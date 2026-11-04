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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

General Partner Stakes In UK Real Estate: From Niche Play To Strategic Imperative

Jones Day
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Outside investors are increasingly taking positions in real estate fund managers themselves through GP stake transactions, ranging from simple fee-sharing arrangements to full equity acquisitions. As real estate markets recover from a multi-year valuation reset, these strategic partnerships offer managers access to patient capital while providing investors with recurring income streams and platform growth opportunities. The structures that succeed will be those with clear governance frameworks and conflict

United KingdomReal Estate and Construction
Anna Cartwright
Anna Cartwright
Mark G. Davies
Mark G. Davies
Alistair G. Grant
Alistair G. Grant
Laura A. Pembridge
Laura A. Pembridge
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In Short

The Situation: Outside investors are increasingly taking positions in real estate fund managers themselves, rather than just in their funds or assets. These arrangements range from a simple share of fee and performance income through to an outright stake in the management company.

The Development: Rather than accept fire sales or dilutive rescue financings, real estate managers are increasingly bringing in outside capital at the platform level—from a simple share of fee and performance income, through options to acquire equity later, to an outright stake in the management company itself. Both sides can benefit if the terms are right.

Looking Ahead: General partner ("GP") stake activity is expected to grow. The deals that last will be the ones with clarity on governance, economics, and conflicts from the outset.

Investing in GP stakes has moved from the margins of the alternatives market to its core, with real estate now helping drive the shift. Across private markets generally, GP stakes hit record highs in 2025, up 40% on 2024 and worth roughly $20 billion, with nearly four-fifths of managers now expecting to sell a GP stake within 24 months.

Real estate has undergone a multi-year valuation reset, with private-market indices down double digits from their peak. Margins have compressed, and some managers are overleveraged. Rather than accept fire sales or dilutive rescue financings, many are turning to patient, flexible capital to support their platforms (the management business and operating infrastructure behind their funds) through recovery.

Institutional appetite for real estate is also returning: 45% of institutional investors now view themselves as underweight on real estate. Debt markets are also providing more room to maneuver: U.S. private-label commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") issuance is back near its strongest level since the global financial crisis, and European CMBS issuance rose nearly 300% year-on-year in 2025. This may give platforms the financing headroom to pursue GP stakes strategically rather than out of necessity.

A consolidation dynamic is emerging that runs both ways: Established real estate investment platforms absorb specialist developers or managers to broaden their product set, while managers seek access to new sectors. In September 2026, Brookfield agreed to acquire a minority stake in American Real Estate Partners ("AREP"), a developer with more than $30 billion deployed. Brookfield gains a specialist developer; AREP gains a partner with global reach.

A Spectrum

Deal structures sit anywhere between a pure revenue share and a full change of control, depending on how much ownership, influence, and economics the manager is prepared to give up, and what the investor commits in return.

At the lighter end, an investor may take a share of fee and performance-related income without ownership, control, or platform upside. This is simple and gives investors a recurring income stream with minimal documentation and negotiation, but leaves them with no lever to protect that income if fundraising slows or key people leave, and exit rights are usually tied to valuation floors rather than a clean sale.

A step further, an option or warrant gives the investor a contractual right to acquire equity in the manager once agreed milestones are met. Valuation formulas, anti-dilution protection, and preemption rights are negotiated up front, and unexercised rights typically lapse if the manager has not reached an agreed minimum size by a set date, using metrics on platform growth such as fundraising or assets under management.

At the far end sits an outright equity acquisition, often where a manager wants immediate capital and a long-term partner to support succession. Price reflects both current earnings and the next fund cycle's trajectory, and governance, regulatory clearances, and future-vehicle economics must be resolved together, with exit routes mapped from the outset.

Each structure carries its own tension. A fee discount to attract a flagship limited partner into the GP may help launch the next fund but compress the valuation multiples, comprising a trade-off to resolve alongside governance and future-fund terms. Succession is an investment thesis, not just a governance issue. Many mid-market real estate managers are founder-led, so the investor is underwriting transition risk at a discount. Returns depend on whether the platform can outlive its founder—with institutional governance, a credible senior bench, and an agreed buyout schedule—or whether key-person dependence erodes the fee base and client relationships.

The Road Ahead

Financial data and analytics company Preqin projects the enterprise value of private market GPs will roughly double to $3.4 trillion by 2030. In real estate, GP-focused capital solutions, from platform investments and recapitalizations to full-stake sales, are likely to expand as markets recover and remain an option if that recovery is slower.

That is because of the benefits on offer to both parties. Investors gain scaled platforms, recurring income, and long-term value without building a platform themselves. Managers gain capital, credibility, and the scale to compete as the sector consolidates around fewer, larger players.

Conflicts can surface quickly, however. Allocation between overlapping strategies, co-investment rights favoring the larger partner's LPs, and institutional relationships cooling once an acquired manager looks captive are issues that should be covered in the shareholders' agreement, rather than being left to goodwill.

The partnerships that last are the ones that have clarity on their goals and are built to survive a down year.

Three Key Takeaways

  1. GP Stakes Explained: A GP stake transaction is where an outside investor takes a position in a real estate fund manager itself, rather than simply investing in one of its funds or in a property. This can range from a simple share of the manager's fee and performance income through to an outright ownership stake, giving the investor access to the manager's income and, in some structures, its long-term business growth.
  2. Choosing the Right Structure: Where a deal lands on that spectrum depends on how much control and upside each party wants, and what capital or support the investor is prepared to commit.
  3. Get the Terms Right from the Start: Conflicts between partners—over strategy, client relationships, or co-investment rights—can emerge quickly. A well-drafted shareholders' agreement that addresses these issues upfront is essential for a partnership that lasts beyond the first market downturn.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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