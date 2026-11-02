Bounced Cheques In Dubai: A Practical Guide To Payment Recovery, And Criminal Liability

When a bank refuses to honour a cheque, the immediate concern is usually how to recover the outstanding money. However, choosing the appropriate legal procedure requires more than confirming that the cheque has been returned. The bank’s stated reason, the date written on the cheque, previous payments and the transaction behind it can all affect the parties’ legal positions.

UAE law provides a direct enforcement route for cheques returned because funds are unavailable or insufficient. It also retains criminal penalties for certain specified acts involving cheques. Consequently, neither the assumption that every bounced cheque is a criminal offence nor the belief that all cheque disputes are now purely civil is correct.

Federal Decree Law No. 50 of 2022, issuing the Commercial Transactions Law, provides the principal framework. Understanding its provisions helps creditors protect their recovery rights and allows those facing a claim to identify the issues requiring attention.

Cheque Use in the UAE: 2025 Figures

The Central Bank of the UAE’s February 2026 Statistical Bulletin records 23,784,254 cheques cleared during 2025, with a total value of AED 1,500,277 million (approximately AED 1.50 trillion).

These national clearing totals describe the scale of cheque use; they do not measure bounced cheques, criminal complaints or recovery rates.

1. Review the Documents Before Choosing the Legal Procedure

A useful starting point is to examine three documents together: the cheque, the bank’s return statement and the agreement or transaction that led to the cheque being issued.

Each serves a different purpose. The cheque records the payment instruction. The bank’s statement explains why payment was refused. The underlying documents help establish whether the amount remains due, whether payments have already been made and whether the parties subsequently changed their agreement.

For example, a cheque issued against a supply contract may remain in the creditor’s possession even after the customer has paid part of the balance by bank transfer. The amount written on the cheque may therefore differ from the amount still outstanding.

Before pursuing recovery, the creditor should prepare an accurate account showing the original debt, payments received and the remaining balance. Equally, a person disputing the amount claimed should collect transfer confirmations, receipts and relevant correspondence.

2. Receiving a Cheque Does Not Mean the Debt Has Been Paid

An important distinction exists between accepting a cheque and receiving payment.

Article 638 of the Commercial Transactions Law provides that accepting a cheque in settlement of a debt does not renew the debt. The original debt and its associated guarantees remain in place until the cheque is paid.

This matters where a business accepts a cheque for goods or services and later discovers that it cannot be honoured. Merely handing over the cheque does not establish that the financial obligation has been discharged.

Creditors should therefore retain contracts, invoices, delivery records and acknowledgements even after receiving a cheque. These documents may remain important when assessing a claim arising from the original transaction.

However, preserving more than one legal basis for recovery does not entitle a creditor to collect the same debt twice. Any money received must be taken into account when calculating the outstanding claim.

3. Distinguish the Cheque Date from the Presentation Deadline

The date on a cheque and the period allowed for presenting it are separate matters.

Under Article 648, a cheque becomes payable on the date stated on it as its issue date and cannot be presented for payment before that date. This is particularly relevant to postdated cheques used in instalment arrangements and commercial transactions.

Article 649 requires a cheque drawn inside or outside the UAE and payable in the UAE to be presented within six months. That period runs from the date stated on the cheque.

Nevertheless, the expiry of the presentation period does not automatically mean that the underlying debt has disappeared. Article 651 permits the bank to pay a cheque even after the presentation period has expired.

The consequences of late presentation must therefore be distinguished from the separate rules governing court claims and recourse against the parties liable on the cheque.

4. When Can a Cheque Be Enforced Directly?

Article 667 gives executable status to a cheque bearing the bank’s confirmation that funds are unavailable or insufficient. Its holder may request compulsory enforcement for all or part of the unpaid amount.

This provides an important procedural advantage. Where the legal requirements are satisfied, the holder can seek execution without first obtaining a separate judgment establishing the debt represented by the cheque.

However, direct enforcement does not mean that every enforcement request must automatically succeed. Nor does it prevent the debtor from raising an appropriate legal challenge. Article 667 expressly makes both execution applications and disputes concerning execution subject to the Civil Procedure Law.

The documents should establish the applicant’s entitlement, the relevant debtor, the bank’s reason for nonpayment and the amount remaining due. Where the return reason is different, its legal consequences require separate examination rather than an assumption that every unpaid cheque falls within the same rule.

5. Partial Payment Can Reduce the Outstanding Claim

A cheque does not necessarily have to be paid in full or returned entirely unpaid.

Under Article 648, where the available funds are less than the cheque amount, the bank must make partial payment to the extent of those funds unless the holder refuses. The bank must record each partial payment on the back of the cheque and provide the holder with the original cheque and a certificate confirming the payment.

Suppose a cheque is issued for AED 120,000 and AED 45,000 is paid from the available balance. The remaining unpaid amount is AED 75,000. Any subsequent recovery application should reflect that balance and disclose the payment already received.

The wording of any receipt also matters. A document acknowledging a partial payment serves a different purpose from a final settlement releasing the debtor from all further liability. Parties should ensure that the document accurately reflects what they have agreed.

6. Criminal Liability Depends on the Conduct Involved

Insufficient funds alone should not be confused with the specific conduct criminalised by the Commercial Transactions Law.

Article 675 addresses acts including:

Ordering or requesting the bank not to pay an issued cheque before the drawing date, outside the exceptions permitted by law. Closing the account, withdrawing its entire balance, knowing that it was closed in the circumstances specified in the provision, or deliberately causing it to be frozen. Intentionally preparing or signing a cheque in a manner that prevents payment.

The prescribed penalty is imprisonment for six months to two years and a fine, or either penalty. The fine must be at least 10% of the cheque value, subject to a minimum of AED 5,000, and cannot exceed twice the cheque value. The penalty is doubled for a repeat offence.

The distinction between an administrative problem and deliberate conduct can be significant. A signature discrepancy does not, by itself, establish that someone intentionally signed a cheque to prevent payment. Similarly, where an account is frozen, the reason for the freeze and the account holder’s involvement require examination.

A proper assessment therefore considers the evidence surrounding the bank’s return reason rather than treating that description as a complete determination of criminal liability.

7. Transferring a Cheque to Another Person Can Also Carry Liability

The law does not focus exclusively on the person who originally issued the cheque.

Article 674 addresses a person who endorses a cheque to another, or delivers a bearer cheque, knowing that sufficient funds are unavailable or that the cheque cannot be drawn.

The provision prescribes a fine of at least 10% of the cheque value, subject to a minimum of AED 1,000, and up to the cheque’s value. The penalty is doubled for a repeat offence.

This is relevant where a business seeks to settle its own obligation by passing on a cheque received from a third party. Transferring the cheque should not be treated as a way to avoid responsibility where the person transferring it knows that it cannot be paid.

Article 676 separately addresses cheque forgery and specified forms of unlawful use. These offences are distinct from ordinary payment difficulties and require their own legal assessment.

8. Does the Right to Claim End After Two Years?

There is no reliable answer without identifying the claim and the person against whom it is brought.

Article 670 provides that, upon denial and in the absence of a lawful excuse, the holder’s recourse claim against the drawer, endorsers and other parties liable for payment will not be heard after two years from the expiry of the presentation period.

The same article establishes different periods for recourse between liable parties and for a holder’s claim against the drawee bank.

Crucially, Article 670 also contains exceptions. The stated periods do not apply to claims against a drawer who failed to provide funds or provided them and subsequently withdrew all or part of them. It also addresses claims against other liable parties who obtained an unlawful gain.

Article 672 contains further rules concerning proceedings already commenced, a judgment establishing the debt and an acknowledgement in a separate instrument that renews the debt.

It is therefore unsafe simply to count two years from the cheque date and conclude that recovery is no longer possible. A claim based on the cheque must also be distinguished from a claim arising from the original contract, with the applicable rules assessed separately.

9. A Travel Ban Is a Separate Judicial Measure

A bounced cheque does not automatically result in a travel ban.

Article 324 of the Civil Procedure Law regulates applications to prevent a debtor from travelling. Its requirements include serious grounds for fearing that the debtor may flee, together with conditions concerning the debt. The general financial threshold is AED 10,000, subject to the exceptions specified in the provision.

The ability to request execution of a cheque should therefore be distinguished from entitlement to a particular protective measure. A creditor seeking a travel ban must address the relevant legal requirements.

Likewise, a travel ban is not a finding that the debtor has committed a cheque offence. It serves a different procedural purpose from a criminal conviction.

10. A Settlement Should Address More Than the Payment Amount

A settlement can resolve a cheque dispute, but a brief agreement to pay by instalments may leave important questions unanswered.

A properly prepared settlement should identify:

The cheques and obligations covered. The outstanding balance after deducting previous payments. Payment dates and the agreed payment method. When and how original cheques will be returned. The steps required in any existing execution or criminal proceedings. The consequences of missed instalments. When a final release takes effect and which claims it covers.

Article 684 provides for the termination of criminal proceedings for offences under Articles 674 and 675 when the payment or reconciliation conditions specified in that article are satisfied. Where reconciliation occurs after a judgment has become final, execution of the penalty is stayed.

That rule has a defined scope. It should not be assumed to apply automatically to every cheque offence, including forgery offences governed by separate provisions.

The parties should also submit evidence of payment or settlement to the appropriate authority and follow through with the necessary applications. Signing an agreement should not be treated as confirmation that every existing court measure has already been lifted.

Protecting Your Position from the Outset

For a cheque holder, the priorities are to preserve the original cheque, obtain the bank’s return statement, calculate the unpaid balance accurately and review the relevant deadlines promptly.

For the person who issued the cheque, the priorities are to understand the return reason, collect evidence of payments or agreements and respond to judicial notices within the applicable time. Any objection should be supported by documents explaining the disputed amount or obligation.

Effective handling of a bounced cheque depends on connecting the banking evidence with the underlying transaction and the appropriate legal procedure. Early assessment can help the parties identify whether direct enforcement, a substantive claim, a criminal complaint or a documented settlement is the appropriate next step.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is a bounced cheque automatically a criminal offence in Dubai?

A cheque returned solely for insufficient funds is generally addressed through civil enforcement. Criminal liability remains possible for specified acts, including unlawful stop-payment instructions, deliberately preventing payment and forgery. The actual conduct and evidence determine the legal position.

2. Can a bounced cheque be enforced without a separate judgment?

A cheque bearing the bank’s confirmation of unavailable or insufficient funds can be an executable instrument. The holder may seek compulsory enforcement of the unpaid amount, subject to the applicable procedure and any legitimate execution dispute.

3. How does partial payment affect the amount recoverable?

Partial payments reduce the outstanding balance. A recovery application should disclose the amounts already received and seek only the remaining unpaid amount. The cheque and the bank’s partial-payment record should be retained.

4.Does a bounced cheque automatically lead to a travel ban?

No. A travel ban is a separate judicial measure. The creditor must apply for it and satisfy the relevant legal conditions; a returned cheque alone does not automatically impose one.

5.Does payment or settlement end every criminal cheque case?

No. Payment or reconciliation can end proceedings for certain cheque offences when the statutory conditions are met. The rule does not automatically extend to every offence, including forgery. The settlement must be documented and the required procedural steps completed.