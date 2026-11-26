ARTICLE · 26 NOVEMBER 2026
Common Mistakes When Applying For A CMA (Formerly SCA) Category 5 Licence In The UAE
Stefani Legal Consultants
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Obtaining a Category 5 Licence from the Capital Market Authority (CMA) is essential for businesses providing regulated financial services in the UAE. However, many applicants make critical mistakes during the application process that can lead to delays, rejections, or compliance issues. This article examines the most common pitfalls—from choosing the wrong licensed activity and submitting incomplete business plans to underestimating governance requirements and using generic templates—and provide
Choosing the Wrong Licensed Activity
One common mistake is assuming that all financial advisory services fall under the same regulatory category. They do not. The CMA regulates a range of financial activities, each with its own licensing and operational requirements. Businesses often apply for a Category 5 Licence without first confirming that it covers the specific services they intend to provide. A firm planning to advise clients, promote investment products, or act as an intermediary should check that its business model fits the activities licensed under CMA regulations.
Submitting an Incomplete Business Plan
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.