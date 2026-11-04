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ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

Cycling Accident Claims – A Recent Settlement

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP
Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP
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Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

Anthony Gold Solicitors LLP

Founded over 60 years ago, Anthony Gold is a multi-specialist leading firm based in London but with...

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There has been a big increase in cycling, however, unfortunately there has also been an increase in cycling accidents, so much so, that some parts of London have seen substantial rises in the past decade alone.

United KingdomLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Asad Amin
Asad Amin
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There has been a big increase in cycling, however, unfortunately there has also been an increase in cycling accidents, so much so, that some parts of London have seen substantial rises in the past decade alone.

Cyclist generally are amongst some of the most vulnerable road users, and every year thousands of cyclists are injured on the UK roads. Some of these accidents have long last, and devasting impact on the injured person, and their families.

It is important to understand that all road users owe each other a duty of care to try and keep each other safe on the roads. This means that they use the road safely and pay attention to others around them. Most individuals believe this only applies to motor vehicles however, cyclist too have the right to be safe on the roads and are owed a duty of care by other road users.

My recent settlement focuses further on this issue.

Background

My client, Mr Smith (name changed to protect client’s identity) was cycling in London. My client was wearing his protective gear, a cycling helmet and was an avid cyclist who took safety seriously. On the day of his accident, my client was crossing a roundabout (and it was his right of way), when the offending driver joined from the other side of the roundabout and drove straight into him, causing a collision.

My client was knocked off his cycle and was immediately transferred to St George’s hospital where he remained as an inpatient for 9 weeks. He was later transferred to the spinal rehabilitation unit at Stanmore, where he stayed for a further seven weeks to recover.

Lifechanging injuries sustained after a cycling accident

My client sustained serious spinal injury, in the form of a central spinal cord syndrome following a fracture to his neck at C5-6 as well as neurological and functional symptoms in his dominant arm.

He unfortunately also went onto to develop a neurogenic bladder, for which he needed treatment with Botox and required urodynamic assessment to determine whether his bladder was capable of voiding sufficiently. Understandably, he also suffered with a secondary psychological injury.

My client ran a successful business and had built up numerous contacts over many years. However, following the accident he lost a significant amount of work due to his inability to work at his pre-accident levels.

Lifechanging injury and rehabilitation

Following instruction , I was able to secure approval through the driver’s insurers for a rehabilitation plan involving a Case Manager and a multi-disciplinary team to enable my client to receive comprehensive rehabilitation which supplemented his NHS treatment, which provided him with the opportunity to maximise his recovery.

The result of this meant that my client could focus on his recovery whilst I undertook the work with the legal aspects of his claim against the other side and their insurers.

Lifechanging injuries such as those sustained by my client can have obvious consequences on an injured person and their families which may leave them vulnerable, and in need of financial aid, not to mention that the injured person may require extensive help which may not always be available for example on the NHS.

Making a compensation claim after lifechanging injuries

If you have been injured as a result of a cycling accident or as a result of a road traffic accident which was not your fault, please contact our Personal Injury Team. Our Team is made up of specialist Personal Injury Lawyers who have many years of specialist experience in dealing with such cases involving lifechanging injuries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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