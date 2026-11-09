Why An Intestacy Can Create Uncertainty For A Business Owner

For many business owners, the company they have built represents a significant part of their wealth, as well as years of hard work and personal commitment. Yet what happens to that business after their death is not always given the same careful consideration as building up the business in lifetime. If a business owner dies without a valid will, they are said to have died intestate. This can create considerable uncertainty for the future of the business and those who depend on it.

When someone dies intestate, their estate is distributed according to the statutory rules of intestacy rather than according to their personal wishes. These rules determine which relatives inherit and in what circumstances. While this provides a legal framework, it does not take account of the particular needs of a business, the owner’s preferred successor, or the practical requirements of keeping the business operating. The recipient of the deceased’s interest in the business under the intestacy rules may also conflict with what any shareholders or partnership agreement may say.

Who inherits the business under the intestacy rules?

For a business owner, one of the key uncertainties concerns who will ultimately benefit from their business interests. A shareholder’s shares form part of their estate, and their destination will depend on the value, the circumstances and the applicable intestacy rules. The person who inherits those shares may not be the person the owner would have chosen to take over the business. They may have no experience of running the company, may live elsewhere, or may have different objectives from the existing management team.

This can create difficulties for other shareholders and directors. If ownership passes to someone who is unfamiliar with the business, questions can arise about decision-making, voting rights and the future direction of the company. In some businesses, particularly smaller owner-managed companies, the death of a key individual can have consequences well beyond the deceased’s immediate estate.

Who can run the business while the estate is administered?

There can also be delays and administrative uncertainty. Before assets can be dealt with, the estate generally needs to be administered and the appropriate legal authority obtained. Where there is a will, the named executors take their authority from the will and some action can be taken without obtaining the grant of probate. Where there is an intestacy, no authority exists until a grant is obtained. During this period, those involved in the business may need to establish who has authority to deal with the deceased’s shares or other business interests, if anyone. This can be particularly challenging where the deceased played an important day-to-day role in the company. There may, for example, be employees to be paid and contracts to be fulfilled. It may be necessary for the estate to obtain an emergency grant to allow them to operate the business until the full grant is obtained. Inaction may cause a valuable estate asset to deteriorate in value and the company reputation to be damaged.

Intestacy does not provide a tailored succession plan. A business owner may have intended for a particular family member, co-owner or employee to acquire their interest, or may have wanted the business sold and the proceeds divided among beneficiaries. Without appropriate planning, those intentions may not be reflected in what happens after death.

What are the tax and financial consequences of intestacy?

There may also be tax and financial consequences. The value of business interests can be substantial, and the tax position following death can depend on the nature of the business and the assets involved. Succession planning can form an important part of wider estate planning, particularly as valuable reliefs may be wasted without thought pre-death as to who is to benefit from the business assets. It may necessary to pay Inheritance Tax and thought should be given to how this may need to be funded. Leaving this to be thought until post-death could cause hardship and delay.

How can business owners protect the future of their business?

For these reasons, business owners should consider making a valid Will and reviewing relevant company documents and succession arrangements. Depending on the structure of the business, this might include considering the company’s articles of association, shareholder agreements, partnership agreements and appropriate insurance.

For a business owner, having a bespoke succession plan with a clear and properly considered plan can reduce uncertainty for family members, fellow shareholders, employees and the business itself, helping ensure that their wishes are understood and that the business has the best opportunity of continuing smoothly after their death.