Earlier cut-off times for same-day services, capital reductions and certified copies apply over Christmas and New Year

Companies House has set out its service arrangements for the 2026-27 festive period. Online filings will remain available throughout, but earlier cut-off times will apply for:

same-day services to change a company name online or incorporate a company (using software) on 24 and 31 December 2026;

reductions of capital on 24 December 2026; and

orders of certified copies of certificates and documents using the express dispatch service on 18 December 2026 and 31 December 2026.

Companies House’s contact centre will be closed on 25 December 2026 to 28 December 2026 and 1 January 2027 to 3 January 2027, with reduced hours on 24 December 2026 and 31 December 2026.