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ARTICLE · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

“I’m Getting Divorced — Will Debt And Loans Be Taken Into Account When We Sort Out The Finances?”

Thomson Snell & Passmore
Thomson Snell & Passmore
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Thomson Snell & Passmore

Thomson Snell & Passmore

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When you divorce and are trying to reach a financial settlement, it is important to consider the complete picture. This means that alongside the assets available to you and your spouse, any outstanding debts or liabilities should also be considered, so that they may be accounted for within the settlement.

United KingdomFamily and Matrimonial
Phoebe Ellis
Phoebe Ellis

When you divorce and are trying to reach a financial settlement, it is important to consider the complete picture. This means that alongside the assets available to you and your spouse, any outstanding debts or liabilities should also be considered, so that they may be accounted for within the settlement.

It is important to note, however, that whilst liabilities should be disclosed, not all loans will be treated the same by the Family Court, particularly where assets are limited.

When deciding how a loan should be treated, the essential first step is to consider whether it falls into one of two categories: a hard loan or a soft loan.

A “hard” loan is a formal, legally enforceable debt, such as a bank loan or credit card debt. Hard loans are typically supported by clear documentation, defined repayment terms and consequences in the event the agreement is not honoured (for example, the accrual of interest).

By contrast, a “soft” loan typically lacks these formal features and more likely arise from an informal arrangement with a friend or family member. In these instances, while the lender may expect the money to be repaid, repayment is less likely to be more flexible and less likely to be enforced.

This is important as, in practice, a hard loan will usually be treated by the Family Court as a genuine liability and factored into the financial settlement when calculating the net assets available. Although it is true that a soft loan will also be considered, the court may decide to attach less weight to it or be more likely to treat these as gifts, particularly where there are insufficient assets to meet the parties’ needs.

There is no blanket approach as to how loans are treated in financial proceedings on divorce. Indeed, for some loans, it may be the case that they feature aspects of both. In these instances, it is essential to support your position by evidencing the formality of the loan and the likely consequences if you fail to ensure repayment.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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