New Developments In DOJ Whistleblower Policies And HHS Disclosures: Key Takeaways For General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officers, And Boards

On October 20, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice’s (DOJ) National Fraud Enforcement Division announced a new whistleblower rewards initiative, the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP). Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald issued a directive earlier this month directing Division leadership to design and implement policies and programs that incentivize whistleblowers to bring forward credible information pertaining to fraud. The new WHIP incentive pays awards of $10,000 to $30,000 for qualifying tips at or around the time criminal charges are filed or unsealed, rather than years later at case resolution.

For government contractors supporting health care programs or benefits administration, health care organizations, or programs and benefits related to certain departments and agencies, WHIP raises the odds that employees, vendors, and other insiders will report allegations externally early, shifting the disclosure landscape further in DOJ’s direction. In line with this trend, also this month, the National Fraud Enforcement Division and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) announced a revision to HHS-OIG’s Self-Disclosure Protocol to clarify that criminal health care matters no longer need to be initially reported to OIG, and instead they should be disclosed directly to DOJ.

These developments heighten the need for rapid internal escalation, investigation, and self-disclosure planning.

What You Should Know

Program Basics

DOJ described WHIP as the “first ever” whistleblower rewards program paying an upfront award for tips leading to criminal charges. The program is a pilot with an initial three-year term, and the U.S. Department of the Treasury is committing $25 million to support implementation.

WHIP is meant to address what DOJ views as a “critical gap” in existing whistleblower rewards programs — namely, that many programs pay only after final resolution, including forfeiture and appeals; consequently, WHIP is structured to pay much earlier at charging. The early-stage rewards are designed to encourage prompt disclosure of information by giving whistleblowers greater certainty about the amount and timing of potential reward payments, while still leaving whistleblowers eligible for potentially larger rewards if their tips lead to large financial penalties or forfeiture.

Eligibility for the $10,000 to $30,000 reward under WHIP does not preclude an individual from also recovering whistleblower payments pursuant to other whistleblower programs, such as the DOJ’s Corporate Whistleblower Awards Pilot Program.

DOJ anticipates paying $10,000 to $30,000 per qualifying tip, and DOJ may pay more than one tipster in the same matter if each independently meets the criteria. If the tip leads DOJ to obtain and unseal a charging document, then DOJ will promptly decide whether to pay. Awards are entirely discretionary and no reward is payable while charges remain under seal.

Covered Subject Areas

Initially, WHIP’s early-stage payments are limited to information relating to either of the following:

Federal health care offenses and related crimes involving health care benefit programs or fraud against patients/others in the health care industry. Fraud involving programs/benefits administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (e.g., SNAP), U.S. Department of Labor (e.g., unemployment fraud), HHS, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Department of Education (e.g., student aid fraud), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of War, or the Small Business Administration.

While WHIP covers fraud in several federal program areas, health care is specifically identified as a focus. WHIP expressly prioritizes tips involving fraud in the following categories:

Hospice

Home health care

Day care

Special services

These categories align with longstanding enforcement priorities targeting services that are reimbursed based on patient need assessments and are susceptible to upcoding, billing for services not rendered, and kickback arrangements. Health insurers, particularly those participating in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid managed care, and other government-sponsored programs operate in and around all of these service areas.

While initially limited to the areas discussed above, DOJ notes the program could be expanded to additional fraud categories in the future.

Eligibility

To be eligible, the submission must be voluntary, truthful and complete, and based on original information; it must also include cooperation and lead to criminal charges in a covered category. Unlike other reward regimes that depend on convictions and recoveries, WHIP is expressly intended to pay so long as the tip leads to qualifying criminal charges in covered subject areas.

Key eligibility/exclusion highlights include the following:

Individuals only. Companies “or another type of entity” are not eligible.

Companies “or another type of entity” are not eligible. Voluntary submission standard. Tips must generally be provided before a DOJ request to the individual or a government investigation or imminent disclosure, and the tipster must not have a preexisting obligation (e.g., plea/cooperation agreements) to report the information.

Tips must generally be provided before a DOJ request to the individual or a government investigation or imminent disclosure, and the tipster must not have a preexisting obligation (e.g., plea/cooperation agreements) to report the information. Original information. WHIP excludes certain information learned through attorney-client privileged communications, public allegations/news, and in many circumstances, information learned by officers or directors, compliance or internal audit personnel, and certain investigators or accountants. One notable exception. Certain officers, directors, and compliance or internal audit personnel who would otherwise be excluded from submitting “original information” may nonetheless report directly to DOJ if at least 120 days have elapsed since they provided the information internally to the entity’s audit committee, chief legal officer, chief compliance officer, or their supervisor.

Culpability matters. Meaningful participation in the scheme can render a tipster ineligible; however, DOJ reserves discretion to treat someone with a minimal role as eligible and to consider culpability when setting the amount of the reward.

Implications

WHIP most closely resembles other DOJ whistleblower frameworks in requiring voluntary, original, truthful information and preserving DOJ discretion, but it differs sharply on payout mechanics and timing.

In general. There are several reasons why prosecutors and agencies often prefer “end-of-case” triggers rather than “charges filed” triggers for rewards. Charges require a probable-cause threshold, not proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Paying at charging risks paying for matters later dismissed or lost at trial. While the guidance attempts to discourage frivolous submissions by threatening a permanent bar on future submissions from those individuals, a charging-stage payout could encourage over-reporting, exaggeration, or strategic accusations aimed at pushing the government to file charges, leading to an increase in government enforcement actions.

Health care. WHIP dramatically lowers the barrier for employees, contractors, and network providers to report concerns to the government. The speed of payment and the certainty of a minimum award address two of the primary reasons individuals historically hesitated to come forward. Health care payors and providers should expect that internal complaints that previously might have been resolved quietly through internal channels will now carry a higher likelihood of parallel government disclosure.

Relationships with vendors could also create exposure to risk. Health care entities that directly provide or contract for services, such as hospice, home health, or special services, could see an uptick in whistleblower complaints. If a contracted provider is engaged in fraud, and your organization’s claims data, audit findings, or communications are relevant, your organization could be drawn into a federal investigation even if it is not the primary target. Vendor oversight and network monitoring practices will be scrutinized.

Key Takeaways