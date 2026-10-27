Military Abuse Claims: What The New Armed Forces Investigation Means For Survivors

Expert lawyers examine allegations and support available to survivors

Reports that an independent investigation is to examine 10 military training establishments following allegations of rape, sexual assault and harassment at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate represent a significant development for young recruits and veterans alike.

New military abuse investigation into training establishments

According to the BBC, the investigation will examine 10 military training establishments, including Army Foundation College Harrogate, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, RAF Cranwell, RAF Halton, HMS Raleigh and ITC Catterick.

Former junior soldiers have described serious allegations of abuse(Opens in a new tab), including claims that concerns were not always dealt with appropriately and that some individuals lacked confidence in existing reporting processes.

The Ministry of Defence has stated that unacceptable and criminal behaviour has no place in the Armed Forces. Few would disagree with that principle.

However, whenever allegations emerge within a closed institution, the key issue is rarely whether policies exist on paper. The real question is whether those affected feel able to come forward, whether they're listened to when they do, and whether investigations are sufficiently independent to command trust.

Why survivors often struggle to report military sexual abuse

For many survivors of abuse, a lack of confidence in reporting systems can be almost as damaging as the abuse itself. We regularly speak to people who describe concerns about not being believed, fear of repercussions for speaking out, or uncertainty about whether complaints will be investigated fairly. Those concerns are not unique to military training establishments. They are themes that have emerged repeatedly across a wide range of institutional abuse investigations.

Allegations of abuse across the Armed Forces remain under scrutiny

The announcement of this investigation also comes at a time when significant attention remains focused on allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct across different parts of the Armed Forces.

Irwin Mitchell is currently representing individuals affected by allegations being investigated as part of Operation Pianora(Opens in a new tab). Through that work, we continue to see the importance of survivors having access to independent advice, specialist support and a process they can trust.

Independent investigations are crucial for abuse survivors

While the circumstances of each case are different, one consistent lesson from previous institutional abuse investigations is that independence matters. Survivors are more likely to engage with a process when they believe their evidence will be heard impartially and that findings will be reached without influence from those connected to the organisation under scrutiny.

What the investigation could mean for military safeguarding

An investigation of this scale presents an opportunity not only to establish what happened in individual cases, but also to identify whether wider cultural or systemic issues require attention.

For those affected, the process must be about more than simply examining historical allegations. It must seek to understand whether sufficient safeguards are in place today and what improvements may be needed to protect future recruits.

The experiences described by some former junior soldiers are deeply concerning. The investigation will now need to provide survivors, serving personnel and the wider public with confidence that these allegations are being examined thoroughly, independently and transparently.

Support and legal advice for survivors of military abuse

Reports of abuse within military institutions can leave survivors facing significant psychological and emotional consequences.

As lawyers acting for individuals affected by allegations involving Armed Forces personnel, we understand the challenges they can face when seeking answers about what happened to them and the impact such experiences can continue to have long after military service has ended.

Anyone affected by abuse during military service or training should be aware that specialist support and independent legal advice are available.

Legal advice can help survivors understand the options available to them, secure answers regarding what happened, obtain accountability where failings are identified and gain access to specialist support to help them cope with the impact of their experiences and move forward with their lives.

Military abuse claims: Understanding your legal options

Individuals who have experienced abuse within military settings, including at any of the establishments covered by the new investigation, may wish to seek advice regarding the options open to them.

The 10 military training establishments under investigation

Army Foundation College (Harrogate)

Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS)

Britannia Royal Naval College (Dartmouth)

RAF Halton

RAF Cranwell

HMS Raleigh

CTC Lympstone

ATC Pirbright

ATR Winchester

ITC Catterick

Ultimately, the success of this investigation will depend not only on establishing the facts, but on whether those affected feel heard, supported and able to access the answers they deserve.