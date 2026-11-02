Why Are Cohabitation Agreements So Important?

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) Families and Households in the UK: 2025 report confirmed that cohabiting couples remain the fastest growing family type in the UK, growing from 3.2 million in 2015 to 3.5 million in 2025 and making up 17.6% of all families in the UK.

This is important, not just as an example of how the population’s views on marriage are changing but, perhaps more so, because many individuals who now choose to cohabit instead of marry may find themselves with far less financial protection in the unfortunate event of the breakdown of their relationship.

When a marriage breaks down, a spouse can apply for various financial orders under the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, such as spousal maintenance, a lump sum or a share of the other spouse’s pension. Cohabitees on the other hand are not similarly protected.

Is there such a thing as a common law spouse?

Many cohabitants believe they have acquired some legal rights as a “common law spouse”, if they have lived together with their partner for several years. It therefore often comes as a shock to discover that there is no such status. This can lead to great hardship and unfairness. For example, somebody may find that they have contributed to household outgoings over a number of years whilst cohabiting, only to find that they have no automatic beneficial interest in the property, despite their contributions.

In addition, unmarried couples have no automatic right to a share of their partner’s property in the event of their death, no automatic right to inherit their estate, no automatic right to various tax advantages and, in many cases, no automatic right to receive the deceased partner’s pension.

Potential changes to the laws around cohabiting

In 2026, the Government has launched a consultation to give consideration to potential changes to the law in relation to cohabiting couples, in order to provide better protection for when a relationship ends. The proposals could lead to the introduction of a new legal framework for qualifying cohabitants, giving the court greater powers to make financial orders based on the needs of the couple. The Government is also considering greater protection for cohabiting partners where one partner dies without a Will, including changes to the current intestacy rules. Whether or not there shall be legal reform in this area remains to be seen.

In the meantime, those starting a cohabiting relationship should consider whether to enter into a cohabitation agreement. Just as a prenuptial agreement sets out what should happen in the event of a marriage breaking down, a cohabitation agreement allows couples to address their financial arrangements during the relationship as well as what should happen in the event their relationship ends. It can therefore help to provide certainty and some protection for cohabiting couples.

How does a cohabitation agreement work?

A cohabitation agreement is a legal contract between an unmarried couple which sets out the financial, property, and care arrangements while living together and if they separate. For example, a cohabitation agreement can set out their respective beneficial interests in the property they occupy together. Conversely, where a property is owned by one party and is intended to remain that way, a cohabitation agreement can confirm that the other party is to have no beneficial interest in the property despite any financial contribution they may make to the mortgage, bills or property upkeep, for example. A cohabitation agreement may also deal with how the parties will manage their joint expenditure or deal with any joint debt, for example.

In the unfortunate event of one partner filing a claim at court seeking, for example, a share of the property, the other party can refer to the terms of the cohabitation agreement and ask the court to uphold this. The court will consider whether the cohabitation agreement was properly drafted and executed as a deed, was intended to be legally binding by the parties and was entered into voluntarily (i.e. without coercion or undue pressure) and with full transparency. The court will look closely at whether each party took independent legal advice to fully understand what they were entering into and whether the agreement remains fair in the current circumstances.

Unmarried couples are advised to negotiate and execute a cohabitation agreement, with the assistance of their respective lawyers, to ensure that both of them fully understand what their respective rights and obligations are. This often helps lead to less confusion and disagreement in the event of the breakdown of their relationship. It is advisable that couples consider entering into such an agreement immediately before starting to cohabit, or as early as possible in their cohabiting relationship.