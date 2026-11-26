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Bank Guarantee in the UAE: The Rules Under the Commercial Transactions Law and What Changed in 2025

Last updated: November 4, 2026

For “bank guarantee uae new rules,” distinguish bank letters of guarantee from personal suretyship. Articles 411–419 of Federal Decree-Law No. 50 of 2022 govern bank guarantees. The Commercial Transactions Law took effect on January 2, 2023.

A compliant demand within the guarantee period ordinarily triggers payment, subject to its terms and Article 417. The 2025 Central Bank and Civil Transactions laws also require separate consideration.

Understanding bank guarantee uae new rules

A letter of guarantee is generally payable on a compliant demand. Its conditions and any enforceable court attachment remain relevant.

Bank guarantee: An undertaking by the bank to pay its customer's debt to a third party on the agreed terms. It can be for a fixed or open period, and the bank's liability is joint (Article 411).

Forms: The bank can sign a commercial paper as guarantor, make a separate guarantee contract, or issue a letter of guarantee to the customer's creditor (Article 412).

Commercial act: A bank guarantee is a commercial act whatever the status of the person guaranteed or its purpose (Article 413).

Letter of guarantee: At the customer’s request, the bank undertakes to pay a fixed or determinable sum to the beneficiary. Payment is unconditional unless the letter imposes conditions. The beneficiary must demand payment within the stated period, and the letter must state its purpose (Article 414).

Security: The bank can ask for security, which can be cash, commercial or financial papers, goods or an assignment of the customer's rights (Article 415).

Assignment: The beneficiary cannot assign his right without the bank's consent (Article 416).

No refusal: The bank cannot refuse to pay for a reason from its relationship with the customer or the customer's relationship with the beneficiary (Article 417(1)).

Exception: The bank can refuse if an enforceable order or judgment attaches the guarantee amount, and the applicant must rely on serious and confirmed grounds (Article 417(2)).

Expiry: The bank is discharged if no payment demand reaches it within the validity period, unless renewal was expressly agreed before expiry. Security is returned after unpaid expiry unless otherwise agreed (Article 418).

Recourse: After paying, the bank steps into the beneficiary's place against the customer (Article 419).

The underlying agreement may also raise contract remedies under UAE law.

What changed in 2025

Two 2025 laws add new rules around bank guarantees.

Federal Decree-Law No. 6 of 2025 replaced the 2018 Central Bank law and the 2023 insurance decree-law from September 16, 2025. It provided a one-year transition ending September 16, 2026, subject to the Central Bank’s power to extend it. The applicable credit-security requirements require separate analysis.

The Commercial Transactions Law still requires banks to obtain sufficient security or guarantees against the loans they grant (Article 409(2)).

Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025, effective June 1, 2026, contains personal suretyship rules. Article 1006 requires judicial proceedings against both debtor and guarantor within six months after maturity. The period starts on the following day.

Failure to bring the required proceedings discharges the guarantor under that provision.

Under Article 1009, the creditor must pursue the debtor before proceeding against the surety alone. Execution against the surety’s property ordinarily requires exhausting the debtor’s assets. Joint liability, legislation, or agreement may displace the execution restriction.

The surety must raise the statutory defense before the court.

The six-month rule is in the suretyship chapter. Whether it applies to a bank's letter of guarantee, which is governed by the Commercial Transactions Law and its own terms, should be checked for each guarantee.

Where a personal undertaking is involved, distinguish claims against a company director for company debts.

Practical points for applicants and beneficiaries

Check the guarantee's validity date, because a demand must reach the bank within it (Article 418).

As a beneficiary, make the demand in the form the guarantee requires, and before it expires.

As an applicant, remember that the bank pays on a compliant demand and does not examine the underlying dispute. The route to stop payment is an enforceable court order, obtained in advance on serious and confirmed grounds (Article 417(2)).

Keep the underlying contract, the guarantee and the correspondence, which show the purpose the guarantee states (Article 414).

A separate banking issue may involve disputes over bank balances and charges.

Agree any renewal expressly before expiry and document any release. After unpaid expiry, request return of security, subject to any contrary agreement under Article 418.

For a personal guarantee, check the suretyship rules and any time limit that may apply.

Personal suretyship and applicable dates

The new Civil Transactions Law took effect on June 1, 2026. Earlier transactions can require transitional analysis. Its personal suretyship provisions should not automatically be applied to an independent bank letter of guarantee.

Legal source: Commercial Transactions Law

Legal source: Civil Transactions Law

Legal source: Central Bank Law