Helen Jones M&A: Is The AI Value Really There?

If AI forms part of the investment case, it should also form part of the due diligence.

AI is increasingly becoming part of what makes a business attractive to a prospective buyer or investor. A target may use AI to develop its products, deliver its services, improve efficiency or differentiate itself from competitors. In some businesses, AI may therefore form an important part of the investment case and ultimately the valuation.

If a buyer is paying for that value, due diligence needs to establish whether it genuinely belongs to the business and can continue to be exploited following completion.

This is changing the questions buyers need to ask. Traditional technology due diligence typically examines matters such as intellectual property ownership, software licences, data protection and material IT contracts. Where AI is used extensively, those enquiries need to go further. Issues including ownership of AI-generated assets, rights to training data, third-party licensing and dependence on external AI providers (LLMs) are matters requiring particular attention.

What does the target actually own?

A business may have developed a valuable product or service using AI, but that does not necessarily mean that it owns everything underpinning it.

Due diligence should establish which AI tools and models the target uses, whether they have been developed internally or supplied by third parties, and what rights the target has to use and commercially exploit their outputs.

This becomes particularly important where AI is central to the target's goods or services. A buyer may believe that it is acquiring proprietary technology, only to find that important elements depend upon third-party tools or licences which restrict the way those elements can be used. Current commentary also identifies dependency on particular AI vendors as a deal issue in its own right, including the potential consequences of vendor lock-in or service failure.

The key M&A question is therefore not simply “Does the target use AI?”, but “What does the target actually own or control?”

What is the AI built on?

The value of an AI-enabled business may also depend heavily on its data.

A buyer should understand what data is being put into AI tools and where that data comes from. That includes considering whether the target has appropriate rights to use relevant data and whether confidential, customer or other protected information has been supplied to third-party AI providers.

This is potentially important to value as well as legal risk. If a business has built an AI-enabled product on data which it does not have adequate rights to use, the buyer may be acquiring an asset whose continuing use is restricted or which requires remedial work following completion. Data provenance and data licensing are therefore increasingly being identified as specific areas for AI due diligence.

Historic use matters too. A newly introduced AI policy may improve practices going forward, but a buyer will still want to know how the business has used AI previously and whether that use may have created contractual, confidentiality or compliance issues.

Is the business controlling its use of AI?

The third question is whether the target actually knows how AI is being used within its business and has appropriate controls around that use.

That is broader than having an AI policy tucked away in a handbook. Buyers may want to establish what AI systems are being used, for what purposes, what contractual arrangements govern them and how the business manages the associated risks.

Existing commercial contracts also need to be considered. Customer, supplier and employment contracts may have been negotiated before current AI practices developed. Their intellectual property, confidentiality and liability provisions may not therefore contemplate how the business is now using AI.

Where AI is material to the target's business, these issues can feed directly into the transaction itself. Matters uncovered in due diligence may need to be addressed through disclosures, warranties or other contractual protections, or in more serious cases may affect the buyer's assessment of the target's value.

From risk to value

AI due diligence should not therefore be viewed simply as another compliance exercise.

A business which can demonstrate that it has appropriate rights to the technology and data underpinning its AI offering, sensible arrangements with third-party providers and effective governance is in a much better position to demonstrate that its AI capabilities are a genuine business asset.

Conversely, if a significant part of a target's perceived value rests on AI, but the target cannot demonstrate what it owns, what it is entitled to use or how its AI activities are controlled, the buyer may reasonably question how much of that value is really there.