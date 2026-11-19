In unfair dismissal, the tribunal judges whether the employer acted reasonably and must not substitute its own view. In wrongful dismissal, the tribunal decides for itself whether the employee's conduct was a repudiatory breach, and mitigation is irrelevant to that question.

Background

In Department for Work and Pensions v Kiani [2026] EAT 168, the claimant brought unfair and wrongful dismissal claims. Although often brought together, the two claims are different. Unfair dismissal is a statutory claim: the tribunal asks whether the employer reasonably believed the employee was guilty of misconduct and whether dismissal was within the range of reasonable responses, and it must not substitute its own view. Wrongful dismissal is a contractual claim: the question is whether the employee's conduct was, objectively, a repudiatory breach of contract justifying dismissal without notice. The tribunal decides that for itself, and the employer's reasonable belief and the label in its disciplinary policy are not determinative. The appeal concerned substitution, the approach to gross misconduct under each claim and the reasons for reducing compensation.

The claimant was a long-serving Work Coach. The respondent's policy stated that repeatedly accessing a family member's records without a legitimate business reason could be gross misconduct, listing dismissal or a final written warning as possible outcomes for guidance only.

In December 2019, the claimant accessed her adult son's Universal Credit account five times without authorisation. Her son had learning difficulties, and a recent increase in her medication had affected her cognition. Her motive was benign and she self-reported. She was summarily dismissed for gross misconduct.

The tribunal found that no reasonable employer would have dismissed her, that the policy required a final written warning, and that her conduct, with her mitigation, was not a repudiatory breach. It ordered reinstatement and assessed contributory fault at 20%.

EAT decision

The Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT) allowed the appeal on all grounds.

On unfair dismissal, the tribunal had directed itself correctly but still substituted its own view. Having found for the respondent on genuine belief, reasonable grounds and reasonable investigation, it formed its own view of the mitigation and treated the policy as requiring a particular outcome. It never asked whether the respondent had reasonably concluded that the misconduct was serious and had destroyed trust. The employer's view of seriousness must be judged by asking whether that view was reasonable.

On wrongful dismissal, the tribunal can reach its own objective view of whether the conduct was a repudiatory breach, regardless of the policy's label or the claimant's acceptance of it. However, it had wrongly included mitigation, which may affect the sanction, but does not change what the employee did. It had also blurred the two tests.

On contributory fault, the tribunal had not explained why it chose 20% rather than any other figure.

Learning points for employers

Where a disciplinary policy sets out possible sanctions, employers should make clear that it is guidance and that the final decision rests with the decision maker. The respondent's policy said this in express terms, and the EAT relied on that wording.

Employers should consider mitigation when deciding the sanction, not when deciding whether gross misconduct occurred. Keeping the two questions separate in the outcome letter helps in both wrongful dismissal and unfair dismissal claims.

Employers should be ready for a claimant to dispute that the conduct was gross misconduct, even after admitting it, and decision makers should be able to explain in evidence why they reached that view.