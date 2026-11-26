The liquidation process in uae follows Articles 302–334 of Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021, the Commercial Companies Law. Dissolution is registered and published before assets are collected, creditors paid, and final accounts approved. The company is then removed from the register.

This article concerns mainland companies. Applicable zone-specific legislation may govern companies in special zones, while insolvency can require the separate bankruptcy framework.

Stages of the liquidation process in uae

Dissolution: The company is dissolved on a ground in the Law, such as the end of its term, a unanimous decision of the partners or a court judgment (Article 302).

Notice: The managers must notify the competent authority and the registrar when a ground for dissolution arises. If the partners agree to dissolve, the agreement must state the liquidation method and the liquidator's name (Article 312).

Registration and publication: The dissolution is entered in the commercial register and published in two local daily newspapers, one in Arabic. It binds third parties only from the date of registration (Article 313).

Liquidator: One or more liquidators are appointed by the partners or general assembly. The company’s current auditor, or anyone who audited it during the preceding five years, cannot be appointed.

Managers act as liquidators until appointment. For court-ordered liquidation, the court determines the method and appoints the liquidator (Article 315, 316).

Registering the appointment: The liquidator enters his appointment and the liquidation method in the commercial register, and it binds third parties only from registration (Article 318).

Collecting and paying: The liquidator preserves company assets and collects receivables. Collections enter the company’s liquidation bank account, and company debts are paid (Article 322, 323).

Creditors: All debts fall due on dissolution. The liquidator notifies creditors by registered letter and publishes the notice in two daily newspapers, giving at least 30 days to file claims (Article 324).

Insufficient assets: If assets do not cover all debts, creditors are paid in proportion, subject to privileged creditors. Costs of the liquidation are paid first (Article 325).

Accounts: The liquidator gives an interim account every three months, and a final account at the end (Article 329, 330).

Distribution and strike-off: After the debts are paid, each partner receives the value of his capital share and the rest is shared by profit ratio. The liquidator enters the end of liquidation in the register and the company is struck off (Article 330, 333).

Dissolution grounds are discussed further in company dissolution in the UAE.

When a company must consider liquidation

If an LLC's losses reach half its capital, the managers must put dissolution to the partners' general assembly, and the vote needs the majority required to amend the memorandum. If losses reach three quarters, partners holding a quarter of the capital can ask for dissolution (Article 308).

Article 309 applies when a joint stock company’s accumulated losses reach half its issued capital. The board must call the general assembly within 30 days after the specified financial disclosure. The meeting must occur within 30 days after the call.

The assembly decides continuation or dissolution under the statutory requirements.

Article 306 addresses dissolution when a one-person company’s founding owner dies or a founding legal person terminates. Heirs may continue after adjusting the company’s legal position and selecting a manager within six months of death. Bad-faith liquidation or suspension can make the owner personally liable.

The authority can give three months' notice of strike-off to a company that has stopped trading or breaks the Law, and refer the matter to the court for liquidation. The managers, directors and partners stay liable as if the company had not been dissolved (Article 310).

Where insolvency is involved, consider filing for bankruptcy in Dubai.

Duties and liability in liquidation

The liquidator may not start new business unless it is needed to complete earlier business, and is personally liable for new business that liquidation does not require (Article 327).

He must finish within the period in his appointment. If none is set, any partner can ask the court to set one (Article 328).

He is liable for mismanagement and for damage to third parties from his professional errors (Article 332).

Article 334 generally imposes a three-year period upon denial without legitimate excuse, subject to a shorter statutory period. For liquidators, it starts when completion is registered; for other officeholders, from the liability-causing act. Where the act is criminal, the liability claim remains subject to the criminal prescription rule.

No partner or shareholder receives any capital share on dissolution unless the company's debts are paid (Article 312(3)).

Company closure can also raise directors’ personal liability.

Insolvency and separate procedures

An insolvent company may fall within Federal Decree-Law No. 51 of 2023, the Financial and Bankruptcy Law. Its procedures must be assessed separately from ordinary company liquidation.

Legal source: Commercial Companies Law

Legal source: Central Bank listing of the Financial and Bankruptcy Law