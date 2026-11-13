The £5.7 Million Question: Is Your Charity Ready For A Major Gift?

Lessons from the Schwarzschild Foundation inquiry

If your charity received a £5 million donation tomorrow, would your board know what to do next? Would its financial controls, grant-making procedures and governance arrangements be ready to manage that money responsibly? A million-pound donation can change a charity almost overnight, and with it, what its trustees need to do to meet their duties. The Charity Commission’s recent inquiry into the Schwarzschild Foundation shows what can happen when a charity’s governance systems, including those for grant-making, managing conflicts of interest and monitoring how funds are ultimately used, fail to keep pace with the growth of the charity's finances.

How a Legacy Turned into a Commission Inquiry

Following the death of its founder, Helga Schwarzschild, the Schwarzschild Foundation became entitled to her estate, which was worth approximately £5.7 million in total. Soon after the legacy was received, the charity began making substantial grants from it, including several of £250,000 each. It was one of these legacy-funded grants that ultimately brought the charity to the Commission’s attention.

The Commission opened a statutory inquiry into the charity in 2023 after the National Crime Agency, in the course of a civil investigation into funds held by one of the trustees, identified £250,000 of the charity’s funds in a bank account under that trustee’s control. The money had been paid out as one of the charity’s grants, but into an account that was in fact controlled by the trustee. The Commission found that the grant had not been applied as intended and that the charity's inadequate monitoring meant it would not have detected or recovered the funds independently. The NCA secured the return of the £250,000 in March 2024, and the Commission's inquiry concluded with an official warning and an action plan for the Foundation.

This case shows that paying out large sums before adequate systems are in place exposes both the charity and its funds to serious risk. Trustees of charities that have recently received large donations therefore should review their financial controls and wider governance arrangements before committing or distributing substantial funds.

Why a Large Donation Changes the Governance Picture

Charity law and regulation doesn't demand the same governance from every charity - many requirements grow with size, and with the nature, complexity and risks of what the charity does. However, trustees’ fundamental duties, such as acting in the charity’s best interests, managing its resources responsibly and managing conflicts of interest, apply to every charity regardless of size. What changes is how those duties are met in practice. A charity with an income of £100,000 may not need the same policies, controls or reporting as one with an income of over £1 million.

But income is only one measure: a small charity that makes grants to third parties, works overseas, holds significant assets or works with vulnerable beneficiaries may need stronger controls than its income alone suggests. The aim is to scale governance up as funds, and the complexity and risks of the charity’s activities grow. A small charity can start with a few short, practical policies and add to them as its income, assets and activities increase.

However, a large gift can push a small charity across thresholds and expand its activities all at once. The lesson is not that trustees should treat a generous gift with suspicion, but that a sudden increase in income or assets should prompt the board to pause and review whether the charity’s reporting obligations, policies and conflict management are still fit for its new size or activities.

Boards should also ask whether they have the right people to oversee a larger charity. A board that worked well when the charity was small may not have the skills, experience or independence to oversee millions of pounds in assets, a property portfolio or substantial grant-making. Trustees might ask whether they have enough financial, legal and investment experience around the table, although having professionally qualified trustees is not enough in itself: their expertise must translate into effective scrutiny, challenge and properly recorded decisions. The board should also check whether too many decisions rest with a few people who are connected to each other or to the charity’s suppliers and grant recipients. Recruiting one or more independent trustees can bring fresh scrutiny and make it easier to manage conflicts of interest. Where the board lacks a particular skill, professional advice can fill the gap.

What Trustees Can Do Now

Trustees don’t need to wait for a large gift to arrive. A short governance health check, carried out now, can show whether the charity’s policies, controls and board skills would cope with a sudden rise in income. Trustees may wish to put a few key questions on the agenda for the next board meeting, such as:

Have we reviewed the latest accounts, and is our income or asset level close to any reporting or audit threshold?

Is the conflicts of interest register up to date, and are conflicts being declared and managed at meetings?

Do we have reliable procedures to verify grant recipients and their bank details before any payment is made, and to monitor how each grant is subsequently used?

Does the board have the skills and independence to oversee the charity as it grows, and would we know when to seek professional advice?

If the answers to these questions are uncertain, or reveal gaps, that may be the point at which a more detailed, independent governance review would be worthwhile.

The lesson of the Schwarzschild Foundation inquiry is that when a charity’s funds grow, its governance needs to grow with it. Trustees’ duties stay the same, but what is needed to meet them changes: more robust grant-making processes, stronger financial controls, effective management of conflicts of interest and clear accountability for how funds are used. Putting these in place before a large gift arrives, rather than afterwards, protects the charity and its funds, and leaves trustees far better placed to accept a transformational donation with confidence.