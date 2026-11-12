Economic Uncertainty, Distressed Businesses And The Increase In Partnership And Shareholder Disputes In England And Wales

Whilst the financial impact of these conditions is often the primary focus for business leaders, a less visible consequence is the growing potential for disputes between business owners, partners and shareholders.

Periods of financial stress frequently expose underlying tensions within ownership structures, leading to disagreements that can threaten both business continuity and value.

Why economic pressure often leads to ownership disputes

During periods of sustained economic growth, business owners may be more willing to tolerate differences of opinion. Strong financial performance can mask governance weaknesses, unclear decision-making processes or tensions between stakeholders. Cash papers over the cracks.

However, financial distress often changes the dynamic.

Reduced profitability, cash flow pressures and difficult strategic decisions tend to magnify disagreements about the future direction of the business.

Common areas of conflict include:

Whether additional capital should be invested in the business.

The level of risk the business should accept.

Executive remuneration and dividend policies.

Business restructuring and cost reduction measures.

Decisions regarding refinancing, acquisitions or disposals.

The timing and strategy for an exit or sale.

Where relationships between owners have been built on trust rather than formal governance arrangements, these disputes can escalate quickly.

Shareholder disputes in challenging economic conditions

Private companies frequently experience shareholder disputes when economic conditions deteriorate.

Minority shareholders may become concerned that their interests are being overlooked as directors seek to respond to financial pressures. Disagreements can arise regarding access to information, dividend payments, business strategy or the conduct of majority shareholders.

In certain circumstances, minority shareholders may consider legal remedies, including claims for unfair prejudice under the Companies Act 2006(Opens in a new tab) as was recently seen in the case of Saxon Woods Investments ltd v Costa (Re Spring Media Investments Ltd) [2025] EWCA CIV 708(Opens in a new tab).

Such claims often arise where a shareholder believes that the company's affairs are being conducted in a manner that unfairly prejudices their interests as a minority shareholder. A detailed explanation of minority shareholder protections and related case law can be found in our previous article(Opens in a new tab) on the topic.

At the same time, majority shareholders may find themselves frustrated by stakeholders who challenge restructuring proposals or seek to obstruct strategic decisions that they believe are necessary for the survival of the business.

The legal dispute is often only one aspect of the challenge. Management time, reputational concerns and uncertainty for employees, customers and lenders can all affect the value of the business.

Partnership disputes and owner-managed businesses

Partnership disputes present their own unique challenges.

Many professional practices, family businesses and owner-managed enterprises continue to operate through partnership or LLP structures. Some organisations operate as “quasi partnerships”. In difficult trading conditions, disagreements can emerge regarding profit allocation, capital contributions, succession planning and the responsibilities of individual partners.

The absence of a comprehensive partnership agreement can significantly increase risk. Where key issues have not been clearly documented, disputes may become more difficult and expensive to resolve.

Economic pressure can also accelerate partner exits. Retirement plans may change, expected profits may not materialise and business valuations may come under scrutiny. These issues can create substantial disagreement regarding the terms on which a partner leaves the business.

For businesses already experiencing financial strain, protracted litigation can further disrupt operations and divert attention from commercial priorities.

The growing importance of early intervention

A common feature of many ownership disputes is that warning signs often appear long before formal proceedings are contemplated.

Business leaders should be alert to indicators such as increasing deadlock in decision-making, concerns regarding transparency, repeated governance disagreements or a breakdown in communication between key stakeholders.

Early intervention can be critical. In many cases, a negotiated resolution or structured mediation process may help preserve commercial relationships while avoiding the cost and uncertainty associated with litigation.

Importantly, effective dispute management should not be viewed simply as a legal exercise. It is frequently a strategic business issue that requires consideration of corporate governance, commercial objectives, stakeholder relationships and reputation management.

Why this matters

For businesses operating in a challenging economic environment, ownership disputes should be viewed as a foreseeable risk rather than an unexpected event.

Boards, shareholders and partners should consider whether their existing governance arrangements remain fit for purpose. This includes reviewing shareholder agreements, partnership agreements, articles of association and decision-making procedures to ensure they provide clear mechanisms for resolving disagreements.

Businesses should also assess whether there is a realistic understanding among stakeholders regarding the financial position of the organisation and the strategic decisions that may be required if conditions become more difficult.

Where disputes do arise, early specialist advice can help identify practical options, protect commercial value and minimise disruption. In many cases, prompt action can prevent a disagreement from developing into a lengthy and costly legal battle.

As economic pressures continue to affect businesses across multiple sectors, organisations that combine strong governance with proactive dispute management are likely to be better positioned to navigate uncertainty. The businesses that prepare now may not only reduce the risk of damaging shareholder and partnership disputes but also place themselves in a stronger position for future growth when economic conditions improve.