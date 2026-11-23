When couples build a business together, their personal and business relationship can become closely connected.

Whether it’s a start-up launched from the kitchen table or an established company built over many years, unmarried couples can find themselves in a particularly vulnerable position if the relationship breaks down.

Often, we find that safeguards are put in place to protect the company, but the legal protections for the personal relationship are commonly overlooked.

We spoke with colleagues from Gardner Leader’s Family and Business teams about these risks.

Bruna: We regularly advise business owners to enter into a shareholder or partnership agreements. What else should the couple consider?

Stephanie: The couple should consider their personal financial position. While the corporate agreements set out the ownership, control and circumstances in an exit from the business, it doesn’t determine the wider financial consequences of a relationship breakdown.

Many cohabiting couples assume they have similar rights to married couples. In England and Wales, that’s simply not the case. Relationship issues can also impact business stability, decision-making and investor confidence if the appropriate protections are not in place.

Stephanie: What issues do you see most commonly from a business perspective?

Bruna: One of the biggest issues is uncertainty around business contributions.

Often, one party may have put more money into the business, while the other has contributed more time and effort. The shares may also have been divided in a particular way for tax reasons, or one partner may not own any shares at all despite playing an important role in running the business.

These arrangements may work well while the relationship is positive. However, if the relationship breaks down, disagreements can arise about who owns what and what each person should receive from the business.

Bruna: So what can unmarried business owners do?

Stephanie: The best protection is often a cohabitation agreement.

This is a legal document that allows couples to record what they own, how finances are managed and what should happen if they separate.

For business owners, it can specifically address interests in a company and provide clarity before disputes arise.

Bruna: Are cohabitation agreements just for wealthy couples?

Stephanie: Not at all.

Many business owners have significant value tied up in a company rather than personal savings.

A cohabitation agreement can be particularly useful where:

One partner founded the business before the relationship.

Family members are involved in the business.

One partner is investing capital.

One partner has reduced their own career to support the business.

There are plans to buy property together.

Bruna: What happens if there is no agreement?

Stephanie: That’s when disputes can become expensive and stressful.

Without the legal protections available on divorce, cohabiting couples may find themselves relying on complex arguments about property ownership, trusts and financial contributions.

These claims can be difficult to predict and often involve significant legal costs.

Final Thoughts

Bruna: When a couple builds a business together, their personal and business interests can become closely connected. It is therefore important to consider what happens to both if the relationship ends.

Stephanie: Putting arrangements in place while the relationship is going well can make things much clearer if circumstances change. A cohabitation agreement, alongside appropriate business agreements, can help couples understand where they stand and reduce the scope for disputes later on.

Bruna: Ultimately, it is about making sure that the arrangements for the business and the relationship work together, rather than leaving important questions unanswered until there is a disagreement.