For contract breach cases in the UAE, Article 234 permits a request for performance or termination after notice. The court may also award damages where justified. These remedies appear in Federal Decree-Law No. 25 of 2025, the Civil Transactions Law; proceedings follow the Civil Procedure Code.

The 2025 Civil Transactions Law took effect on June 1, 2026. Earlier facts and transactions may require the former law under the applicable transitional rules.

Remedies in contract breach cases in the UAE

Article 232 protects a valid, binding contract. One party cannot withdraw, change, or end it without agreement, a court order, or a legal basis.

Performance or termination: After notice to the debtor, the other party can ask the court to order performance or to terminate the contract. The court can grant a grace period, or refuse termination if the breach is minor or the debtor has performed (Article 234).

Automatic termination clause: The parties can agree the contract ends automatically on non-performance without a court order. This does not remove the need for notice unless they expressly agree so (Article 235).

Performance in kind: The debtor can be compelled to perform in kind after notice where that is possible. The creditor may seek permission to arrange an unperformed act at the debtor’s expense. Where the act permits, a judgment may replace performance (Articles 331 and 332).

For the underlying duties, read about contractual obligations under UAE law.

Damages: Every harm to another obliges the person who caused it to compensate, covering the loss suffered and the profit lost as a natural result. If the debtor insists on refusing, the court sets compensation by the harm and his obstinacy (Article 246, 255, 333).

When the breach is not the debtor's fault

If force majeure makes performance impossible, the reciprocal obligations end and the contract terminates on its own (Article 236(1)).

If performance becomes impossible in part, either party can rely on the matching obligation ending or ask the court to terminate (Article 236(2)).

Temporary impossibility in a continuing contract affects the matching obligation. Either party may seek adjustment or termination, or rely on the corresponding obligation ending (Article 236(3)).

When a contract ends or is terminated, the parties are returned to their earlier position, and if that is impossible the court awards compensation (Article 237).

For the wider statutory framework, read about the UAE Civil Transactions Law.

How a contract claim proceeds

Collect the contract, the notices, the invoices, the payment records and the messages. Electronic messages count as writing under the Evidence Law (Articles 54 and 55).

Serve a written notice stating the breach and a deadline, because the court remedies depend on notice (Articles 234 and 331).

Choose the remedy: performance, termination, damages or a combination.

For a written, due debt of a fixed sum, use a payment order: demand payment giving at least 5 days, then file the petition (Civil Procedure Code, Articles 143 and 144).

If you fear the debtor will hide assets, ask for a precautionary attachment (Article 247).

For a construction-related example of procedure, read about bringing a claim against a contractor.

File the claim and prove the contract, the breach, the harm and the link between them.

Evidence Law Article 66 generally requires written proof for legal acts exceeding AED 50,000 or of unspecified value. Its exceptions and any permitted agreement must also be considered.

Ekaterina Butseva, Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates, said that most contract claims are won or lost on the notice and the evidence, so both should be settled before filing. She explained that the choice between performance and termination should follow the commercial goal, since termination returns the parties to their earlier positions.

Distinguishing contractual and harmful-act claims

Article 258 sets a three-year knowledge-based period for compensation arising from a harmful act. It is not a general deadline for every contractual claim. The cause of action and any special limitation rule must be identified before filing.

Legal source: Civil Transactions Law

Legal source: Evidence Law

Legal source: Civil Procedure Code