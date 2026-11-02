Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 02 NOVEMBER 2026

Mid Market Debt Report: H1 2026 Review And H2 Outlook

AlixPartners Asia LLC
Explore more from AlixPartners Asia LLC

Public markets have rebounded from Middle East conflict disruption with record bond issuance and tightening loan spreads, yet the mid-market tells a different story. Cash-flow deal activity has declined 20% from late 2025 highs, while market composition shifts reveal banks regaining share from credit funds and asset-based lending expanding. With geopolitical uncertainty, AI disruption, and rising base rates on the horizon, borrowers face a critical window where spreads remain tight but all-in costs are pois

United KingdomFinance and Banking
Andrew Cruickshank
Andrew Cruickshank
Oliver Tudor
Oliver Tudor
Rohan Mehta
Rohan Mehta
Aileen Wu
Aileen Wu
Christopher Lowe
Christopher Lowe
Rachel Goldstein
Rachel Goldstein
Author LinkedIn connections

Public markets rebounded rapidly from the disruption caused by the Middle East conflict, with bond issuance reaching record levels and loan spreads tightening significantly. However, the mid-market recovery was more subdued: cash-flow deal activity fell 20% from the record second half of 2025, driven largely by lower refinancing volumes, while M&A-related financing remained resilient.

The composition of activity also shifted. Banks regained market share as credit fund activity declined, while asset-based lending continued to grow. This points to a market that remains open, but increasingly discerning about where capital is deployed.

Looking ahead, geopolitical uncertainty, AI-related disruption and rising base rates remain key considerations. For borrowers, timing will be critical: spreads remain tight, but all-in borrowing costs are likely to rise, while recapitalisations and repricings continue to provide alternatives where exits remain challenging.

Read our full report below or download a copy.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

FCA Finalises Cryptoasset Perimeter Guidance Ahead Of The New UK Regime

The Financial Conduct Authority has released comprehensive perimeter guidance for the UK's new regulated cryptoasset activities regime, clarifying when firms will need authorization and how the regulatory framework applies to qualifying cryptoassets and stablecoins. The guidance addresses critical questions about scope, territorial application, and the narrower "by way of business" test that determines which entities fall under the new regulatory requirements.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Katten
Katten
Article

The Future Of Islamic Finance: Insights From IFN UK Forum 2026

Islamic finance is experiencing rapid global expansion, with assets approaching US$6tn and record sukuk issuance attracting non-traditional investors. The convergence of Shariah-compliant and sustainable investing is creating new opportunities, while AAOIFI Standard No. 62 and tokenisation developments are reshaping how Islamic finance structures are designed and implemented across international markets.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Walkers
Walkers
Article

Investment Management Update - September 2026

The Financial Conduct Authority has released a comprehensive package of regulatory updates and findings covering investment management, wealth management, and consumer protection. Key developments include reforms to MiFID costs and charges disclosures, remuneration code changes, AIFM regime overhauls, and detailed reviews of firms' Consumer Duty compliance, financial crime controls, and governance frameworks.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Macfarlanes LLP
Macfarlanes LLP
Article

New AIM Rules (August 2026)

The London Stock Exchange has implemented sweeping reforms to the AIM Rules, fundamentally reshaping admission requirements, transaction thresholds, and governance obligations for companies on the Alternative Investment Market. These changes eliminate longstanding requirements like working capital statements and corporate governance codes while introducing new features such as capital access windows and special voting shares, marking the most significant overhaul of AIM regulations in recent years.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Shoosmiths LLP
Shoosmiths LLP
Article

Nearly Out Of PERG-atory – But Not Quite Yet: Good News As The FCA Finalises PERG 18 On Cryptoassets, But With Even More Legal Changes To Come

Cryptoasset firms face a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape as the FCA's authorisation gateway opens on 30 September 2026. With the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Cryptoassets) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2026 laid before Parliament and the FCA's finalised PERG 18 guidance published within 24 hours, firms must navigate significant perimeter changes including new stablecoin payment exclusions.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

Modernising UK Payments: HM Treasury’s Proposed Overhaul Of The Payment Services Regime

On 14 July 2026, HM Treasury published its long-awaited consultation on modernising the UK’s payment services and electronic money regulatory framework. The consultation is part of the Government’s National Payments Vision agenda, which aims to ensure that the UK has a trusted, world-leading payments ecosystem delivered on next generation technology, while preserving choice for consumers and businesses.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SFDR 2.0 – European Parliament Negotiating Position: The Stage Is Set For Trilogue

The European Parliament has published its negotiating position on SFDR 2.0, setting the stage for trilogue negotiations between the Commission, Parliament and Council. With the asset management industry hoping for relief from the complexities of SFDR 1.0, the Parliament's proposals claim to simplify the regime while maintaining credibility of sustainability-related investments.
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Travers Smith LLP
Travers Smith LLP
Article

Financial Regulation Weekly Bulletin - 10 September 2026

This weekly bulletin examines critical developments in UK financial regulation, including the FCA's findings on systemic operational resilience from its Defence, Security, and Resilience Lab exercise, the government's comprehensive consultation on modernising corporate reporting frameworks, and progress on the Financial Services and Markets Bill through Parliament. The bulletin also covers international regulatory updates on cyber resilience for financial market infrastructures, sustainable finance disclosu
United KingdomFinance and Banking
Slaughter and May
Slaughter and May
Article

Supply Chain Market Update: Transpacific Ocean Holds Near Peak As Record Diesel And Record Rail Intermodal Define August

Freight markets are experiencing unprecedented divergence as transpacific ocean rates hold near peak levels while Asia-Europe lanes decline, trucking shifts from spot to contract dominance, and record diesel prices reset cost structures across all transportation modes. This comprehensive analysis examines how carrier capacity management, fuel cost pressures, and modal shifts are reshaping logistics economics heading into Q4 peak season.
United StatesTransport
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

The Freight Recession Is Over. Is Your Supply Chain Ready?

The trucking sector, responsible for moving nearly three-quarters of all goods in America, is experiencing a fundamental shift as freight capacity contracts due to carrier exits, fleet downsizing, and regulatory pressures. With spot market rates rising above contract rates for the first time since early 2022 and structural driver shortages expected to worsen, shippers who treat this as a temporary cyclical event may find themselves unprepared for sustained rate increases. Understanding the root causes of th
United StatesTransport
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

The Enterprise Software Debt Crisis: What Cracks In Private Credit Mean For The Industry

Private credit markets are showing signs of stress, with enterprise software borrowers particularly vulnerable as AI disruption threatens their business models. Four critical warning signals—deteriorating credit health, rising PIK interest, mid-market concentration of defaults, and strategic misalignment with AI—suggest lenders need to shift from passive monitoring to active portfolio management before the 2028 debt maturity wall arrives.
United StatesFinance and Banking
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

New Research Reveals A Great Divide In Beauty, Health & Wellness, With Executives And Consumers At Odds

A comprehensive study reveals that beauty, health, and wellness has transformed from discretionary luxury into an identity cornerstone, with young men emerging as the fastest-growing demographic and nearly 13,000 medspas now rivaling McDonald's locations across America. The research exposes a critical disconnect between what industry executives believe consumers want and what consumers are actually doing with their time, money, and trust.
United StatesStrategy
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Behavioral Health Leaders Need A Margin Mindset As Disruption Sweeps The Sector

Behavioral health providers face mounting pressures from declining reimbursement rates, regulatory complexity, and severe workforce shortages that threaten operational sustainability. While demand for behavioral health services is projected to outpace supply for the next decade, only operators who build lean, efficient models rather than pursue pure expansion will capture the rewards.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Seasonal Hospitality Cannot Be Blind To The Labor Illusion

Seasonal hospitality businesses like theme parks, cruise lines, and mountain resorts are breaking attendance records while struggling to staff the experiences those records depend on. Most operators see a hiring problem, but few recognize the deeper workforce crisis hidden behind operational dashboards that show parks opening and ships sailing. The real challenge lies in understanding why labor costs belong on the CEO agenda and what leading operators are doing differently to address specialized shortages,
United StatesEmployment and HR
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC
Article

Consumer Products Corner - Inventory Divides Deepen As Freight And Input Costs Rise

Discretionary inventory positions diverged sharply in Q2 as apparel and luxury brands faced expanding days inventory outstanding amid tariff-driven import acceleration and weakening demand, while big-ticket categories achieved meaningful drawdowns through disciplined working capital management. Rising crude oil prices and freight costs now threaten consumer company margins as geopolitical tensions persist and trade policy uncertainty clouds the outlook heading into midterm elections.
United StatesStrategy
AlixPartners Asia LLC
AlixPartners Asia LLC