Passing on a farm can be difficult when parents want to provide fairly for all their children but also keep the business together. The farm may have been in the family for generations, and decisions about its future are rarely just about money.

One child may have spent years working on the farm, gradually taking on more responsibility, while their siblings have built careers elsewhere. Leaving each child an equal share might seem the obvious answer but if that means dividing up the farm, it could put the business at risk.

How, then, can parents provide fairly for each child without splitting up the farm?

1. Understanding equality and fairness

Leaving each child the same share of the farm is not necessarily fair in practice. It can leave several siblings owning and controlling a business that only one of them works in.

Their needs may be quite different. Those who work elsewhere may understandably want to turn their inheritance into cash. The child running the farm may need to keep the land, buildings and working capital in the business to make it viable.

Parents therefore need to weigh up how to recognise the contribution of the child working on the farm without leaving their other children disadvantaged or excluded from the estate.

2. How trusts can help

A trust may help. As part of their succession and estate planning, parents could consider placing some or all of their assets in a suitable trust rather than leaving the farm outright to individual children.

The trustees hold and manage the assets for specified beneficiaries. This can give parents more control over how and when their children benefit, while helping to safeguard the future of the family farm.

For example, the trust might allow one child to carry on farming while their siblings receive money from the estate over time, if and when the business can afford it. This can also allow payments to be made following a particular event, such as the sale of a parcel of land for development. Depending on the trust’s terms, the trustees may have discretion over distributions, allowing them to respond as the family’s circumstances and financial needs change.

A trust may also help preserve assets for future generations and reduce the risk of the farm being broken up because of divorce, financial difficulties or disagreements between beneficiaries. The right structure will depend on the family’s circumstances and the assets involved.

3. Combining trusts with wills and wider estate planning

A trust is only one part of the plan. It needs to be considered alongside the family’s wills, the way the farm is owned, its business arrangements and the tax position.

A carefully drafted will can create trusts on death, direct assets into suitable structures and set out how the estate should be managed. A lifetime trust may also be worth considering, but its tax and legal implications need careful assessment.

Specialist advice is particularly important on Inheritance Tax and the availability of Agricultural and/or Business Relief. Changes in tax legislation, as well as the way assets are owned, can make a significant difference to which arrangements are most suitable.

The choice of trustees matters too. People who understand the family and the practical needs of the farm will be better placed to make decisions in the interests of all the beneficiaries.

4. Planning ahead to protect family relationships

Planning early gives the family time to talk through these questions before they become a source of disagreement.

Parents should consider explaining their intentions to all their children, including why the child working on the farm may need to retain control of the business. An open discussion can help everyone understand what to expect and reduce the risk of disputes later.

A fair outcome may not mean equal shares. It should take account of each child’s contribution, family relationships and the family’s long-term plans.

With careful planning and professional advice, trusts and wills can help parents provide fairly for all their children while keeping the farm working for the next generation.