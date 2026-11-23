Administering an estate is often perceived as a straightforward exercise in collecting assets, settling liabilities, and distributing the balance to beneficiaries. In reality, one of the most challenging aspects of probate in England & Wales is establishing accurate values for the estate. When assets are diverse, unusual, or difficult to assess, valuation issues can create significant delays, disputes, and financial consequences for the personal representatives.

Personal Representatives have a legal duty to identify and value all assets and liabilities as at the date of death. These values form the foundation of the probate application and any Inheritance Tax reporting requirements. While obtaining date of death balances for bank accounts or listed investments is usually relatively straightforward, many estates contain assets that require specialist assessment.

When specialist valuations are needed

Property is frequently the most valuable asset within an estate and often presents the greatest challenge. In straightforward cases, an estate agent’s market appraisal may be sufficient. However, where there are high value properties, development potential, agricultural land, leasehold complications, or unique features, a formal valuation from a qualified surveyor is often advisable. The HM Revenue & Customs can challenge property values if it believes they do not reflect the open market value at the date of death, potentially leading to additional tax liabilities and interest.

Business interest can be even more complicated. Shares in a private company cannot simply be valued by reference to a stock market price. Factors such as profitability, assets, liabilities, future prospects, and shareholder agreements all influence value. Specialist accountants or business valuation experts are often instructed to provide reports capable of withstanding the scrutiny from the HMRC and other interested parties.

Personal possessions can also present difficulties. Collections of jewellery, artwork, antiques, classic cars, wine, or valuable watches may have fluctuating market values that require expert appraisals. In some cases, items thought to be of modest value prove to be highly valuable, while family assumptions about value can be significantly overstated. Professional valuations provide protection for personal representatives and help ensure that assets are distributed fairly.

Personal representatives should avoid relying on informal estimates from family members or internet searches when dealing with potentially valuable items. Instead, they should consider obtaining written valuations from recognised specialists and obtain a detailed inventory showing what has been inspected, valued and, where appropriate, sold.

Managing disputes and protecting personal representatives

Disputes can arise where beneficiaries disagree with valuations. A beneficiary hoping to retain a property may prefer a lower valuation, whereas another beneficiary entitled to a cash share may favour a higher figure. Personal representatives must remain impartial and rely on professional evidence rather than informal opinions. Independent valuations can be essential in demonstrating that decisions have been made fairly and reasonably.

From a risk management perspective, obtaining professional valuations is frequently one of the most important decisions an executor can make. Whilst specialist reports involve upfront expense, they provide evidence that the personal representatives have exercised reasonable care in fulfilling their duties. This can be particularly important where the estate is taxable, contains unusual assets, or is likely to be scrutinised by beneficiaries.

Ultimately, accurate valuation lies at the heart of successful estate administration. In complex probate matters, determining what an asset is truly worth is rarely as simple as it first appears. By obtaining appropriate professional advice, keeping detailed records, and ensuring valuations are robust and defensible, personal representatives can minimise disputes, reduce risk, and help ensure the estate is administered efficiently, transparently, and fairly.