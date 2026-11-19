For a farmer or landowner, a development proposal may offer a significant opportunity, but first establish what is proposed: is it an outright sale, an option to buy, a conditional sale or a land promotion agreement? A promotion agreement may tie up the land and limit its use for a period. Check when you would be bound and when the arrangement would end.

What should you agree at the outset?

Take independent advice before signing heads of terms or agreeing exclusivity or site access. If surveys are proposed, agree their scope, insurance, responsibility for damage and an end date. Ask about the developer’s track record, resources and funding.

Can you deliver the land?

Ask your solicitor to review the legal title. Restrictive covenants, rights of way, ransom strips and restrictions on use of buildings may obstruct development or infrastructure. Check whether access between the land and the highway is sufficient.

The agreement is likely to require vacant possession. Check whether you can hand over the land free of occupiers, possessions and rights that substantially interfere with possession. Identify everyone using the land, the area used and whether any arrangement currently in place is informal, seasonal, grazing-only, a licence or a tenancy.

For land in England or Wales subject to a farm business tenancy (FBT), check the agreement, its expiry, any effective landlord break right and applicable notice requirements. Be sure to match the likely time needed to recover possession to the deal timetable.

If a tenancy under the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986 (AHA tenancy) applies, seek specialist advice on the tenant’s rights and any lawful route to possession of the whole or relevant part of the holding. A negotiated financial settlement may be needed or preferable, but is not inevitable. Allow realistic time.

Is the planning route credible?

Ask how the site fits the local plan, what policy constraints and consultation are expected, and when an application would be made. Establish who controls it, whether you can approve material changes and what happens if permission is delayed, refused or appealed. Permission alone does not make a scheme viable or deliverable.

Who pays, and when?

Clarify any option premium (a payment for the option), deposit, price formula, payment dates and VAT treatment. If you share future value through uplift or overage, define the trigger, calculation, permitted deductions, payment deadline and duration. Spell out what counts as costs and receipts rather than relying on “net proceeds”. Discuss security for deferred sums, such as a restriction or charge where appropriate, with your solicitor.

If a promotion agreement is proposed, ask how the promoter’s fee is calculated and how the land would be marketed and sold. Obtain independent valuation and tax advice.

Agree who bears planning, professional and application costs, including, where applicable, section 106 planning obligations, section 278 highway agreements and Community Infrastructure Levy. These can affect viability and net land value. Check whether costs are recoverable if the deal fails. Contractual cost allocation may differ from liability to an authority.

Set conditions, relevant longstop dates, extension rights and termination consequences. Avoid an open-ended commitment or unbalanced developer exit rights.

Preparation such as this should make a workable agreement easier to reach.