Taxation – UK Budget Confirms Reforms To Tax Treatment Of Common Corporate Transactions

Changes to the taxation of payments by companies to shareholders will affect share buybacks, capital returns and demergers from April 2028

The Government has confirmed in the Autumn Budget 2026 that it will proceed with reforms to the taxation of company distributions and repayments of capital to shareholders. The changes will impact common corporate transactions including share buybacks, returns of capital and demergers.

HM Revenue & Customs said, in its consultation on the proposed changes, that it considers the tax rules on corporate distributions have not kept pace with the commercial and legal environment. As a result, economically similar payments to individual shareholders can be taxed differently, i.e. some as income and others as capital, which generally attracts lower tax rates. See our blog post here for more details on the consultation.

The reforms aim to "produce a cohesive system that taxes equivalent payments in a more consistent way", regardless of legal form, the company's residence or the transaction structure. More payments will therefore be subject to income tax rather than capital gains treatment.

The Government will consult on draft legislation in 2027. The changes are expected to apply to payments made from April 2028.

Our full briefing on the Budget can be found here.