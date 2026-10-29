How Can I Protect My Shares In A Family Business From A Future Divorce?

If you own shares in a family business, you are likely to feel a strong sense of responsibility for the family enterprise. The business probably represents years of work, inherited wealth and/or succession planning, so it is entirely understandable to want to know how it might be protected if a marriage comes to an end.

In financial remedy proceedings on divorce, shares owned by a spouse may be treated as a financial resource, even where the underlying assets belong to the company rather than the individual shareholder. This does not mean that the other spouse will automatically receive shares in the business – indeed, in many cases, the Family Court will be cautious about disrupting a trading company, particularly where other family members or shareholders are involved. However, the value of the shares and any income they generate is likely to be taken into account when deciding the overall settlement.

Consider a prenuptial or post-nuptial agreement

One of the most effective steps is to enter into a pre-nuptial agreement before marriage, or a post-nuptial agreement after marriage. These can record that the shares are intended to remain separate from the matrimonial assets and that any growth in value should, so far as possible, be ringfenced.

Although nuptial agreements are not automatically binding in England and Wales, the court can give significant weight to them if they are properly prepared. That usually means both parties taking independent legal advice, providing financial disclosure, entering into the agreement freely and ensuring the terms are fair.

Keep business and personal finances separate

It is important to avoid blurring the lines between family and business money. If company funds are routinely used for personal expenditure, or family assets are repeatedly injected into the company, it may become harder to argue that the business is distinct from the matrimonial finances.

Clear records of share ownership, dividends, loans, remuneration and capital contributions can be very helpful. If the shares were inherited, gifted or acquired before the relationship, keeping evidence of their origin may assist in showing that they should be treated differently from marital wealth.

Review the company documents

A well-drafted shareholders’ agreement and articles of association can help provide practical protection. For example, they may restrict transfers of shares to non-family members, include pre-emption rights, set out valuation mechanisms and state what happens if a shareholder divorces. They cannot prevent the Family Court from considering the value of the shares and their relevance to the overall settlement, but they may make a transfer of shares less likely and help protect business stability.