Such licence allows the licensee to trade in securities as principal with the intention of reselling these securities to the public, to underwrite or distribute securities on behalf of an issuer or a holder, to give investment advice which is ancillary to the normal course of its business activities and to manage portfolio of clients.

Minimum unimpaired stated capital of MUR 10 million or an equivalent amount in a major currency and shall have a Professional Indemnity cover that varies with the volume of activities and risk of its business.