An acquisition agreement should reflect the business the buyer will actually receive. If the company depends on a licence that cannot continue, software it does not own or a contract that can end when control changes, the agreed price may rest on a mistaken assumption. Lawyers in Dubai can investigate these dependencies and connect the findings to practical protections before completion.

Legal due diligence is a structured investigation of the target and the proposed transaction. Its purpose is to establish what can be acquired, which obligations remain and what must happen before the buyer releases the purchase money. The scope should follow the commercial reasons for the deal.

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism reported that about 250,000 new companies were established in the UAE in 2025, bringing the total to more than 1.4 million by year end. These are company population and formation figures, not merger volumes or confirmation of a target’s compliance. Each acquisition still requires its own investigation.

Define the transaction before collecting documents

Begin with a written description of the proposed purchase. Is the buyer acquiring shares, selected assets or a controlling investment? Which subsidiaries, properties, employees and intellectual property rights are included? A familiar trading name can conceal several separate legal entities.

In a share purchase, the company generally remains the same legal person, with its existing obligations. An asset purchase requires separate attention to the transfer of each asset, contract and permission. Selecting assets does not itself establish that all unwanted liabilities are excluded. Financial, tax and operational advisers should examine the structure alongside legal counsel.

Confirm ownership and the power to sell

Compare the commercial register, constitutional documents, ownership records and previous transfer instruments. Identify pledges, competing ownership claims, shareholder consent requirements and restrictions affecting an exit. Establish who can sign for each party and whether the necessary corporate approvals have been obtained.

Federal Decree Law No. 32 of 2021, including its amendments under Federal Decree Law No. 20 of 2025, must be applied with attention to the entity concerned. Free zone rules and the treatment of activities outside the zone require separate consideration. Review beneficial ownership records as well as registered shareholders; they answer different questions.

Test whether the business can keep operating

List the permissions needed for the target's actual activities, then compare them with its licences. Check renewal conditions, regulatory correspondence and any approval needed for a new controller. Foreign ownership is permitted in many activities, but strategic impact activities and relevant regulatory conditions require specific review. Neither a universal local ownership requirement nor unrestricted foreign ownership should be assumed.

Next, identify the agreements that support revenue and operations. Customer, supplier, financing and premises contracts may contain consent, termination, assignment or change of control provisions. Obtain the complete signed documents and amendments. An assurance that a relationship is strong does not replace consent where consent is required.

Assess merger approval early

A transaction may require competition approval independently of company registration or sector licensing. Under Cabinet Decision No. 3 of 2025, the notification thresholds concern combined annual sales exceeding AED 300 million in the relevant UAE market, or a combined share exceeding 40 per cent of transactions in that market, during the last fiscal year. These are alternative tests, subject to the law's scope and exclusions.

The relevant market must be assessed rather than equated automatically with the whole economy or the purchase price. Where notification is required, the statutory process and prohibition on completion during review must shape the timetable. Lawyers in Dubai should assess the current filing requirements, including the 2026 executive regulations, before the parties commit to an unconditional completion date.

Investigate people technology and hidden exposure

Review employee entitlements, incentive promises, disputes and arrangements with essential managers. Determine which employment regime applies and what the proposed structure means for continued employment or a transfer. Compare the legal records with payroll and the financial assessment.

For technology businesses, establish who owns the code, brand and other intellectual property. Inspect developer assignments, licences and restrictions on software use. Review customer data practices and proposed disclosure to the buyer. A confidentiality agreement alone does not resolve all personal data obligations; the applicable federal, sectoral or free zone framework must be identified.

Ask for court, arbitration, enforcement and regulatory records, together with guarantees, security documents and settlement commitments. A dispute can affect cash flow, business continuity or the ability to transfer assets even before a final judgment. Record missing documents and unanswered questions explicitly.

Turn findings into transaction decisions

The report should distinguish issues that prevent completion from risks the buyer might accept on revised terms. A missing consent may become a condition to completion. An identified liability may require a price adjustment, a specific indemnity or retained funds. The effectiveness of each protection depends on its drafting and the seller's ability to meet it.

Ask lawyers in Dubai to maintain a closing checklist linking every material finding to evidence of resolution or an agreed allocation of risk. Refresh important searches and disclosures before completion, and assign responsibility for filings and unresolved compliance work afterwards.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is a financial audit enough before buying a company?

No. Financial statements do not necessarily establish share ownership, transfer permissions, contract continuity or regulatory approval. Legal and financial investigations should address their respective questions and exchange relevant findings.

2. Does discovering a problem mean abandoning the acquisition?

Not always. Some problems can be corrected before completion or addressed through revised terms. An inability to obtain an essential permission may make the proposed deal unsuitable despite contractual protection.

3. Can a small acquisition avoid all merger control review?

Do not decide from the purchase price alone. The relevant parties, market, sales, market share and statutory scope must be assessed. A transaction that does not meet one threshold may still require consideration under the other.

4. How should missing due diligence documents be handled?

List each missing document, the question it prevents the buyer from answering and who must supply it. Set a response date and explain whether the gap affects price, approval or completion. Avoid treating an unanswered request as confirmation that no risk exists.

5. What should a buyer check again before completion?

Refresh material ownership, dispute and regulatory searches as appropriate to the transaction. Confirm that essential consents and agreed conditions have been satisfied, and compare final disclosures with the earlier review. Assign responsibility for any obligations that continue after completion.