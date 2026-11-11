Digital Assets Aren’t Just Cryptocurrency: What Families Regularly Overlook During Estate Administration

Digital assets extend far beyond Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency. Find out what families and executors should consider after a death, from social media and digital photographs to loyalty points, online accounts and digital content.

When we talk about digital assets, it is easy to think immediately of Bitcoin, cryptocurrency and other assets held on the blockchain. But for most families, the digital footprint left behind after someone dies is likely to be much broader and more familiar.

Photographs stored online, social media profiles, email accounts, loyalty points, online shopping accounts, music, books and other digital content can all need consideration as part of digital assets estate administration. Some may have a financial value, while others have principally sentimental or personal value. What matters is recognising that they exist and thinking about what should happen to them.

What are digital assets?

Digital assets can include rights and interests associated with social media, photographs, email, cloud storage, blogs and other online content, as well as more obvious financial assets such as cryptocurrency and NFTs.

There are also what might be described as ‘quasi-digital assets’: assets or arrangements which bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds. Examples in this category can include online banking arrangements and transferable loyalty points.

The important point for families and personal representatives is that a person’s digital estate can extend far beyond cryptocurrency. This is why digital assets and probate should be considered together from the outset.

Social media accounts can form an important part of a person’s digital legacy

For many people, their social media accounts have become a significant repository of photographs, memories and personal information.

After someone dies, the family may want photographs downloaded and retained. When considering social media after death, they may want a profile closed or, in some circumstances, might prefer it to remain as a memorial to the person who has died.

For example, Facebook offers the option for an account to be memorialised. A personal representative dealing with a Facebook account after death can also close it by providing evidence such as a death certificate or order of service.

The practical question is therefore not simply whether an account has monetary value. It may be: does the family know that the account exists, what information it contains and what the person who has died wanted to happen to it?

Photographs can be particularly important

Digital photographs are a good illustration of why estate administration is not simply about money. Decisions about digital photographs after death may be driven as much by sentimental value as by financial value.

Photographs may be stored on a telephone, computer or tablet, but they may also sit within social media accounts or elsewhere online. Although most family photographs will not have a significant financial value, their sentimental value to the family can be considerable.

Where appropriate, photographs can be copied or downloaded for family members. Care should, however, be taken over what information is being accessed and downloaded.

This is the modern equivalent of families dealing with albums, photographs and other personal effects after a death. The difference is that the photograph may no longer be sitting in a drawer. It may be accessible only through a particular device or online account.

Do not forget loyalty schemes and online accounts

Personal representatives should also think beyond conventional assets when identifying and dealing with online accounts after death.

The deceased may, for example, have accumulated Tesco Clubcard points and Avios points. These are transferable. Likewise, accounts with businesses such as Amazon may require consideration. Depending upon how the account was being used, there could potentially be stock, outstanding fees or income such as royalties connected with it. Closing an account too early could therefore create practical problems.

That demonstrates why it is important not simply to work through a list of bank accounts and investments when administering an estate. Executors and digital assets must be considered together because the deceased’s emails, devices and online activity may reveal assets or interests that would otherwise be missed.

Owning a device does not necessarily mean owning everything on it

Another important distinction is between the device itself and the rights to the digital content accessed through it.

A deceased person may own their iPhone, tablet or computer, but that does not necessarily mean they own everything accessible from that device.

An iTunes collection is one example. The music is provided under a personal licence subject to Apple’s terms, rather than being owned in the same way as a physical collection of records or CDs. That licence is not transferable and terminates on death.

The same general practical issue arises with services such as Kindle and Amazon: it is necessary to think about whether the deceased actually owned the relevant digital asset or merely had a licence or contractual right to access it.

Email addresses may provide the key

One of the most useful practical points when administering a digital estate is identifying the deceased’s email addresses and establishing which accounts are connected to them.

In the digital world, the important information may be less about finding a traditional account number and more about identifying which email address the deceased used to register for a particular service or which Apps the deceased had on a device.

That can help personal representatives build a clearer picture of the deceased’s online presence and identify accounts which might otherwise remain undiscovered.

It also reinforces the importance of locating the deceased’s devices at an early stage, including computers, tablets and mobile phones. Those devices can provide the pathway to the deceased’s wider digital life.

A simple question can make a significant difference

Clients may say that they do not own digital assets because they associate the term exclusively with cryptocurrency. Effective digital estate planning begins by helping clients recognise the much wider range of digital assets they may hold.

In reality, someone who has never owned Bitcoin may still leave behind a substantial digital footprint: social media profiles, photographs, email accounts, loyalty points, online shopping accounts, digital books, music and other online interests.

For families dealing with an estate, identifying digital assets after death at an early stage can help preserve valuable information and sentimental material and avoid potentially valuable assets or rights being overlooked.

Make a record of your digital life now, decide what you would like to happen to it after your death, and make sure the right people know that record exists.