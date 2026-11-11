Leaving A Gift To Charity In Your Will? Beware A Recent Change To The Exemption From Inheritance Tax

If you have chosen to leave a gift to a charity in your will, you may need to amend your will due to recent changes to the exemption from inheritance tax for charitable gifts.

This change only impacts certain gifts made to charitable trusts. Therefore, if the charities you wish to benefit are specifically named in your will, this change should not affect you.

However, if you have made the gift to your executors/trustees and asked them to pass it on to a charity or charities in accordance with a letter of wishes, then this gift may no longer be exempt from inheritance tax. This type of gift leaves the assets on a general charitable trust and the exemption which used to apply to this type of trust has changed (see more detail below).

We recommend reviewing your will and then seeking professional advice if you are in any doubt about the way the gifts to charity are made in your will or if you just want confirmation that the gifts still benefit from the exemption from inheritance tax.

Although it is likely that most gifts to charity will still qualify for the exemption, we can advise on any changes needed for those that do not.

What has changed?

Previously, there were broadly two ways in which a gift made to charity could qualify for the exemption from inheritance tax.

The gift could be:

given directly to a charity, so that it becomes the charity’s property; or left on trust to be used only for charitable purposes.

This position has now changed with the second more flexible route removed from the exemption.

This matters because wills sometimes contain a general charitable trust rather than naming the individual charities that are to benefit.

Many testators may not fully appreciate that they have included a general charitable trust in their will because the gifts are often expressed as a gift to their trustees/executors to pass on to charity in accordance with a letter of wishes prepared by the testator. Due to the discretion this gives the trustees, it creates a trust for general charitable purposes.

Other times, the establishment of the charitable trust may be more obvious with a gift to the trustees to hold “on trust for charitable purposes”.

The attraction of this approach is it gives the testator a lot of flexibility. It allows the testator to easily change the charities they want to benefit as the change can be made by preparing a new letter of wishes rather than amending their will each time a charity is added or removed. It is also a popular approach as it can limit the involvement of the charities in the administration of the testator’s estate which generally makes the administration process easier.

Following the recent changes, this type of arrangement may no longer qualify automatically for the exemption from inheritance tax for charitable gifts and therefore such gifts may need to be amended.

What to do instead?

If you have a will in place which gives your trustees discretion about the charities that should benefit you have several options available to you.

Name the charities

The simplest option is to name the charities you want to benefit in your will. This will require an amendment to your will but should be relatively straightforward if you know which charities you want to benefit.

This does not remove flexibility as you can change your will as many times are you like while you still have capacity, but there is likely to be a cost and these changes will take more time than a simple change to a letter of wishes. We can also advise on other ways to limit the involvement of charities in the administration of your estate.

Use a donor advised fund

If you still want the flexibility of changing the charities that will benefit without changing your will you can set up a donor advised fund with a third party provider such as the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF). The fund is a registered charity in its own right and the exemption from inheritance tax will apply if you leave a gift to that fund in your will. You can then determine what charities should benefit from your fund after your death by completing a wish form.

This will require a change to your will to include a gift to the donor advised fund, but any changes to the charities after that can all be made using the wish form supplied by the fund.

There will also be an administrative cost levied by the third party provider, which will reduce the amount actually passing to your chosen charities.

Use a discretionary trust

Again, if flexibility is the most important factor, a fully discretionary trust established by your will with both charitable and non-charitable beneficiaries can be used. The trustees of the trust (who can be your executors) will have discretion regarding which charities should benefit and you will be able to guide them using a letter of wishes which can be easily changed.

As long as the gifts to charity from the trust are made within two years from your death, the exemption from inheritance tax for charitable gifts will apply to those gifts due to specific rules which allow the gifts to be treated as if they had been originally included in your will.

This will require a change to your will to include the discretionary trust, but any changes to the charities after that can be included in a letter of wishes to the trustees of the trust.

Gift to a trusted individual

If you do not like the idea of using a donor advised fund or a discretionary trust, another option is to use what it known as a precatory trust which is much simpler than it sounds.

To create a precatory trust, you include a gift in your will to a trusted individual of the amount you want to pass to charity and accompany that gift with a letter of wishes setting out which charities should benefit. If that individual then makes gifts to your chosen charities in line with your wishes, the exemption from inheritance tax for charitable gifts will apply to those gifts again due to specific rules which allow the gifts to be treated as if they had been included in your will.

This will require a change to your will but, again, any changes to the charities after that will only involve changing the letter of wishes. However, the danger of this option is the gift to the individual is outright and there is no obligation on them to make the gifts to charity after your death. You therefore need to choose someone you trust implicitly.

Set up a charitable trust

If your intention in including a trust for charitable purposes in your will was to establish an ongoing grant making charity after your death, then the best approach is to establish that charity during your lifetime to ensure the exemption from inheritance tax applies.

This is more work upfront as the charitable trust will need to be established and registered with the Charity Commission and/or HM Revenue & Customs during your lifetime to ensure the exemption from inheritance tax applies. But this is work that was necessary anyway and it gives you the opportunity to establish the charity and the pattern of giving during your life. You will also need to change your will to leave a gift to the new charity.

What to do next?

The intention behind the exemption from inheritance tax for charitable gifts was to encourage charitable giving. Already this change to the legislation is dissuading some clients from making any gifts to charity at all which is not what the government will want.

It is therefore possible that the government and/or HM Revenue & Customs will either amend the legislation which has caused this issue or develop a practical work around. However, if you just wait and see if the situation resolves itself you are in danger of the exemption not applying and your estate being subject to additional inheritance tax.