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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

UK Government Publishes Consultations On Whistleblowing And Employment Status

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The UK government has launched consultations on whistleblowing protections and employment status reforms, proposing significant changes that could expand worker protections and reshape how employment relationships are classified. These proposals include broadening the scope of protected disclosures, introducing mandatory whistleblowing policies, and creating a presumption of worker status that shifts the burden of proof to employers.

United KingdomEmployment and HR
Virginia Allen
Virginia Allen
Kate Martin
Kate Martin

The UK government published consultations on whistleblowing and employment status on 12 October 2026 and 14 October 2026, respectively. Both consultations are due to close on 8 January 2027, after which the government will publish a formal response setting out its expected next steps.

This GT Alert summarises the principal proposals. The issues raised in both consultations reflect the UK government’s pro-worker agenda and indicate that further employment law reform may follow.

Whistleblowing Consultation

Whistleblowing generally refers to a scenario where a worker reports alleged wrongdoing by making a “protected disclosure” to a prescribed person. To qualify for protection, the worker must reasonably believe that the disclosure is in the public interest.

The UK government is seeking views on whether the UK’s existing legal framework is operating effectively and, if not, how it should be reformed. The consultation also seeks views on the possibility of the Serious Fraud Office introducing a financial reward scheme for whistleblowers who report economic crime. The consultation has a broad scope.

There are seven primary areas on which the government seeks stakeholders’ views:

  1. Whether the scope of “workers” should be expanded further to groups such as certain self-employed individuals, non-executive directors, charity trustees, and job applicants.
  2. Whether the public interest test requires greater clarity. There is currently no statutory definition; however, the consultation notes that the test is rarely disputed in practice given the clarity provided by case law.
  3. Whether to expand the types of wrongdoing that form the basis of a protected disclosure, due to concerns around the development of AI leading to the rise of new risks, including risks to public safety, national security, and the security and resilience of critical infrastructure.
  4. Whether it may be beneficial to remove the requirement that, in order to qualify for protection, workers must reasonably believe that the information disclosed is substantially true. Removing this requirement may make it easier for workers to obtain legal protection when reporting directly to regulators and reduce uncertainty for workers who are reluctant to raise their concerns.
  5. Whether mandatory whistleblowing policies and procedures should be improved. The consultation proposes two alternative routes for achieving this. The first would be to produce revised, more detailed non-statutory guidance on best practice for employers. The second would be to introduce a new statutory duty. This would apply to all public sector employers and to private sector employers with 50 or more employees, enforced by civil penalties. The government also seeks comments on whether additional disclosure routes are needed — for example, to trade union officials.
  6. Whether, for employees claiming unfair dismissal, the application period for interim relief should be increased from seven days to 14 days. Interim relief allows employees to seek reinstatement, pending the hearing of their whistleblowing claim.
  7. Whether an independent body (new or existing) should be designated to assist employees in navigating whistleblowing processes. The government indicated that it does not consider such a body necessary but noted that it still wishes to consult on this. The government also seeks views on the use of an AI-assisted tool to help people navigate the framework.

Employment Status Consultation

The UK government has not proposed replacing the existing categories of employee, worker, and self-employed person. UK law distinguishes between these categories based on various factors, including the employer’s degree of control over the individual, the individual’s obligation to provide personal service, and mutuality of obligations (whether the employer is obliged to provide work and the individual is obliged to accept it). In the UK, employees have the strongest statutory rights; workers are a middle category; and self‑employed persons operate independently with fewer statutory rights. It is worth noting that a single worker status remains a longer-term objective, under which the current categories of “employee” and “worker” would be merged into one category.

Instead, the consultation proposes reforms within the existing framework, which the government considers difficult to navigate and enforce because it is derived from both the UK’s Employment Rights Act 1996 (ERA 1996) and extensive case law.

The proposals also form part of the government’s broader reforms affecting self-employed individuals and small businesses. Such reforms include measures on late payments, which are intended to help small businesses and self-employed individuals receive payment more promptly and strengthen enforcement against those who persistently pay late. The Fair Work Agency, established in 2026, is a UK government enforcement body which consolidates several former bodies into one, with the aim of simplifying enforcement and helping to facilitate compliance. The proposals fall into three broad areas:

Placing Less Emphasis on Personal Service

Currently, an individual must generally undertake to perform work personally to qualify as a worker. The consultation considers whether less emphasis should be placed on this requirement, so that a contractual right of substitution does not prevent tribunals from considering control and the wider working relationship as also being relevant to this determination.

The government has proposed two alternative approaches. The first would treat the right to appoint a suitably qualified substitute as consistent with personal service. The second would provide that a right of substitution cannot, by itself, prevent an individual from qualifying as a worker. Either alternative would make it easier for individuals to establish worker status and the associated rights.

Improving Compliance with the Employment Status Framework

Another government proposal aims to introduce a presumption of worker status, shifting the burden onto the employer to establish that an individual is not a worker. The presumption would apply when determining entitlement to rights such as holiday pay, the national minimum wage, and workplace pension contributions.

The consultation also proposes treating repeated failures to recognise worker status in substantially similar circumstances as an aggravating factor when imposing financial penalties. It further considers whether the Fair Work Agency could bring strategic cases involving suspected bogus self-employment and whether an indicative online employment status assessment tool should be introduced to enable employers to determine the employment status of UK staff.

Strengthening Protections for the Genuinely Self-Employed

The consultation also considers the following protections for self-employed individuals:

  • A right to a written statement setting out key terms, such as the scope and duration of the engagement, payment terms, and termination provisions, where these are not already contained in a written contract.
  • Extending existing blacklisting protections and widening the definition of worker in the Blacklists Regulations 2010 in line with any changes made to the ERA 1996.
  • Extending protection against detriment for taking steps in response to serious and imminent danger (under the ERA 1996) and broadening the role of self-employed trade union members as health and safety representatives.

Conclusion

As with any consultation, the proposals provide an indication of the government’s direction of travel but do not necessarily reflect its final policy decisions. The extent of any substantive change, and its practical implications, will become clearer once the government publishes its responses after the consultations close in January 2027.

*Special thanks to Trainee Solicitor Mia Selby˘ for contributing to this GT Alert.
˘Not admitted to the practice of law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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