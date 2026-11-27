A mortgage disagreement can threaten a home or investment long before a property reaches auction. The immediate issue may be missed installments, an unexplained balance, a disputed charge or a bank demanding early repayment. Understanding which issue has arisen is the first step towards a useful response. Lawyers in Dubai can review the finance documents, identify the applicable procedure and help a borrower or lender assess the available remedies.

Mortgage regulation involves both federal financial rules and local property legislation. This article focuses on mortgages over Dubai real property. Different rules may apply elsewhere in the UAE or within a separate jurisdiction. The essential point is that a registered mortgage gives the creditor security, while enforcement still requires the applicable legal process. Default does not automatically transfer ownership to the bank.

Dubai Land Department reported 60,303 real estate transactions worth AED 252 billion in the first quarter of 2026. These are wider market figures, not mortgage defaults, foreclosure totals or loan recovery rates. A mortgage dispute still requires the specific finance documents, account reconciliation and enforcement record.

Separate the debt dispute from the property security

The finance agreement records the repayment obligations. The mortgage secures those obligations against property. A dispute about the amount due and a challenge to enforcement may therefore involve different questions, documents and applications.

For example, a borrower might accept that installments are overdue but dispute additional charges. Another may dispute whether an event allowing early repayment has actually occurred. A lender may accept the account calculation but reject a proposed repayment schedule because it considers the proposal commercially unsuitable.

Under Dubai Law No. 14 of 2008, a mortgage becomes effective through registration with the Dubai Land Department. The law also prohibits contractual arrangements allowing the creditor to acquire the property automatically on default or sell it without the prescribed procedures. These protections do not extinguish the underlying repayment obligation.

Build a reliable account of what happened

Gather the facility agreement, mortgage registration, repayment schedule, statements, payment receipts, default notices and correspondence. Include any guarantee, restructuring agreement, insurance document and valuation relevant to the transaction.

Prepare a chronological account showing when payments fell due, what was paid and how the lender applied each payment. Separate principal, contractual interest or profit, fees and other claimed amounts. An objection is more useful when it identifies a particular entry, calculation or clause rather than simply stating that the total appears excessive.

Check the identity of every borrower, property owner and guarantor. A company borrowing money and an individual providing security are not interchangeable parties. The documents must establish whose obligations are secured and the extent of any separate guarantee. An expert accountant may be useful where the dispute concerns a lengthy payment history or complex calculations.

Discuss financial difficulty before positions harden

Borrowers experiencing financial difficulty should provide the lender with a realistic explanation of their circumstances and a supported proposal. Relevant material may include current income, essential expenditure, expected receipts and a proposed property sale or refinancing timetable.

The Central Bank's responsible conduct rules require financial institutions to maintain arrangements for supporting customers in financial difficulty, including restructuring mechanisms and credit counselling. This supports a meaningful discussion, but does not guarantee acceptance of the borrower's preferred repayment plan.

Any proposed settlement should specify the revised balance, installments, charges, treatment of existing proceedings and consequences of a further default. A verbal assurance that the bank will consider a proposal should not be treated as an agreed suspension of enforcement. Obtain the position in writing and continue tracking procedural deadlines.

Use the appropriate complaint channel

Raise a documented complaint with the lender where the concern involves account handling, disputed charges or other financial service issues. State the transaction details, the disputed conduct, the supporting evidence and the remedy requested. Keep the complaint reference and the lender's response.

Sanadak provides a complaint route for eligible disputes involving licensed financial institutions. Its current eligibility process includes a prior complaint to the institution and a waiting period of 15 calendar days, together with other requirements, including whether the matter is already before a court. Eligibility should be checked against the live service before filing.

A complaint process and a judicial enforcement file serve different purposes. Do not assume that submitting a complaint stops a court deadline or auction. Lawyers in Dubai can help identify whether the immediate priority is a complaint, a negotiated arrangement, a response in existing proceedings or an application to the competent judge.

Understand the Dubai foreclosure sequence

Article 25 of Dubai Law No. 14 of 2008 permits foreclosure procedures following payment default or an event requiring early repayment, subject to at least 30 days' notice through the Notary Public to the relevant debtor or person possessing the property. The content, service and timing of the notice should be checked against the actual transaction.

If payment is not made within the prescribed period, Article 26 provides for the creditor to request an attachment order from the execution judge so the property can be sold by public auction. The existence of arrears alone does not authorise a lender to bypass this process.

Article 27 allows the judge, on the debtor's or real surety's request, to postpone the auction once for up to 60 days if satisfied that repayment can occur within that period or that the sale would cause gross damage. This is a discretionary measure requiring a supported application. It is not an automatic extension available merely because negotiations are continuing.

Evaluate the financial outcome of a sale

An auction does not necessarily clear every liability. Dubai's mortgage law gives secured creditors payment according to mortgage priority and permits a creditor to claim an unpaid balance where the proceeds are insufficient. A borrower should therefore compare the expected sale proceeds with the debt and related exposure before treating a forced sale as a complete solution.

Likewise, an agreed private sale requires a workable process for releasing the existing security and completing transfer. Confirm how the lender will receive payment, what discharge documents are required and whether any shortfall remains. Do not promise a buyer an unencumbered transfer without resolving those matters.

Choose advice suited to the actual dispute

When comparing lawyers in Dubai, ask who will review the banking documents, whether financial expert evidence is likely to be needed and who will handle any court representation. Request an explanation of the proposed work, likely stages and fee arrangements.

Bring the notice and complete account records to the first meeting. A focused review should identify the immediate deadline, the disputed amount, the evidence needed and the realistic settlement options. For lenders, the same discipline helps establish the debt, valid security and procedural compliance before enforcement is pursued.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can one missed installment make the bank the owner?

No automatic transfer follows simply from missing a payment. The contract determines when default or acceleration rights arise, and Dubai mortgage enforcement must follow the applicable statutory process. The notice and registration requirements remain important.

2. Does a restructuring request stop an auction?

A request alone should not be treated as a stay. Obtain written confirmation of any agreement affecting proceedings and establish whether a judicial order is required. Continue monitoring the execution file while negotiations proceed.

3. What should I take to a first consultation?

Take the finance agreement, registered mortgage, statements, repayment evidence, notices and proposed solution. Your legal adviser can assess the position more effectively when the documents distinguish a genuine calculation dispute from a request for additional time to pay.

4. How should a disputed mortgage balance be explained?

Identify the particular statement entry, charge, payment allocation or calculation in dispute. Provide the relevant clause and supporting receipts, and separate agreed amounts from contested ones. Keep the lender’s response and any approaching procedural deadline with the account reconciliation.

5. What should a restructuring proposal include?

Set out the proposed balance, payment dates, supporting financial information and how existing charges and proceedings would be treated. Ask for the lender’s agreed position in writing. Record any conditions and continue monitoring deadlines until the effect on enforcement has been confirmed.