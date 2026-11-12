A $1.5 Billion Warning: What Bartz Means For AI Companies

On July 20, 2026, in Bartz et al. v. Anthropic PBC, the Northern District of California approved what appears to be the largest settlement ever for copyright infringement by an AI company, creating a class action settlement fund of $1.5 billion. Bartz et al. v. Anthropic PBC, No. 24-cv-05417, ECF No. 680 (N.D. Cal. July 20, 2026) (hereinafter the “settlement approval order”).

The settlement came on the heels of a landmark summary judgment decision in the same case, where the court found that Anthropic’s use of copyrighted books to train its AI models was “exceedingly transformative” and protected by fair use, but the copying and retention of copyrighted materials by Anthropic was not. Bartz v. Anthropic PBC, 787 F. Supp. 3d 1007 (N.D. Cal. 2025).

The settlement underscores a distinction that AI developers cannot afford to overlook: courts may treat model training as transformative and protected, while treating the underlying reproduction and retention of the source material as a separate, and separately actionable, act of infringement.

Summary Judgment Decision Carves Out AI Training as ‘Fair Use’

Before the settlement, the Bartz court granted partial summary judgment in favor of Anthropic, finding that the training of Anthropic’s large-language-models (“LLMs”) was protected by the fair use doctrine.

Anthropic trained its “Claude” family of LLMs using books and other texts that Anthropic had compiled in a central library of content. Plaintiffs, authors of content that Anthropic copied without authorization, sued Anthropic for copyright infringement on the theory that Anthropic pirated copies for its central library and reproduced those copies to train its AI models. Anthropic moved for summary judgment, arguing that the fair use doctrine protected their copying and use of Plaintiffs’ copyrighted works.

The court distinguished Anthropic’s retention of copyrighted works for building its central library from using the copyrighted works to train AI models. The court found that use of the books to train Anthropic’s AI models was “exceedingly transformative,” comparing AI training on books to how humans read, internalize, and then later remember a book’s themes and style to create a new, transformed work.

Nevertheless, the court did not decide whether pirating copies for training purposes was protected by fair use, because it found it could deny summary judgment with respect to the pirated copies on the basis that they were also used to create Anthropic’s “central library of all the books in the world” even after Anthropic decided that it would not use those copies for future training of LLMs.

The court concluded that retaining the pirated copies for Anthropic’s central library was not protected by fair use, primarily because pirating copies of texts to build a research library and to retain those copies for some unspecified future use is a distinct use from using copyrighted works to train LLM models and, contrary to the training use, was not transformative.

The court also found that retaining pirated copies of the plaintiffs’ copyrighted works clearly displaced demand for those works.

The court explained that Anthropic could, and in some cases did, lawfully purchase copyrighted works for its library and that the fair use doctrine does not excuse stealing works one could otherwise purchase.

The court also differentiated between Anthropic’s copying of millions of works it had not purchased and its digitization of printed copies of works it had lawfully obtained.

The court found that merely digitizing a print copy did not displace demand for the works because the printed copies were digitized in order to save storage space and to enable search capabilities, and were destroyed once a digital copy was made.

Though the court conceded that Anthropic stood to gain commercially by digitizing the books, that concern did not override the fact that the format change did not exploit any right that the Copyright Act reserved for the copyright owner since Anthropic already purchased print copies and did not create new copies to share or sell.

The court contrasted this with the pirated copies which necessarily usurped the copyright owners’ market for their works.

The ‘Bartz’ Settlement

Last month, the Bartz court granted final approval to a class action settlement resolving the plaintiffs’ copyright claims and dismissing the action with prejudice. Settlement Approval Order at 1, 23. The settlement established a non-reversionary fund of $1.5 billion, which the court reaffirmed was the “largest copyright class action settlement in history.”

The claims release is narrow. The release is confined to Anthropic’s past “inputs,” “namely pirating and copying their works in the past up to the point of any AI output.” The settlement does not release claims based on Anthropic’s AI outputs and does not release claims concerning future conduct of any kind. Beyond the monetary fund, the settlement requires Anthropic to destroy the original pirated files it maintained, along with copies originating from them.

The settlement resolves dollars, not doctrine. It compensates the authors and eliminates the pirated files, but it establishes no rule on training with unlawfully obtained works and no rule on output liability, meaning the next company cannot assume Bartz has drawn the boundaries of permissible conduct.

An instructive feature of the Bartz settlement is the apparent mismatch between what Anthropic won and what it paid.

Anthropic prevailed on the question that is currently dominating public debate on generative AI, namely whether training a model on copyrighted expression is protected by the fair use doctrine.

Yet, Anthropic still agreed to pay what appears to be the largest copyright class action settlement on record. While that result may be surprising on its face, it follows from the structure of the claims that survived summary judgment.

After summary judgment, Anthropic’s primary exposure was in connection with the pirated copies it made.

Liability therefore grew with the size of Anthropic’s pirated collection, rather than with the sophistication of the technology applied to it.

This settlement demonstrates that an AI developer that acquires a large corpus of illegally obtained copyrighted works exposes itself to significant risk, even before a single LLM model is trained and regardless of how transformative its ultimate AI output is.

The size of the settlement is also a signal to the plaintiff’s bar that, even if the application of the fair use doctrine to AI training is, at best, uncertain, claims premised on unlawful acquisition of training data have a strong chance of success and can account for significant monetary recovery. With a settlement of this size, the volume of these claims are expected to rise.

Conclusion

The current legal landscape offers no guarantees for AI companies seeking to rely on fair use to defend their AI model training practices. Compare Bartz v. Anthropic PBC, 787 F. Supp. 3d 1007 (N.D. Cal. 2025) (finding that fair use protected Anthropic’s use of unauthorized digitized copies of books to train its LLMs), with Thomson Reuters Enterprise Centre GmbH v. Ross Intelligence Inc., 765 F. Supp. 3d 382 (D. Del. 2025) (finding that AI company Ross Intelligence’s use of Thomson Reuters’ Westlaw headnotes to train its AI-powered legal research tool was not protected by fair use), andKadrey v. Meta Platforms, Inc., 788 F. Supp. 3d 1026 (N.D. Cal. 2025) (finding that Meta’s use of an online “shadow library” of copyrighted material to train its LLMs was protected by fair use but only because plaintiffs failed to produce evidence of market harm and expressing its belief that such a use could significantly harm copyright owners’ market for their work and thus not be entitled to fair use protection).

AI companies would be mindful to determine the quantity of copyrighted works they are storing for which they cannot show lawful procurement and to establish guardrails that prevent the unauthorized scraping of copyrighted materials without compensation to the copyright holders.

However, even with guardrails in place the future for small AI companies is far from certain. While licensing deals may be an effective way to avoid copyright liability, they can be impractical and overly costly for startups or even mid-sized AI companies. See, e.g., Alexandra Bruell et al., OpenAI, WSJ Owner News Corp Strike Content Deal Valued at Over $250 Million, Wall St. J. (May 22, 2024).

Companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Meta may be able to absorb the cost of expensive licensing deals or bet on prevailing in protracted litigation, but for the next generation of AI startups, neither path may be viable.

The Bartz settlement is a sobering reminder that the fair use doctrine does not supply blanket protection covering all AI company use of copyrighted material and the consequences for unlawfully obtaining and storing copyrighted material can be drastic.

For AI developers, the compliance question is no longer only whether the output is transformative, but whether the inputs can withstand a provenance audit. The next $1.5 billion may turn on the answer.