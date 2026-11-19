Dr Jock Mackenzie, Partner and Solicitor in our clinical negligence team, is the cover feature of the September 2026 issue of The Ardent View, the quarterly magazine published by expert witness chambers Ardent.

As a doctor and a clinical negligence solicitor, Jock has spent almost 30 years instructing medical experts in complex claims, particularly those involving brain injury, spinal injury and sepsis. In the article he explains why some experts receive repeat instructions while others rarely do. He groups the qualities he looks for into four areas.

Medical experience and knowledge. Experts need real, current experience of the specific issue in the case, not just general expertise in their specialty. Medicolegal experience and knowledge. Experts must understand both the letter and the spirit of their duties to the court. Jock also considers their claimant and defendant balance and any judicial comment on their past evidence. Logistics and practicalities. Availability, keeping to court deadlines, reasonable fees and fair terms all affect how smoothly a case runs. Professionalism. He values experts who engage fully with the case and respond to challenge with good grace rather than defensiveness.

In a three-question interview alongside the article, Jock explains how his medical background shapes the way he reviews expert evidence. He considers whether the expert has drawn on all the relevant medical evidence and literature, whether their conclusion reflects a balanced range of medical opinion, and which technical points may need exploring further. This lets him discuss the medical detail with experts at a high level, so that both he and his client can be confident in the opinion they reach.

His advice to experts is simple: “An expert’s reputation, and continued instruction, ultimately depends on consistently delivering high-quality work.”

Read the full article in The Ardent View, Issue 5.