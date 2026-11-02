Mid Market Debt Report: H1 2026 Review And H2 Outlook

Public markets rebounded rapidly from the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict, with bond issuance reaching record levels and loan spreads tightening significantly. However, the mid-market recovery was more subdued: cash-flow deal activity fell 20% from the record second half of 2025, driven largely by lower refinancing volumes, while M&A-related financing remained resilient.

The composition of activity also shifted. Banks regained market share as credit fund activity declined, while asset-based lending continued to grow. This points to a market that remains open, but increasingly discerning about where capital is deployed.

Looking ahead, geopolitical uncertainty, AI-related disruption and rising base rates remain key considerations. For borrowers, timing will be critical: spreads remain tight, but all-in borrowing costs are likely to rise, while recapitalisations and repricings continue to provide alternatives where exits remain challenging.

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