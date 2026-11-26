A business considering investment, a shareholder exit or a change of registration should review its corporate documents before agreeing the transaction timetable. The useful question is whether the company can deliver the rights, approvals and records that the proposed deal requires. A lawyer in Dubai can connect those commercial expectations with the applicable legal process.

Federal Decree Law No 20 of 2025 amended Federal Decree Law No 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies. The changes address ownership rights, registration transfers and management continuity. They operate within the existing company law framework, rather than automatically replacing every company's constitutional documents. The Ministry of Economy and Tourism explained the reforms in January 2026.

For an established business, preparation starts with the transaction already being discussed and the evidence needed to complete it.

At its 6 January 2026 briefing, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism reported about 250,000 new companies established during 2025 and a national total exceeding 1.4 million by year end. These describe the wider business population, not the number using the amended provisions or their effect on a particular transaction.

Build a reliable picture of the company

Collect the current memorandum, articles where applicable, commercial licence, register extracts, shareholder agreements and manager appointment documents. Add the latest ownership chart and any outstanding options, pledges or commitments to issue interests. Compare signed documents with registered details instead of assuming the newest draft became effective.

For example, an investor may receive an ownership spreadsheet that shows an agreed transfer while the official records still identify the seller. Record the discrepancy and establish what remains necessary. Under Article 15, the memorandum and its amendments take effect after registration with the competent authority.

Confirm the rules for the actual business

Identify the entity that will receive investment, its licensed activities and its registration authority. Amended Articles 3 and 5 address branches and representative offices of free zone and financial free zone companies operating outside their zones. Matters specifically governed by the relevant free zone's legislation remain subject to that framework. Other licensing requirements also continue to apply.

An investor's proposed ownership percentage requires a separate activity review. Cabinet Resolution No 55 of 2021 identifies strategic activities, including banking, insurance, telecommunications and security, with requirements determined by the relevant regulators. Existing ownership permissions should not be assumed to cover a new regulated activity.

Ask which approvals the proposed transaction requires before setting a completion date. A licence description and a marketing description may cover different things.

Translate investment promises into precise rights

Article 76 permits LLC ownership interests to have different classes concerning voting, distributions, redemption and other specified rights. The memorandum must define the arrangement, and the commercial register must record each class and its rights or restrictions. The Article assigns the Cabinet responsibility for determining classes, conditions and procedures.

Confirm the applicable implementing measures and the authority's registration process before promising that a particular structure can be delivered. Statutory permission does not establish that every proposed class is operationally available.

Consider a funding proposal giving an investor priority distributions while the founder retains control over ordinary decisions. The drafting must explain when priority applies, how later investment affects it and which decisions require consent. A lawyer in Dubai should test the proposed rights against both the registration requirements and the company's existing commitments.

Agree how ownership changes will work

Article 14 allows LLC and private joint stock constitutional documents to include provisions requiring participation in a sale under agreed conditions, or allowing an owner to join another owner's sale on the same terms. These commonly describe drag along and tag along arrangements. They are options to adopt, not automatic rights arising merely because the law changed.

Test the wording against an actual offer. Specify the triggering conditions, notice process and treatment of payment terms. A minority owner receiving deferred consideration should understand what the proposed clause requires before signing.

The same Article permits arrangements for a deceased owner's interests, including priority purchase rights for other owners or the company at a price agreed with the heirs. If agreement fails, the competent court determines value through experts. Coordinate these provisions with succession planning rather than assuming company documents settle every inheritance issue.

Treat registration transfers as conditional transactions

Article 15 bis allows a company to transfer registration while retaining its legal personality. It requires a special general assembly resolution or approval by an absolute majority of partners, as applicable. Both registration systems must permit the move, no register annotation may prevent it, and both competent authorities must approve. Joint stock companies also need the relevant Ministry or authority approval, and the transfer decision must be published as directed.

The framework extends to transfers between free zones and mainland authorities, with additional compliance obligations for companies entering the mainland regime. Transfers involving financial free zones are subject to specific Cabinet controls. Confirm the operative route with both authorities.

For a distributor relocating registration, review warehouse permissions, financing terms, insurance and customer contracts alongside the corporate application. The Ministry explains that the company continues with its associated rights and obligations. A registration move therefore does not erase existing debts or contractual commitments.

Check who can approve and sign

Management changes can disrupt a transaction even when shareholders agree commercially. Amended Article 85 addresses LLC manager resignation, appointment expiry and temporary continuation of a board of managers. Its six month continuation provision concerns the board of managers and should not be treated as an unrestricted extension of every individual manager's appointment.

Review appointment dates, resignation notices, replacement decisions and signing powers. If the departing manager is the bank signatory, arrange the corporate replacement and the bank's requirements in the completion plan. Keep evidence of the authority used to sign each important document.

Review restrictions on private company share sales

A private joint stock company should also examine the restriction period applying to its shares. Ministerial Decision No 83 of 2026 provides specified grounds for reduction or exemption, with some relief confined to particular shares. The Ministry issues the relevant decision in coordination with the competent authority.

This can matter when a strategic investor joins or capital is reorganised. Do not assume that a qualifying feature releases every share from restriction. Check eligibility, required decisions and completion notifications before promising an immediate transfer.

Complete the ownership and register updates

Changes to voting rights can affect beneficial ownership even where capital percentages remain unchanged. Cabinet Resolution No 109 of 2023 considers direct or indirect ownership or voting rights of at least 25 per cent and control through other means. It applies to covered entities including commercial free zones, with exclusions including financial free zones.

Trace the natural persons exercising ultimate ownership or control and update the relevant records and disclosures. Allocate responsibility for checking the applicable deadlines and retaining supporting documents. Separately, Cabinet Resolution No 107 of 2022 requires covered businesses to display their commercial register number in business documents, dealings and their website. Review these materials when registered information changes.

Close the review with a short completion schedule identifying each approval, the person responsible and the evidence that confirms completion. Keep unresolved questions visible to the transaction team. An agreed amendment, a submitted application and an updated register are different stages and should be tracked separately.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Must an existing company adopt every new option?

No. Distinguish compliance with applicable requirements from optional changes that serve a particular investment, exit or succession plan. Review the existing documents before deciding what to amend.

2. Can shareholders complete everything through a private agreement?

A private agreement does not replace required corporate approvals, attestation or registration. Check which terms belong in the constitutional documents and complete the applicable formalities.

3. When should a lawyer in Dubai review the deal?

Before binding commitments fix rights or deadlines that depend on unresolved approvals. Provide the proposed commercial terms, current corporate documents and ownership records so the legal review addresses the actual transaction.

4. What should a transaction approval checklist record?

List every corporate, registration and sector approval, the responsible person, required documents and the evidence confirming completion. Distinguish preliminary consent from an effective filing or register update. Align the checklist with the proposed timetable before making commitments dependent on those approvals.

5. When should ownership records be checked again?

Check them during the initial review and against the completed transaction documents and effective register updates. Reassess the natural persons exercising ownership or control where rights change. Allocate responsibility for applicable disclosures, deadlines and records so the completion process reaches the required formal steps.