Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

Employment Rights Act: Updated Timeline For Schools And Colleges

Irwin Mitchell
Irwin Mitchell
Contributor
Irwin Mitchell

Irwin Mitchell

Irwin Mitchell are legal experts that care. As one of the largest full-service law firms in the UK,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Irwin Mitchell

Although some changes have already taken effect, several significant reforms will be introduced over the next few months. The government has recently updated its implementation roadmap...

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Jo Moseley
Jo Moseley

The Employment Rights Act 2025 ('the ERA 2025') is coming into force in stages.

Although some changes have already taken effect, several significant reforms will be introduced over the next few months. The government has recently updated its implementation roadmap, making this a good opportunity to review the key dates, understand what is changing and make sure you are prepared for the next phase of reform.  

Tribunal time limits 

From 1 October 2026, employees will have six months, rather than three, to bring most employment tribunal claims. The new time limit will apply where the relevant date, such as the effective date of dismissal or the act of discrimination complained of, falls on or after 1 October 2026.

The longer time limit may give you more time to resolve disputes before legal proceedings begin. However, it is also likely to increase uncertainty, increase the number of tribunal claims and result in hearings taking place much further from the events in question. 

As a result, you will need to address workplace issues promptly before they escalate. Early intervention, consistent processes and effective manager training will become even more important. 

Sexual harassment

The ERA 2025 strengthens employers' existing duty to prevent sexual harassment. 

Since October 2024, employers have had to take reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment. From 30 October 2026, you must take all reasonable steps, which sets a significantly higher standard. 

Third-party harassment

From 30 October 2026, employers will also become liable for all types of harassment of workers by third parties, such as pupils, parents and contractors.

To prepare for these changes, you should identify where staff interact with third parties, assess the risk of harassment in those settings, update risk assessments, policies and reporting procedures, and train managers to recognise, investigate and respond to complaints effectively. You can find more detailed advice here.

Trade union reforms

Several trade union reforms will take effect on 30 October 2026, including:

  • a new right for trade unions to request physical and/or digital workplace access
  • enhanced rights for trade union representatives, union learning representatives and equality representatives; and
  • protection from detriment where the sole or main purpose is to penalise, prevent or deter participation in industrial action

You can find out more about these changes here and here

The government had been expected to also introduce the new duty to inform workers of their right to join a trade union in October 2026. However, it has now confirmed that the duty is expected to come into effect on 1 January 2027. From that date, you will need to provide the statement to all new workers. You will then have to provide it to existing workers by 5 April 2027. 

Find out more here

Unfair dismissal

From 1 January 2027, the qualifying period for ordinary unfair dismissal claims will reduce from two years to six months. The cap on the compensatory award will also be removed. 

These changes will significantly increase the number of employees with unfair dismissal protection. You should review your employment contracts and probationary arrangements now and understand how to manage fixed-term contracts. Many employers currently use six-month probation periods, but you will need to shorten these so that managers can assess a new starter's suitability before ordinary unfair dismissal rights arise. 

Fire and rehire

New restrictions on dismissal and re-engagement, often known as ‘fire and rehire’, will also take effect in January 2027. 

Under the new legislation, dismissing an employee for refusing a restricted variation to their contract will be automatically unfair unless you face severe financial difficulties and have no reasonable alternative,a threshold that will be very difficult to establish in the public sector.hich will be very difficult to establish in the public sector. 

Restricted variations include changes to key contractual terms such as pay, hours and the insertion of a term enabling the employer to make any variation to those terms without the employee's agreement.

Other changes expected during 2027

Further reforms expected in 2027 include: 

  • gender equality and menopause action plans (for large schools and colleges) 
  • enhanced dismissal protection for pregnant women and new mothers
  • changes to collective redundancy consultation threshold
  • reforms to flexible working (expected in autumn 2027)
  • a new right to bereavement leave (April 2027)

  • the introduction of the right to guaranteed hours, reasonable notice requirements and short-notice payments for

    workers on zero-hours contracts, low-hours contracts and agency workers
  • more trade union reform; and  
  • restrictions on the use of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

What should schools and colleges do now?

With major changes still to take effect, you should start preparing now. 

Reviewing policies, contracts, staff training and workplace procedures ahead of implementation dates will help you reduce legal risk, manage employee relations effectively and avoid a last-minute compliance exercise. 

How can we support you?

We can support you at every stage, from resolving workplace issues and managing grievances, disciplinary and performance concerns, through to defending employment tribunal claims from Acas Early Conciliation to the final hearing. You can find out more here.  

Our Back to Basics training includes dedicated modules on harassment for both employees and line managers, as well as practical guidance to help managers handle day-to-day people issues fairly, consistently and confidently. 

We can also help you review and update your harassment risk assessments in light of the new requirements.  

In addition, we can review your contracts of employment, identify any areas of risk and help you implement the changes needed to comply.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UK Right To Work Checks: What Changes On 1 October 2026

The UK's right-to-work regime is undergoing a fundamental transformation that will extend compliance obligations far beyond traditional employment relationships. From 1 October 2026, businesses engaging contractors, agency workers, platform-based workers, and complex supply chains will face new liability risks that travel up entire contracting chains. Understanding these changes and implementing the required contractual terms, substitution controls, and identity verification systems is now critical for orga
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Mishcon de Reya LLP
Article

Employment Case Law Update | Autumn 2026 – Unfair Dismissal, Equal Pay And Discrimination

Recent UK employment law decisions have reshaped how employers must approach part-time worker protection, philosophical belief discrimination, freedom of speech in academic settings, and equal pay claims. These landmark cases establish new precedents for workplace policies, disciplinary procedures, and compensation structures that could significantly impact organizational practices.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Shakespeare Martineau LLP
Article

Acas Publishes Fully Revised Draft Code Of Practice On Disciplinary And Grievance Procedures

On 30 July 2026, Acas published a fully revised draft Code of Practice on Disciplinary and Grievance Procedures, marking the first comprehensive update since 2015. The proposed changes introduce significant new requirements around informal resolution, reasonable adjustments for disabled workers, and updated guidance on suspension, mediation, and the right to be accompanied at workplace meetings.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Winckworth Sherwood LLP
Article

Reward Autumn Update 2026

The autumn 2026 edition of the Reward update examines significant proposals to reform directors' remuneration reporting requirements, including changes to the DRR and removal of the annual shareholder advisory vote. It also covers FCA consultation on solo-regulated firms' remuneration, the impact of Employment Rights Act changes on share plans, equal pay reform proposals, and updates to AIM rules affecting corporate governance and remuneration disclosure.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

Employment Bulletin - September 2026

The UK Government is consulting on sweeping reforms to equal pay law that would introduce mandatory pay transparency in job adverts, reinstate statutory questionnaires for discrimination disputes, and create a new enforcement unit with investigative powers. These proposals, alongside recent tribunal decisions on union inducements, restrictive covenants, and discrimination protections, signal a fundamental shift in how employers must approach pay equity and workforce management.
United KingdomEmployment and HR
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

A New Approach To Deprivation Of Liberty Cases: Key Implications For Residential Colleges

Irwin Mitchell provides comprehensive legal news, expert commentary, and industry insights across key sectors. The firm's latest Leading Litigator Report reveals that 69% of General Counsels now view litigation as either an operational necessity or strategic investment for protecting intellectual property and market position. Stay informed through their newsletters, podcasts, and regular seminars covering legal developments that impact businesses and individuals.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Irwin Mitchell
Irwin Mitchell
Article

Autumn Budget 2026: What Might Be Next For Private Clients?

Irwin Mitchell provides comprehensive legal news, expert commentary, and industry insights across key sectors. The firm's latest Leading Litigator Report reveals that 69% of General Counsels now view litigation as either an operational necessity or strategic investment for protecting intellectual property and market position. Stay informed through their newsletters, podcasts, and regular seminars covering legal developments that impact businesses and individuals.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Irwin Mitchell
Irwin Mitchell
Article

New environmental delivery guidance: what developers need to know about BNG for NSIPs and the Nature Restoration Fund

Irwin Mitchell provides comprehensive legal news, expert commentary, and industry insights across key sectors. The firm's latest Leading Litigator Report reveals that 69% of General Counsels now view litigation as either an operational necessity or strategic investment, examining how in-house legal teams are navigating alternative funding, AI adoption, and geopolitical influences while managing risk and controlling costs.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Irwin Mitchell
Irwin Mitchell
Article

HMRC’s Crypto Letters Are A Warning Investors Should Not Ignore

Irwin Mitchell provides comprehensive legal news, expert commentary, and industry insights across key sectors. The firm's latest Leading Litigator Report reveals that 69% of General Counsels now view litigation as either an operational necessity or strategic investment for protecting intellectual property and market position. Stay informed through their newsletters, podcasts, and regular seminars covering legal developments that impact businesses and individuals.
United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Irwin Mitchell
Irwin Mitchell