A missed delivery, unpaid invoice or defective service can disrupt a business long before a claim reaches court. The first legal task is to identify the obligation that was broken and the result the business needs. A lawyer in Dubai can help turn a commercial complaint into a claim supported by the agreement, the performance record and evidence of loss.

This article explains the federal civil law approach to contractual claims. Specialist legislation and the chosen court or arbitration forum may alter the analysis. A claim should therefore begin with the complete agreement rather than an assumption that every breach leads to cancellation or compensation.

Match the disputed obligation to the correct legal framework

The current Civil Transactions Law was issued by Federal Decree Law No. 25 of 2025 and took effect on 1 June 2026. Article 4 generally prevents retrospective application to earlier facts and legal acts. Older agreements, later variations and breaches spanning that date require attention to the relevant chronology. Filing a case now does not automatically make every new provision applicable to the underlying events.

Identify the actual contracting parties, authorised amendments and documents incorporated into the agreement. A quotation, purchase order and later email may contain different descriptions of the promised work. Establish which terms were accepted and whether any conditions had to be satisfied before payment or delivery became due.

Article 221 requires performance consistently with the agreement and good faith, including obligations arising from law, custom and the nature of the transaction. Good faith does not replace the need to identify what each party was required to do.

Choose the remedy before calculating the demand

Continuing performance may be more valuable than ending the relationship. For example, completion of a partially delivered system may solve the business problem more effectively than recovering the advance payment. Consider whether the desired outcome is delivery, correction, payment, rescission or compensation, and whether those remedies can be pursued together on the facts.

Under Article 234, a party to a bilateral contract may, after giving notice, ask the court for performance or rescission when the counterparty fails to perform an obligation that is due. The court can allow further time and may refuse rescission where performance has remedied the default or the unperformed part is minor compared with the obligation as a whole. Compensation remains subject to justification.

An automatic rescission clause requires separate attention. Article 235 recognises such agreements, but notice is still required unless the parties expressly waive it. Review any agreed cure period and method of service before relying on the clause. The word automatic should not be treated as permission to ignore the contractual mechanism.

Check your own performance and the response to default

The opposing party may say that its obligation never became due because approvals, access or an earlier payment were missing. Article 222 addresses withholding reciprocal performance where both obligations are due and the counterparty has not performed. It is not a general licence to suspend every obligation whenever a disagreement arises.

A lawyer in Dubai should review the proposed notice alongside the evidence. State the relevant obligation, explain the failure, identify what will remedy it and preserve the appropriate rights. Keep the delivery record. Avoid factual exaggeration that later correspondence, inspection records or payment history could contradict.

Connect each financial loss to the breach

Article 336 addresses compensation for impossible, delayed, partial or defective performance, while recognising the defence of an external cause beyond the debtor's control. Articles 337 and 338 govern the default notice requirement and its exceptions. One exception concerns a written declaration that the debtor will not perform.

Prepare a loss schedule showing each amount, its supporting document and the reason it resulted from the breach. Distinguish unpaid contractual sums from additional losses. If replacement work cost more, preserve comparable quotations, the replacement invoice and evidence explaining why the expenditure was necessary. Avoid claiming the same loss under several labels.

Where compensation is not fixed by law or contract, Article 339 ties its assessment to actual damage. Agreed compensation is also subject to Article 340. The court can reduce an excessive amount or account for partial performance and the creditor's own fault. Recovery above the agreed amount requires proof of fraud or gross fault by the debtor.

Select the procedure that fits the claim

Examine the jurisdiction and arbitration clauses before filing. For qualifying claims evidenced in writing, due for payment and involving a specified monetary sum, the payment order provisions may apply. Articles 143 and 144 of the Civil Procedure Code establish this route and require a prior demand allowing at least five days. An invoice alone does not establish that every statutory requirement is satisfied.

The DIFC Courts recorded 341 enforcement claims with a combined claim value of AED 10.9 billion in 2025. These are filings in a separate jurisdiction, not amounts collected or a measure of breach of contract recovery. Enforcement prospects still require examination of the judgment, debtor and available assets.

Preserve original electronic correspondence and organise documents by issue. Keep a separate chronology of notices and deadlines. Limitation periods and procedural requirements depend on the claim, so negotiations should not be assumed to preserve rights indefinitely. A lawyer in Dubai can assess the filing route alongside the practical prospects of enforcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Does every breach justify ending the contract?

No. The agreement, seriousness of the failure, notice requirements and available remedies matter. Under Article 234, a minor unperformed part can be a reason to refuse rescission.

2. Can a fixed compensation clause be challenged?

Yes. Article 340 permits judicial adjustment in specified circumstances. Keep evidence of actual harm, partial performance and the conduct of both parties.

3. What should I bring to the first consultation?

Bring the signed agreement, amendments, payment and delivery records, notices and an itemised loss schedule. Include unfavourable correspondence as well as documents supporting the claim so the assessment addresses the likely defence.

4. How should a business present disputed and undisputed amounts?

Use a reconciled schedule identifying each invoice or loss item, the amount claimed, supporting records and the reason it is contested. Record credits and payments already received. Keep the calculation separate from assumptions about whether each item is legally recoverable.

5. How should a replacement performance proposal be reviewed?

Identify the revised scope, dates, acceptance criteria and effect on existing claims. Check whether the proposal changes payment obligations, security or notice requirements. Record the agreed terms clearly and confirm who has authority to bind each party.