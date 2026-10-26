Inquest To Be Held Into Death Of Sheffield Schoolboy Harvey Willgoose After Coroner Reverses Earlier Decision

Family say hearing an important opportunity to review school safety nationally

An inquest will be held into the death of Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose after a coroner reversed an earlier decision not to resume her investigation.

Harvey, 15, was fatally injured in February 2025 when he was stabbed twice in the chest at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield during a lunchbreak.

Mohammed Umar Khan, who was also 15 at the time, was found guilty of murder at Sheffield Crown Court last year and was locked up for a minimum of 16 years. This was the first case of a death of a pupil on school premises through murder by knife crime.

An inquest was opened and adjourned in February 2025 pending the conclusion of the criminal case. Following Khan's conviction, senior coroner Tanyka Rawden initially decided not to resume the inquest because it was understood there was no evidence to support the school knowing Khan had previously brought weapons onto site.

Coroner announces inquest after school review found 'missed opportunities'

However, a subsequent review commissioned by St Clare Catholic Multi-Academy Trust found Khan had brought knives into school on a number of occasions and identified "several missed opportunities" to address his behaviour.

The review also found Khan had 130 behavioural incidents logged on his school record, including concerns relating to gangs, weapons and anger.

Following the review, specialist lawyers at Irwin Mitchell representing Harvey's family made legal submissions arguing that an inquest was required. The senior coroner has now confirmed that a full inquest will take place.

Harvey's family hope hearing will examine safety in schools nationally

Harvey's parents, Mark and Caroline Willgoose, and their legal team have welcomed the decision.

The family, who have campaigned for greater protections to prevent knives being brought into schools since Harvey's death, said the inquest represented an important step in their efforts to secure answers but also review how school safety issues were addressed nationally to hopefully prevent similar tragic incidents.

Lawyer says there's a strong public interest in examining whether Harvey's death was preventable

Yogi Amin, the specialist human rights lawyer at Irwin Mitchell supporting Harvey's loved ones, said:

"The criminal investigation established answers about Khan's actions. However, human rights law has supported the argument that there remains a clear and compelling basis for a formal coroner's investigation and inquest. "Serious concerns remain about how Khan brought weapons into school several times and whether sufficiently robust safeguarding systems were in place. "Nothing will make up for Harvey's death but his family are determined to leave no stone unturned in establishing all answers regarding his death and improving safety for other pupils. "There is a strong public interest in examining whether Harvey's death was preventable and whether systemic failings in the education system contributed to it. "While the coroner will determine the inquest’s scope, Mark and Caroline hope they will examine safeguarding policies, practices and resources applied in schools and the role of public bodies. This includes looking at information sharing and risk escalation and consider if measures are necessary to prevent similar deaths. "In the meantime, we urge school leaders nationally to review their policies and practices. They must be fit for purpose and so other pupils aren't put at risk."

What school review investigation found

Earlier this year the review commissioned by St Clare Catholic Multi-Academy Trust was finalised.

Undertaken by a former school headteacher and inspector of schools at Learn Sheffield, it found that from the point Harvey's attacker was first considered for a move to All Saints through to the day of the killing, school leaders "could, and at times should, have taken different action", with system weaknesses contributing to "oversights, assumptions and misjudgements".

The report said safeguarding and behaviour records were not requested or reviewed before Khan's move from another school to All Saints Catholic High was agreed and, when later transferred, were not read due to unclear responsibility. This meant staff were unaware of historic incidents involving violence, weapons references and anger. The intended behaviour-modification programme was also not implemented on arrival.

The report made 10 recommendations for the school, its trust, Sheffield City Council and the Department for Education.

Family welcome coroner's decision as they continue campaign to stop knives getting into schools

Caroline said:

“Harvey should have come home from school that day. That's the first thought I have when I wake up and the last thought I have before I go to sleep. The pain of losing him has not faded. There's an empty place in our family and in our lives that can never be filled. "It's devastating to know there were warning signs and chances to step in before Harvey was killed. As his mum, I can't help thinking about what might have happened if someone had acted. We wanted an inquest because we owe it to Harvey to keep asking those questions and find out whether more should have been done to keep him safe. "Hearing there will now be an inquest is a huge relief. It won't bring Harvey back or take away the pain, but it means the questions we've lived with since that day can finally be asked. We have fought for this for Harvey. He deserved to be safe at school, and we hope getting those answers will help stop another child being taken from their family. "I'll keep campaigning in Harvey's name to stop knives getting into schools and to help young people understand the devastation they cause. A knife doesn't make a child safer; it can take one life and shatter countless others. If speaking out helps save even one child and spares one family this pain, I will never stop."

A pre-inquest review hearing is now expected to take place at a later date ahead of a full inquest.