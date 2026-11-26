ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Establishment Of A Company With The Dubai Economic Development Authority (DED)
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Mainland Dubai Companies are required to be licensed with the Dubai Economic Development Authority (DED). The DED has a range of business activities and licenses available. Ranging from Commercial to Industrial activities; dependent on the activity, they may require a further license or No Objection Certificate from the relevant Authorities.
The benefits of a Mainland DED company:
100% Foreign Ownership
Market Access
Mainland companies can operate anywhere within the UAE and have the flexibility to trade directly with the local market. This provides broader market access compared to free zones, which may have more restricted geographical operations.
No Restrictions on Business Activities
Mainland companies are not limited by the specific activities allowed in free zones. They can undertake any commercial, industrial, or professional activity as permitted by the DED.
No Limit on Number of Local Sponsorships
Companies can have multiple local sponsors or partners, providing flexibility in business arrangements.
No Restrictions on Business Expansion
Mainland companies have more freedom to expand their operations and open additional branches within the UAE without needing to comply with free zone-specific regulations.
Flexibility in Office Locations
Unlike free zones, which often require businesses to lease office space within the free zone, mainland companies can choose their office locations anywhere in Dubai, allowing for potentially lower rental costs and better suitability to business needs.
Greater Control Over Business Activities
Mainland companies typically enjoy greater control and flexibility over their operations, which can be beneficial for businesses with specific needs or goals.
The documents required for the establishment of a DED Company are the following:
- Passport Copies of the Shareholders
- Emirates ID of the Shareholders (Subject to availability)
- A visit/tourist visa to the UAE
If the shareholder is a foreign company, the DED will require the Corporate Documents of the Company, as well as some documents of the Shareholders if possible. The Corporate Documents are also required to follow the attestation process below:
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs (or relevant Authority) of origin country
- UAE Embassy stamp of origin country
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs UAE
- Legal Translation.
After the establishment of the License, we can also assist with obtaining a residency visa for the Shareholder/ General Manager.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.