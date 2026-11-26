ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Companies House – UK Service Arrangements Over The 2026-27 Festive Period
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
We have one of the largest Southeast Asia international law practices, working across the region...View firm profile
Companies House has announced modified service arrangements for the 2026-27 festive period, including earlier cut-off times for same-day company name changes, incorporations, capital reductions, and certified copy orders. While online filing services will continue throughout the holiday season, the contact centre will observe closures on key dates between Christmas and New Year.
Earlier cut-off times for same-day services, capital reductions and certified copies apply over Christmas and New Year
Companies House has set out its service arrangements for the 2026-27 festive period. Online filings will remain available throughout, but earlier cut-off times will apply for:
- same-day services to change a company name online or incorporate a company (using software) on 24 and 31 December 2026;
- reductions of capital on 24 December 2026; and
- orders of certified copies of certificates and documents using the express dispatch service on 18 December 2026 and 31 December 2026.
Companies House’s contact centre will be closed on 25 December 2026 to 28 December 2026 and 1 January 2027 to 3 January 2027, with reduced hours on 24 December 2026 and 31 December 2026.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.