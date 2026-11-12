The Assets Families Forget About During Probate And Why They Matter

It is a truth universally acknowledged, that beneficiaries awaiting their inheritance under a will, must be in want of a more efficient executor. For grieving beneficiaries, the probate process can, reasonably, give the impression of being never-ending, with seemingly innumerable steps to be taken, often involving third parties of questionable responsiveness. It is the fate of many an executor to become a lightning rod for such frustrations, with varying degrees of sympathy for the fact that they did not design the probate process and are at risk of being personally liable if any of its steps are not followed.

Whilst it is entirely expected that beneficiaries will want things to move quickly, both they and executors should be wary of false efficiencies. An increasingly common example of this is the overlooking of certain types of assets, perhaps because they are undocumented, unusual, or their nature is such that they do not appear to be assets at all. Should any such assets be missed at the outside of an estate’s administration, but then found later, the executor will need to repeat several of the steps they have already undertaken. This will cause delays and the estate will potentially need to pay interest and penalties on any tax which should already have been paid on the overlooked asset.

So, what types of assets are most likely to be overlooked during probate?

Collections and vintage items

One of the most daunting tasks facing families and executors after the death of a loved one is the sorting, cataloguing and disposal of their personal belongings. A house full of a lifetime’s worth of memories represented by objects, some of which may have a value evident only to specialist collectors, others may be so familiar to the family that the idea that they are valuable never even arises.

Yet the failure to properly value chattels at the outset of an estate’s administration can incubate many problems for its later stages. Selling an asset for less than it is worth is clearly failing to maximising an estate’s value, whereas allowing a beneficiary to keep such a chattel as part of their inheritance could lead to an improperly distributed estate.

An executors should always consider approaching an auctioneer or other suitably-qualified valuer when dealing with chattels, but particularly when (for example) an estate includes artwork, antique furniture, classic cars, vintage watches, or stamp or coin collections.

Refunds and rebates

Probably the most mundane class of overlooked assets, but also perhaps the most common cause of delay. Examples includes the refund of credit balances with utility companies, council tax, partial insurance rebates, health insurance or income tax refunds, often because a deceased’s final tax period will not be a full year meaning their usual payment plans may result in an overpayment.

Whilst most of these assets will likely be paid to an estate during the course of its administration regardless, the failure to identify and request them at the outset will already have created additional work and reporting obligations for the executor, which is very likely to delay the settlement of the estate in the future.

Informal or family loans

It is common, and maybe even expected in some circumstances, that family members will support each other financially, perhaps to allow younger generations to achieve life’s key milestones, or to navigate more challenging financial times. In doing so, however, they may overlook the importance of recording the agreed terms in writing, and in particular whether a gift or a loan is being made. An executor may, of course, have no knowledge of any such agreement, and without a paper trail there is a risk that a transaction will go unreported to HMRC – or that they must rely on the imperfect and potentially conflicting recollections and understandings of family members.

Intrafamily transfers could foreseeably be of a significant value and, therefore, whether they are loans or gifts which are still within the estate for Inheritance Tax purposes, their impact on the estate can similarly be substantial. Not only do such transfers impact the overall Inheritance Tax liability, but the specific terms of the agreement determine who must pay that liability and whether any sums need to be offset against a beneficiary’s inheritance from the estate.

To avoid, or at least start dealing with such issues, it is important that executors ask the right questions at the outset of the probate processes, and families are forthcoming with full information. This allows an executor to consider the matter as early as possible, to take advice and undertake further research. It puts them in the best possible position to be able to report to HMRC correctly and to flush out any disagreements that may exist between family members, so they can be addressed and resolved as soon as possible.

Cryptocurrency

Whilst the media seems to be publishing fewer stories about cryptocurrencies than a few years ago, perhaps this reflects not a reduction in the public’s interest in them but rather the fact they have become such a normalised part of life. Accordingly, cryptocurrencies are a class of asset which executors are increasingly going to have to administer, and must be aware of them in order to protect both themselves and the estate generally.

At the outset, an executor should investigate the possible ownership of cryptocurrencies in much the same way as other assets, but due to their electronic nature executors may find themselves looking for clues suggesting a cryptocurrency holding rather than something definitive like a statement of account, which might be expected with more traditional assets. A particularly organised testator might have prepared a digital assets memorandum, but otherwise an executor should search devices, bank statements and emails for applications, transfers or references to wallets, OTC desks, keys or seed phrases. If such evidence is found, it should give the executor sufficient information to consider whether there is a wallet holder who can be approached to freeze the account and provide further information, or in the event of the deceased holding a self-custody wallet, which steps might be taken to secure it.

An executor’s duties in respect of cryptocurrencies are the same as their duties towards all other assets, but their volatility and unfamiliar means of proving ownership can make fulfilling those duties more challenging. Beyond following a bread crumb trail regarding possible ownership, an executor must secure the asset, which could involve taking physical possession of a computer depending on how it is held and how keys are stored, report its value to HMRC and ultimately dispose of it in a way which preserves the estate’s value. To avoid delays or penalties at a later stage, starting the investigation as soon as possible is hugely important.

Online assets and balances

As the reach and depth of the internet’s influence continue to expand, so too does the number of online cultural and financial opportunities. The World Bank estimates that there are between 154 million and 435 million online gig workers globally, which includes those whose ‘side hustles’ can be performed or marketed online.

To ensure they are collecting in a deceased’s entire estate, an executor should perform as thorough an assessment of the deceased’s online footprint as possible. The range of possible accounts or financial assets is large, but could include online payment services such as PayPal or Revolut, marketplaces such as Amazon, Etsy or eBay, creative platforms such as Patreon or Ghost or streaming services like YouTube or TikTok. If any such accounts are found an executor will need to identify whether there are outstanding credit balances to be collected, ongoing payments which might be received in the future, as well as whether there are any copyright, business or intellectual property considerations which need to be valued and / or managed.

Beyond financial assets there are many potential non-monetized accounts, such as Facebook or Instagram, which an executor should try to identify. Whilst these accounts may not have been owned by the deceased, they will likely need to be closed down or memorialised, if the deceased did not nominate a legacy contact during their lifetime.