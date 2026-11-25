ARTICLE · 25 NOVEMBER 2026
Establishing in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
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DIFC, Dubai’s leading financial hub, offers 100% foreign ownership, a tax-free environment, and a business-friendly regulatory framework. Overseen by the DFSA, it ensures high regulatory standards, investor protection, and market integrity through licensing, monitoring, and enforcement, aligned with international best practices.
DIFC, Dubai’s leading financial hub, offers 100% foreign ownership, a tax-free environment, and a business-friendly regulatory framework. Overseen by the DFSA, it ensures high regulatory standards, investor protection, and market integrity through licensing, monitoring, and enforcement, aligned with international best practices.
We can assist with obtaining the following licenses issued by the DIFC and DFSA:
DIFC Matched Principal License (Category 2 License)
The activities under this category are Dealing in Investments as Principal and Providing Credit.
Capital Requirements: 2 Million USD.
Required Personnel:
- SEO – Senior Executive Officer
- FO – Finance Officer
- RO – Risk Officer
- MLRO – Money Laundering Reporting Officer
- CO – Compliance Officer
DIFC Fund Manager License (Category 3C License)
The Fund Manager, if approved, can manage domestic (Public, DIFC Exempt Fund and DIFC Qualified Investor Fund) and Foreign Funds in other jurisdictions as well.
Capital Requirements:
If the only Financial Activity that the Authorised Firm is authorised to carry on is Managing a Collective Investment Fund its Base Capital Requirement is:
(a) US $140,000 if it manages any Public Fund or Credit Fund; or
(b) US $70,000 for Qualified or Exempt Funds.
- Directors (at least 2, preferably 3-4) – can be outsourced (NEDs).
- Senior Executive Officer (SEO) – In-house, UAE resident (can be a Director).
- Risk Officer (RO) – can be outsourced.
- Finance Officer (FO) – can be outsourced (can also be an Executive Director/Senior Manager).
- Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO) – can be outsourced, UAE resident (can be a CO).
- Compliance Officer (CO) – can be outsourced, UAE resident (can be a MLRO)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.