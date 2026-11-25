Rules change, and paperwork that worked perfectly well yesterday can suddenly cause you an issue. That is exactly what has happened with the new identity verification regime brought in by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (ECCTA).

Most of the attention has been focussed on the new rules and powers of Companies House but have you considered what these changes mean for your own constitutional documents? This article sets out some of the changes that you might wish to think about now.

Identity verification

Directors, and anyone with significant control over the company, must verify their identity with Companies House. This is a one-off verification and simple to do directly with Companies House.

However, a director cannot now act as a director until their identity has been verified. Carrying on regardless is a criminal offence and not just for the individual, the company and the other directors can also face liability. In fact, the first prosecutions have already landed, including a director who had completed the checks himself receiving a fine for failing to stop a colleague acting who had not.

What is the impact on your shareholders’ agreement and articles of association?

Shareholders’ agreements and articles of association often enable investors, or shareholders with a specific percentage shareholding, to appoint a director by notice in writing to the company. The appointment then often takes effect immediately on notice being served. This is an issue now as a director must have their identity verified before they are appointed, and certainly before they act as a director.

There may also be provisions enabling shareholders to subscribe for further shares or to transfer shares. If this leads to that person being considered a person of significant control (PSC) they will need to complete the identity verification checks within 14 days of becoming a PSC, at the latest.

You cannot make the filing at Companies House to reflect the director appointment or the new PSC, nor file the annual confirmation statement, until their identity has been verified. This leads to the potential for further sanctions for late filings and, potentially even the company being struck off the register if the confirmation statement is significantly overdue.

You can, however, request an extension to the deadline for PSC identity verification directly on the Companies House website but this is not available to directors.

What to look at in your documents

There are a few key areas to consider in your documents:

director appointment provisions. Consider amending these to make any appointment subject to the new director completing the required checks and providing their personal code to the company;

Consider amending these to make any appointment subject to the new director completing the required checks and providing their personal code to the company; director decision making. Ensure you can form a quorate board meeting and make decisions if a director’s appointment is delayed or they cannot make decisions whilst awaiting verification; and

Ensure you can form a quorate board meeting and make decisions if a director’s appointment is delayed or they cannot make decisions whilst awaiting verification; and provisions enabling shareholders to obtain further shares. Ensure that these rights are subject to providing the shareholder’s personal code to the company.

Other provisions to consider

Other changes brought about by the ECCTA include the need for a registered email address and for both registered office and registered email address to be an “appropriate” address. For the registered office this means that it must be in the UK, possible to obtain acknowledgement of receipt for documents delivered there and anything delivered there to reach the company. This does not prevent you using a third party as a registered office but means that a PO Box is no longer suitable.

Failure to meet these requirements may result in a criminal conviction for both the company and the directors. Companies House can move the office to a “default address”, which in itself would be inconvenient for the company, and failure to change this to an appropriate address within 28 days can lead to further offences and strike-off of the company.

You might therefore want to ensure that your documents allow you to change the registered office address to comply with the law without shareholder approval. Consider also now including provisions to cover a registered email address in the same way as you might for the registered office.

Next steps

Take a look at your shareholders’ agreement and articles of association to ensure that they don’t set you up to inadvertently break the law. A few changes now can save you a substantial headache later.