KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) Enforcement Director David Woodcock confirmed the Division’s “back to basics” agenda, announced a new Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit, a new Retail Fraud Working Group and a new Office of Artificial Intelligence & Analytics. Public companies should expect accounting and financial reporting to get dedicated scrutiny from specialized staff with better information and analytics capabilities.

Director Woodcock also offered four pieces of advice to counsel representing companies and individuals in SEC proceedings, including that he will not tolerate delay and will go to court to enforce subpoenas. Parties under investigation should decide early whether to self-report and should produce documents and witnesses promptly or be prepared to defend subpoena enforcement actions.

The SEC and the FDA signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding that sets up information-sharing protocols. Enforcement staff now have better resources to investigate FDA-related disclosures and insider trading on the basis of FDA-related news.

The SEC recently charged companies and individuals with securities fraud in connection with allegedly fraudulent pre-IPO activities. With additional significant IPOs pending, we can expect to see more activity in this area.

The SEC’s Division of Examinations published a new Exam Handbook and issued a Risk Alert describing frequent deficiencies in investment advisers’ annual compliance reviews. Investment advisers should test their annual compliance reviews against the deficiencies listed in the Risk Alert and carefully consult the new Exam Handbook. They should also exercise particular caution when pitching pre-IPO opportunities to clients.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (“CFTC”) staff issued an advisory opinion saying it may treat “mention market” event contracts as presumptively susceptible to manipulation. Prediction market operators, and companies whose personnel’s words or conduct may serve as the basis for event contracts, should study the CFTC Staff Advisory.

INTRODUCTION

Our 2026 Mid-Year Update on SEC and CFTC Enforcement described how the SEC and the CFTC moved toward more targeted enforcement agendas. From August through the end of September 2026, the SEC and CFTC put that shift into practice. This alert summarizes those developments.

I. SEC Reaffirmed “Back to Basics” Agenda and Announced New Initiatives

On September 18, 2026, SEC Enforcement Director David Woodcock made remarks before the 12th Annual Government Enforcement Institute in Dallas. Topics included:

Quality over volume. Woodcock affirmed that the SEC is focusing its efforts on misconduct that causes real harm. Rather than measuring success by the number or monetary value of SEC actions, Woodcock said he is “focused on administering an enforcement program that is strong and visible in the marketplace.” As examples, he cited the SEC’s concentration on offering fraud, retail fraud involving purported crypto trading platforms, foreign actors who falsify SEC filings, and financial reporting fraud.

New initiatives and partnerships. Woodcock pointed to the new Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit (discussed in Section II) and announced two other initiatives. First, the new Retail Fraud Working Group will use data, technology, and intelligence-sharing to identify misconduct and will work with regulatory and foreign partners. Second, the new Office of Artificial Intelligence & Analytics will apply emerging technologies to enforcement.

Greater Coordination. Woodcock described closer coordination between the SEC and the FDA, the CFTC, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, including those in the Southern District of New York and Northern District of Texas.

Four messages for defense counsel. Woodcock closed with four points directed at counsel representing parties in SEC inquiries:

Self-reporting pays. Companies that self-report, cooperate, and remediate will be rewarded.

Testimony is a procedural tool. Investigations do not all follow the same order. Testimony may sometimes come before full document productions, and when to take testimony “is not a negotiable concept.”

Efficient cooperation is expected. Woodcock explained efficient cooperation means “responding quickly and clearly to inquiries, scheduling testimony promptly, avoiding serial extensions without cause, raising issues early rather than late, and engaging constructively in pre-enforcement dialogue.” Counsel who delays subpoena responses should expect the Division to file subpoena enforcement actions without delay.

Elevation requests. When counsel asks to take a matter above the staff level, a meeting with a Deputy Director will generally suffice.

II. SEC Enforcement Division Created Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit

On August 5, 2026, the SEC announced a new specialized unit in the Division of Enforcement: the Financial Reporting and Accounting Unit. Its staff include attorneys and accountants with specialized skills in financial reporting, accounting, and auditing. Director Woodcock said the unit “will be critical in our efforts to pursuing financial reporting fraud, as well as accounting and auditor misconduct more generally.” Issuers, audit committees, and auditors should expect accounting and disclosure matters to be investigated by staff with significant accounting expertise.

III. SEC Brings Enforcement Actions for Pre-IPO Fraud

Recent enforcement actions by the SEC indicate that it will be closely monitoring pre-IPO (initial public offering) activities for violations of the antifraud and investment adviser provisions.

Investment Adviser. The SEC charged an investment adviser, its CEO, and three affiliated companies with defrauding investors in connection with pre-IPO investment opportunities, including in SpaceX and Klarna. The complaint alleges one or more defendants made false promises to solicit investments, engaged in self-dealing, overcharged clients “acquisition fees,” acted as an unregistered investment adviser, and bought “pre-IPO shares and then caus[ed] client funds to buy those shares at a higher price.”

‘Boiler Room’ Operator Charged with Defrauding Investors in $74 million Pre-IPO Scam. The SEC charged affiliated entities with using over 100 sales agents to cold call, pressure, and lie to investors regarding pre-IPO investment opportunities. According to the complaint, defendants used these tactics to raise more than $74 million from more than 800 mostly retail investors across the United States, and that defendants collected $23 million in “fees from unsuspecting investors.

IV. SEC and FDA Signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Information Sharing

On August 31, 2026, the SEC and the FDA announced a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”), which sets a framework for cooperation in the two agencies’ regulatory and enforcement work, including protocols for exchanging information relevant to both. SEC Chairman Atkins explained the reason for the partnership: “FDA-related disclosures by public companies have a significant impact on our markets.” Life sciences issuers should assume that the SEC Enforcement Division will have better access to FDA information when investigating public company statements about clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and product approvals and when investigating insider trading ahead of such news.

V. The SEC Released a New Exam Handbook and Issued a Risk Alert on Investment Adviser Annual Compliance Reviews

The New SEC Exam Handbook. On October 1, 2026, the Division published “The SEC Exam Handbook: A Practical Guide on Process and Engagement,” which replaces and expands the prior examination brochure. The Handbook walks through each stage of an exam, from risk assessment to the disposition letter. It also offers practical tips for preparing for an exam. Director of the SEC’s Division of ExaminationsKeith Cassidy said the Division aims “to make the process more consistent and predictable for everyone involved.”

Risk Alert on Investment Adviser Annual Compliance Reviews. On September 14, 2026, the Division issued a Risk Alert on advisers’ annual reviews under the Compliance Rule—Rule 206(4)-7 under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. That rule requires advisers to review their compliance policies and procedures at least once a year to assess whether they are adequate and effectively implemented. Under Rule 204-2(a)(17)(ii), advisers must also keep records documenting each review.

The Alert reported deficiencies in six areas: (1) lack of timely annual reviews; (2) incomplete review procedures; (3) inconsistency within written procedures; (4) reviews that overlook key issues; (5) improper documentation of reviews; and (6) a failure to take corrective actions. While, by its own terms, the Risk Alert, “like all staff statements . . . creates no new or additional obligations for any person,” it indicates the examiners’ areas of focus. Advisers should compare their annual review process against it.

VI. CFTC Staff Signal Heightened Scrutiny of “Mention Market” Event Contracts

On September 22, 2026, the CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight (“DMO”) released a Staff Advisory on Individual Mention, Attendance and Interaction Event Contracts. Mention markets are event contracts that determine whether a named person will say certain words, attend or appear at an event, or interact with someone else. Examples include whether a person uses a particular phrase during a speech, on an earnings call, or on social media.

In the Staff Advisory, DMO staff stated they may view mention markets as “presumptively readily susceptible to manipulation.” Staff acknowledged that “in limited circumstances, a well-designed contract coupled with DCM trading rules, surveillance, and controls may be sufficient to rebut the presumption.”

The Staff Advisory Letter builds on the CFTC’s recent enforcement work in this area. For example, the CFTC recently brought an insider trading action against a teleprompter operator at the White House for trading in presidential mention market contracts, which are event contracts on words or phrases the President may use during his speeches.

Prediction market operators should expect closer review of mention market contracts. Entities and individuals whose statements may serve as the basis for such contracts should consider whether their insider trading and confidentiality policies cover these markets.

VII. Other Developments:

Commissioner Peirce departs. Commissioner Hester Peirce left the SEC, leaving only two Commissioners, who are both from the Republican party. The commission is designed for five members with no more than three from the same party.

Osman Nawaz Rejoins SEC Enforcement as Deputy Director. Osman Nawaz, who has extensive experience in the SEC Enforcement Division, succeeded Sam Waldon as its Deputy Director.

Sher Tremonte LLP is closely monitoring developments as the SEC and CFTC enforcement priorities are further identified and refined and will provide updates as additional guidance becomes available. If you have questions, please contact us. Written by Tami Stark and Raphael Friedman.