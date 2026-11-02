ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026
Mid Market Debt Report: H1 2026 Review And H2 Outlook
Public markets have rebounded from Middle East conflict disruption with record bond issuance and tightening loan spreads, yet the mid-market tells a different story. Cash-flow deal activity has declined 20% from late 2025 highs, while market composition shifts reveal banks regaining share from credit funds and asset-based lending expanding. With geopolitical uncertainty, AI disruption, and rising base rates on the horizon, borrowers face a critical window where spreads remain tight but all-in costs are pois
Public markets rebounded rapidly from the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict, with bond issuance reaching record levels and loan spreads tightening significantly. However, the mid-market recovery was more subdued: cash-flow deal activity fell 20% from the record second half of 2025, driven largely by lower refinancing volumes, while M&A-related financing remained resilient.
The composition of activity also shifted. Banks regained market share as credit fund activity declined, while asset-based lending continued to grow. This points to a market that remains open, but increasingly discerning about where capital is deployed.
Looking ahead, geopolitical uncertainty, AI-related disruption and rising base rates remain key considerations. For borrowers, timing will be critical: spreads remain tight, but all-in borrowing costs are likely to rise, while recapitalisations and repricings continue to provide alternatives where exits remain challenging.
Read our full report below or download a copy.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.