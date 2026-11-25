DIFC, Dubai’s leading financial hub, offers 100% foreign ownership, a tax-free environment, and a business-friendly regulatory framework. Overseen by the DFSA, it ensures high regulatory standards, investor protection, and market integrity through licensing, monitoring, and enforcement, aligned with international best practices.

We can assist with obtaining the following licenses issued by the DIFC and DFSA:

DIFC Matched Principal License (Category 2 License)

The activities under this category are Dealing in Investments as Principal and Providing Credit.

Capital Requirements: 2 Million USD.

Required Personnel:

SEO – Senior Executive Officer

FO – Finance Officer

RO – Risk Officer

MLRO – Money Laundering Reporting Officer

CO – Compliance Officer

DIFC Fund Manager License (Category 3C License)

The Fund Manager, if approved, can manage domestic (Public, DIFC Exempt Fund and DIFC Qualified Investor Fund) and Foreign Funds in other jurisdictions as well.

Capital Requirements:

If the only Financial Activity that the Authorised Firm is authorised to carry on is Managing a Collective Investment Fund its Base Capital Requirement is:

(a) US $140,000 if it manages any Public Fund or Credit Fund; or

(b) US $70,000 for Qualified or Exempt Funds.