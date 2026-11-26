Incomplete or inconsistent applications commonly lead to requests for additional information, which can extend the review process. While legal advice isn’t mandatory, getting it early is one of the most effective ways to avoid this. Most of these pitfalls are avoidable with the right preparation and the right advice. Whether you’re setting up a new financial services business or expanding in the UAE, Stefani Legal offers practical, commercially focused advice on CMA licensing, financial services regulation, and ongoing compliance to help you get it right from the start.